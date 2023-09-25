Scott Redding's (BMW) only consolation: Better than 2022

Scott Redding did not come to Aragón in the best of moods, nor in the best of shape. The 30-year-old had a weekend to forget with three crashes at Magny-Cours a fortnight ago. In addition, the BMW rider suffered painful finger and back injuries in a training accident in the two weeks leading up to the tenth meeting of the season at the Spanish track.



"Respect to him that he pulled it off despite the pain," highlighted Motorsport Director Marc Bongers. "After the first free practice it still looked as if he would not be able to continue. We hope he will now recover quickly."

In fact, Redding rode below his normal form all weekend. After finishing 11th on Saturday, he again finished 11th in the Superpole race and was even the worst BMW rider in 14th in the second race.



"Overall the weekend was a bit better for me with the bike than last year when we were here. That was something," Redding teased. "The Superpole race was fun. I was able to fight for the top-10, which was my goal for this weekend. For the second race I was pretty confident that I could make it into the top-10. But already after two laps I just had no grip and really big difficulties. In the long corners the grip wasn't enough to get out of the corners well. It was really difficult."

Strangely, Redding's lap times stabilised towards the end of the race. But it was too late to gain any positions.



"It wasn't until the last few laps, when the tyre was really worn, that something came. I was quite surprised because I felt that maybe I could fight for the top-10 in this race and then it was just the opposite. So I'm a little bit unhappy," grumbled the 2020 runner-up. "We need to understand why that happened because it was much better on Saturday. All in all, we're a bit calmer after the weekend than we were at Magny-Cours, and now we're off to Portimão."