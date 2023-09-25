Scott Redding's (BMW) only consolation: Better than 2022

by Kay Hettich
BMW

ROKiT rider Scott Redding looks back on two difficult race weekends. At the Superbike meeting in MotorLand Aragón, the Englishman even brought up the rear for BMW in the second race.

Scott Redding did not come to Aragón in the best of moods, nor in the best of shape. The 30-year-old had a weekend to forget with three crashes at Magny-Cours a fortnight ago. In addition, the BMW rider suffered painful finger and back injuries in a training accident in the two weeks leading up to the tenth meeting of the season at the Spanish track.

"Respect to him that he pulled it off despite the pain," highlighted Motorsport Director Marc Bongers. "After the first free practice it still looked as if he would not be able to continue. We hope he will now recover quickly."

In fact, Redding rode below his normal form all weekend. After finishing 11th on Saturday, he again finished 11th in the Superpole race and was even the worst BMW rider in 14th in the second race.

"Overall the weekend was a bit better for me with the bike than last year when we were here. That was something," Redding teased. "The Superpole race was fun. I was able to fight for the top-10, which was my goal for this weekend. For the second race I was pretty confident that I could make it into the top-10. But already after two laps I just had no grip and really big difficulties. In the long corners the grip wasn't enough to get out of the corners well. It was really difficult."

Strangely, Redding's lap times stabilised towards the end of the race. But it was too late to gain any positions.

"It wasn't until the last few laps, when the tyre was really worn, that something came. I was quite surprised because I felt that maybe I could fight for the top-10 in this race and then it was just the opposite. So I'm a little bit unhappy," grumbled the 2020 runner-up. "We need to understand why that happened because it was much better on Saturday. All in all, we're a bit calmer after the weekend than we were at Magny-Cours, and now we're off to Portimão."

Result World Superbike Championship Aragon, race 2:
Pos Rider Bike Diff
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha + 4,064 sec
3. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati + 7,109
4. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 14,007
5. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati + 15,270
6. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 17,104
7. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 18,152
8. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 18,574
9. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha + 19,940
10. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW + 22,509
11. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW + 23,129
12. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 27,041
13. Loris Baz (F) BMW + 27,818
14. Scott Redding (GB) BMW + 32,000
15. Florian Marino (F) Kawasaki + 34,509
16. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha + 34,821
17. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha + 36,678
18. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki + 42,804
19. Eric Granado (BR) Honda + 51,427
20. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki + 51,690
21. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki + > 1 min
- Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha
- Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati
- Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda
- Gabriele Ruiu (I) BMW
Result Superbike World Championship Aragon, Superpole Race:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati
2. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 0,179 sec
3. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha + 0,475
4. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 5,013
5. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati + 6,013
6. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 7,024
7. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 8,592
8. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 9,384
9. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW + 9,740
10. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha + 10,103
11. Scott Redding (GB) BMW + 10,279
12. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 10,405
13. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW + 15,185
14. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 15,300
15. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati + 15,699
16. Florian Marino (F) Kawasaki + 20,947
17. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki + 23,827
18. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha + 27,934
19. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda + 28,005
20. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki + 29,003
21. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha + 34,311
22. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki + 42,997
- Eric Granado (BR) Honda
- Gabriele Ruiu (I) BMW
- Loris Baz (F) BMW
Result Superbike World Championship Aragon, Race 1:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha + 1,253 sec
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 2,837
4. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 5,902
5. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 7,553
6. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 14,427
7. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha + 17,014
8. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW + 17,259
9. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati + 18,469
10. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 19,424
11. Scott Redding (GB) BMW + 21,653
12. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 21,960
13. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW + 23,690
14. Loris Baz (F) BMW + 23,971
15. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 24,523
16. Florian Marino (F) Kawasaki + 28,279
17. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha + 37,369
18. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha + 38,489
19. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda + 46,123
20. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki + 46,478
21. Gabriele Ruiu (I) BMW + > 1 min
22. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki + > 1 min
- Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati
- Eric Granado (BR) Honda
- Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki
World Superbike Championship 2023: Standings after 30 of 36 races
Pos Rider Bike Points
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati 504
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha 457
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki 328
4. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha 275
5. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati 237
6. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati 213
7. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati 191
8. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda 132
9. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki 129
10. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha 128
11. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha 123
12. Scott Redding (GB) BMW 115
13. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda 114
14. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW 107
15. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati 90
16. Loris Baz (F) BMW 57
17. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW 31
18. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha 19
19. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha 12
20. Tom Sykes (GB) Kawa/BMW 11
21. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda 10
22. Leon Haslam(GB) BMW 2
23. Ivo Lopes (PT) BMW 1
23. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki 1
24. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki 1
24. Hannes Soomer (EST) Honda 1
24. Florian Marino (F) Kawasaki 1