Scott Redding's (BMW) only consolation: Better than 2022
Scott Redding did not come to Aragón in the best of moods, nor in the best of shape. The 30-year-old had a weekend to forget with three crashes at Magny-Cours a fortnight ago. In addition, the BMW rider suffered painful finger and back injuries in a training accident in the two weeks leading up to the tenth meeting of the season at the Spanish track.
"Respect to him that he pulled it off despite the pain," highlighted Motorsport Director Marc Bongers. "After the first free practice it still looked as if he would not be able to continue. We hope he will now recover quickly."
In fact, Redding rode below his normal form all weekend. After finishing 11th on Saturday, he again finished 11th in the Superpole race and was even the worst BMW rider in 14th in the second race.
"Overall the weekend was a bit better for me with the bike than last year when we were here. That was something," Redding teased. "The Superpole race was fun. I was able to fight for the top-10, which was my goal for this weekend. For the second race I was pretty confident that I could make it into the top-10. But already after two laps I just had no grip and really big difficulties. In the long corners the grip wasn't enough to get out of the corners well. It was really difficult."
Strangely, Redding's lap times stabilised towards the end of the race. But it was too late to gain any positions.
"It wasn't until the last few laps, when the tyre was really worn, that something came. I was quite surprised because I felt that maybe I could fight for the top-10 in this race and then it was just the opposite. So I'm a little bit unhappy," grumbled the 2020 runner-up. "We need to understand why that happened because it was much better on Saturday. All in all, we're a bit calmer after the weekend than we were at Magny-Cours, and now we're off to Portimão."
|Result World Superbike Championship Aragon, race 2:
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Diff
|1.
|Alvaro Bautista (E)
|Ducati
|2.
|Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)
|Yamaha
|+ 4,064 sec
|3.
|Michael Rinaldi (I)
|Ducati
|+ 7,109
|4.
|Jonathan Rea (GB)
|Kawasaki
|+ 14,007
|5.
|Axel Bassani (I)
|Ducati
|+ 15,270
|6.
|Iker Lecuona (E)
|Honda
|+ 17,104
|7.
|Philipp Öttl (D)
|Ducati
|+ 18,152
|8.
|Xavier Vierge (E)
|Honda
|+ 18,574
|9.
|Remy Gardner (AUS)
|Yamaha
|+ 19,940
|10.
|Garrett Gerloff (USA)
|BMW
|+ 22,509
|11.
|Michael vd Mark (NL)
|BMW
|+ 23,129
|12.
|Dominique Aegerter (CH)
|Yamaha
|+ 27,041
|13.
|Loris Baz (F)
|BMW
|+ 27,818
|14.
|Scott Redding (GB)
|BMW
|+ 32,000
|15.
|Florian Marino (F)
|Kawasaki
|+ 34,509
|16.
|Lorenzo Baldassarri (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 34,821
|17.
|Bradley Ray (GB)
|Yamaha
|+ 36,678
|18.
|Tito Rabat (E)
|Kawasaki
|+ 42,804
|19.
|Eric Granado (BR)
|Honda
|+ 51,427
|20.
|Isaac Vinales (E)
|Kawasaki
|+ 51,690
|21.
|Oliver König (CZ)
|Kawasaki
|+ > 1 min
|-
|Andrea Locatelli (I)
|Yamaha
|-
|Danilo Petrucci (I)
|Ducati
|-
|Hafizh Syahrin (MAL)
|Honda
|-
|Gabriele Ruiu (I)
|BMW
|Result Superbike World Championship Aragon, Superpole Race:
|Pos
|Rider
|Motorbike
|Diff
|1.
|Alvaro Bautista (E)
|Ducati
|2.
|Jonathan Rea (GB)
|Kawasaki
|+ 0,179 sec
|3.
|Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)
|Yamaha
|+ 0,475
|4.
|Andrea Locatelli (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 5,013
|5.
|Michael Rinaldi (I)
|Ducati
|+ 6,013
|6.
|Iker Lecuona (E)
|Honda
|+ 7,024
|7.
|Xavier Vierge (E)
|Honda
|+ 8,592
|8.
|Philipp Öttl (D)
|Ducati
|+ 9,384
|9.
|Garrett Gerloff (USA)
|BMW
|+ 9,740
|10.
|Remy Gardner (AUS)
|Yamaha
|+ 10,103
|11.
|Scott Redding (GB)
|BMW
|+ 10,279
|12.
|Danilo Petrucci (I)
|Ducati
|+ 10,405
|13.
|Michael vd Mark (NL)
|BMW
|+ 15,185
|14.
