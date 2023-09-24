Bravo Philipp Öttl: Top 8 in all three Aragon races

Although Philipp Öttl (Ducati) did not achieve his best result in the World Superbike Championship at MotorLand Aragon, he did not score as many points as he did this weekend on any other occasion this year.

Philipp Öttl was always at odds with himself this year. Sometimes he had bad luck with technical problems, several times he messed up the qualifying and had to atone for this sin in the races. He had the speed for the top 10 at almost every race track, but he could only partially convert that into strong results.

Since the summer break, Öttl has been visibly more relaxed, which he himself attributes to his uncertain future. What sounds strange is probably a certain attitude of not giving a shit, which has brought him back the joy of riding and thus success.

In Magny-Cours, the Bavarian roared into the top 10 three times with positions 9, 10 and 10, in Aragon he finished a strong sixth, eighth and seventh. These placings add up to 21 World Championship points, one more than at his brilliant season opener in Australia, where Philipp finished eleventh, sixth and fifth.

Öttl had a big grin on his face when SPEEDWEEK.com visited him in the pit of his team Go Eleven Ducati. He knows that three top-eights in a field of riders with 14 factory bikes - plus three strong Ducati privates - is an impeccable performance.

"We worked well that weekend, in the Superpole race I was the best independent rider, in the second main race he was close," Philipp told us. "Me and the team are happy, we want to continue like this. Now I have a good form."

Öttl was in a group with Honda factory riders Iker Lecuona and Xavi Vierge for the whole distance, and Michael van der Mark (BMW) was also in the mix until the halfway point of the race. At the finish Lecuona was sixth, Öttl, seventh, Vierge eighth and van der Mark eleventh.

"Vierge was a bit tamer than in Magny-Cours," Öttl grinned. "I almost cut my teeth on him, but it was enough. I would have liked to catch Lecuona too, but then Locatelli's bike broke and he didn't leave the track. I went off the racing line on the inside, I didn't know what was going on. I don't want to be the first to slip. There were signals for him everywhere, I saw them for half a lap. I don't know what you couldn't see there. It cost me the connection, although it wouldn't have made any difference to the place."

Decisive for all drivers from the front midfield is the starting position. "It makes a lot of difference," confirmed the 27-year-old. "If I'm on the third row, I don't think anything. With a good start it fits. But if I'm on 14..."