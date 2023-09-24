Dominique Aegerter: Why Aragon was extremely tedious

A meagre five championship points is not what GRT Yamaha rider Dominique Aegerter had expected before the races in MotorLand Aragon. The reasons for the modest result are multi-layered.

Two-time Supersport champion Dominique Aegerter has spoiled us with some amazing performances in his first Superbike season. He has already roared into the top eight eleven times and even scraped the podium in fourth place at Assen.

However, the Swiss rider also had to put up with setbacks time and again, his arm pump problems prevented better results in the middle of the season. He has already had three operations on his forearm this season, but this scourge is now a thing of the past.

Finally recovered, Domi was shot down by Scott Redding (BMW) in the second main race at Magny-Cours a fortnight ago, crashing hard on his shoulder. In his crash on Saturday morning in FP3 at Aragon, he fell on the same shoulder. Not only did he lose 30 minutes of practice, but he also lost his bike and a bit of confidence.

It was foreseeable that no great deeds would be possible from 16th place on the grid. Places 15, 14 and 12 in the three races in MotorLand are nevertheless sobering. Aegerter got five championship points for this and as tenth overall with 128 points now has two opponents directly in front of him: Alex Lowes (Kawasaki) is ninth with one point more, eighth Xavi Vierge (Honda) has 132.

"FP3 would have been of some use to me in the sense that every kilometre ridden gives data and information," Domi told SPEEDWEEK.com at the Aragon paddock. "We didn't progress like that and I had a bad position in qualifying also because of that. After being shot down in France, it takes a few races to get the full confidence back. For the sprint race we chose the softer tyre option. But from 16th on the grid I was involved in fierce battles with other manufacturers and it was not easy to get through the field. For the second race we made some changes to the bike. I felt a bit more comfortable with that, but the gap to the winning time was a bit bigger. In general it was a difficult race because overtaking in the midfield is never easy."

Noticeable: Rookie Aegerter is always strong when he has been testing with his team at the respective race track before. In Aragon, all manufacturers tested during the summer break - except Yamaha.