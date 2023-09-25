Axel Bassani powerless: Ducati team did not understand him

The otherwise so strong Ducati privateer Axel Bassani acted rather pale at the meeting of the 2023 World Superbike Championship in Aragón. Why the Italian only achieved a conciliatory result in the second race.

Even after Aragón, Axel Bassani is the best privateer in the overall standings, but in Magny-Cours and Aragón the Italian could not shine as usual. His only top-5 finish was 5th place in the second round at MotorLand. Prior to that, the Motocorsa Ducati rider had taken a rather modest 9th and 15th place by his standards in the first race and in the Superpole race.



"I couldn't ride my bike in Aragón the way I normally can," the 24-year-old told SPEEDWEEK.com. "The front gave me no feeling. It was impossible to ride corners like I normally do. Whenever I tried to go faster, the front wheel threatened to fold in on me - even in the second race. I just tried to reach the finish and take some points for the championship. The position is good, but not the 15 sec gap - that's really a lot."

Bassani continued, "This weekend was extremely difficult in the end, because of the front. We had tried a lot of things, nothing helped. With this problem, to finish fifth was a really good result. But I want to fight for the podium and I hope I can do it again in Portimão."

Motocorsa's failure to get to grips with the Panigale V4R's set-up was down to personnel. Bassani had to do without his chief technician. "I was missing the most important person in the pit. It was difficult to describe my problem and my feelings to the other guys - hopefully Simone will be back in Portugal."