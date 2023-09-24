Dominique Aegerter: Why Aragon was extremely tedious

A meagre five championship points is not what GRT Yamaha rider Dominique Aegerter had expected before the races in MotorLand Aragon. The reasons for the modest result are multi-layered.

Two-time Supersport champion Dominique Aegerter has spoiled us with some amazing performances in his first Superbike season. He has already roared into the top eight eleven times and even scraped the podium in fourth place at Assen.

However, the Swiss rider also had to put up with setbacks time and again, his arm pump problems prevented better results in the middle of the season. He has already had three operations on his forearm this season, but this scourge is now a thing of the past.

Finally recovered, Domi was shot down by Scott Redding (BMW) in the second main race at Magny-Cours a fortnight ago, crashing hard on his shoulder. In his crash on Saturday morning in FP3 at Aragon, he fell on the same shoulder. Not only did he lose 30 minutes of practice, but he also lost his bike and a bit of confidence.

It was foreseeable that no great deeds would be possible from 16th place on the grid. Places 15, 14 and 12 in the three races in MotorLand are nevertheless sobering. Aegerter got five championship points for this and as tenth overall with 128 points now has two opponents directly in front of him: Alex Lowes (Kawasaki) is ninth with one point more, eighth Xavi Vierge (Honda) has 132.

"FP3 would have been of some use to me in the sense that every kilometre ridden gives data and information," Domi told SPEEDWEEK.com at the Aragon paddock. "We didn't progress like that and I had a bad position in qualifying also because of that. After being shot down in France, it takes a few races to get the full confidence back. For the sprint race we chose the softer tyre option. But from 16th on the grid I was involved in fierce battles with other manufacturers and it was not easy to get through the field. For the second race we made some changes to the bike. I felt a bit more comfortable with that, but the gap to the winning time was a bit bigger. In general it was a difficult race because overtaking in the midfield is never easy."

Noticeable: Rookie Aegerter is always strong when he has been testing with his team at the respective race track before. In Aragon, all manufacturers tested during the summer break - except Yamaha.

Result Superbike World Championship Aragon, Race 2:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha + 4,064 sec
3. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati + 7,109
4. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 14,007
5. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati + 15,270
6. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 17,104
7. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 18,152
8. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 18,574
9. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha + 19,940
10. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW + 22,509
11. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW + 23,129
12. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 27,041
13. Loris Baz (F) BMW + 27,818
14. Scott Redding (GB) BMW + 32,000
15. Florian Marino (F) Kawasaki + 34,509
16. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha + 34,821
17. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha + 36,678
18. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki + 42,804
19. Eric Granado (BR) Honda + 51,427
20. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki + 51,690
21. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki + > 1 min
- Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha
- Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati
- Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda
- Gabriele Ruiu (I) BMW
Result Superbike World Championship Aragon, Superpole Race:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati
2. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 0,179 sec
3. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha + 0,475
4. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 5,013
5. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati + 6,013
6. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 7,024
7. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 8,592
8. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 9,384
9. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW + 9,740
10. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha + 10,103
11. Scott Redding (GB) BMW + 10,279
12. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 10,405
13. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW + 15,185
14. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 15,300
15. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati + 15,699
16. Florian Marino (F) Kawasaki + 20,947
17. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki + 23,827
18. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha + 27,934
19. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda + 28,005
20. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki + 29,003
21. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha + 34,311
22. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki + 42,997
- Eric Granado (BR) Honda
- Gabriele Ruiu (I) BMW
- Loris Baz (F) BMW
Result Superbike World Championship Aragon, Race 1:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha + 1,253 sec
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 2,837
4. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 5,902
5. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 7,553
6. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 14,427
7. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha + 17,014
8. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW + 17,259
9. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati + 18,469
10. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 19,424
11. Scott Redding (GB) BMW + 21,653
12. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 21,960
13. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW + 23,690
14. Loris Baz (F) BMW + 23,971
15. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 24,523
16. Florian Marino (F) Kawasaki + 28,279
17. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha + 37,369
18. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha + 38,489
19. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda + 46,123
20. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki + 46,478
21. Gabriele Ruiu (I) BMW + > 1 min
22. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki + > 1 min
- Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati
- Eric Granado (BR) Honda
- Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki
World Superbike Championship 2023: Standings after 30 of 36 races
Pos Rider Bike Points
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati 504
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha 457
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki 328
4. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha 275
5. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati 237
6. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati 213
7. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati 191
8. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda 132
9. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki 129
10. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha 128
11. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha 123
12. Scott Redding (GB) BMW 115
13. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda 114
14. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW 107
15. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati 90
16. Loris Baz (F) BMW 57
17. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW 31
18. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha 19
19. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha 12
20. Tom Sykes (GB) Kawa/BMW 11
21. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda 10
22. Leon Haslam(GB) BMW 2
23. Ivo Lopes (PT) BMW 1
23. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki 1
24. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki 1
24. Hannes Soomer (EST) Honda 1
24. Florian Marino (F) Kawasaki 1