|Dominique Aegerter (CH)
|Yamaha
|+ 15,300
|15.
|Axel Bassani (I)
|Ducati
|+ 15,699
|16.
|Florian Marino (F)
|Kawasaki
|+ 20,947
|17.
|Tito Rabat (E)
|Kawasaki
|+ 23,827
|18.
|Bradley Ray (GB)
|Yamaha
|+ 27,934
|19.
|Hafizh Syahrin (MAL)
|Honda
|+ 28,005
|20.
|Isaac Vinales (E)
|Kawasaki
|+ 29,003
|21.
|Lorenzo Baldassarri (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 34,311
|22.
|Oliver König (CZ)
|Kawasaki
|+ 42,997
|-
|Eric Granado (BR)
|Honda
|-
|Gabriele Ruiu (I)
|BMW
|-
|Loris Baz (F)
|BMW
|Result Superbike World Championship Aragon, Race 1:
|Pos
|Rider
|Motorbike
|Diff
|1.
|Michael Rinaldi (I)
|Ducati
|2.
|Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)
|Yamaha
|+ 1,253 sec
|3.
|Jonathan Rea (GB)
|Kawasaki
|+ 2,837
|4.
|Andrea Locatelli (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 5,902
|5.
|Danilo Petrucci (I)
|Ducati
|+ 7,553
|6.
|Philipp Öttl (D)
|Ducati
|+ 14,427
|7.
|Remy Gardner (AUS)
|Yamaha
|+ 17,014
|8.
|Garrett Gerloff (USA)
|BMW
|+ 17,259
|9.
|Axel Bassani (I)
|Ducati
|+ 18,469
|10.
|Iker Lecuona (E)
|Honda
|+ 19,424
|11.
|Scott Redding (GB)
|BMW
|+ 21,653
|12.
|Xavier Vierge (E)
|Honda
|+ 21,960
|13.
|Michael vd Mark (NL)
|BMW
|+ 23,690
|14.
|Loris Baz (F)
|BMW
|+ 23,971
|15.
|Dominique Aegerter (CH)
|Yamaha
|+ 24,523
|16.
|Florian Marino (F)
|Kawasaki
|+ 28,279
|17.
|Lorenzo Baldassarri (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 37,369
|18.
|Bradley Ray (GB)
|Yamaha
|+ 38,489
|19.
|Hafizh Syahrin (MAL)
|Honda
|+ 46,123
|20.
|Isaac Vinales (E)
|Kawasaki
|+ 46,478
|21.
|Gabriele Ruiu (I)
|BMW
|+ > 1 min
|22.
|Oliver König (CZ)
|Kawasaki
|+ > 1 min
|-
|Alvaro Bautista (E)
|Ducati
|-
|Eric Granado (BR)
|Honda
|-
|Tito Rabat (E)
|Kawasaki
|World Superbike Championship 2023: Standings after 30 of 36 races
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1.
|Alvaro Bautista (E)
|Ducati
|504
|2.
|Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)
|Yamaha
|457
|3.
|Jonathan Rea (GB)
|Kawasaki
|328
|4.
|Andrea Locatelli (I)
|Yamaha
|275
|5.
|Axel Bassani (I)
|Ducati
|237
|6.
|Michael Rinaldi (I)
|Ducati
|213
|7.
|Danilo Petrucci (I)
|Ducati
|191
|8.
|Xavier Vierge (E)
|Honda
|132
|9.
|Alex Lowes (GB)
|Kawasaki
|129
|10.
|Dominique Aegerter (CH)
|Yamaha
|128
|11.
|Remy Gardner (AUS)
|Yamaha
|123
|12.
|Scott Redding (GB)
|BMW
|115
|13.
|Iker Lecuona (E)
|Honda
|114
|14.
|Garrett Gerloff (USA)
|BMW
|107
|15.
|Philipp Öttl (D)
|Ducati
|90
|16.
|Loris Baz (F)
|BMW
|57
|17.
|Michael vd Mark (NL)
|BMW
|31
|18.
|Bradley Ray (GB)
|Yamaha
|19
|19.
|Lorenzo Baldassarri (I)
|Yamaha
|12
|20.
|Tom Sykes (GB)
|Kawa/BMW
|11
|21.
|Hafizh Syahrin (MAL)
|Honda
|10
|22.
|Leon Haslam(GB)
|BMW
|2
|23.
|Ivo Lopes (PT)
|BMW
|1
|23.
|Isaac Vinales (E)
|Kawasaki
|1
|24.
|Tito Rabat (E)
|Kawasaki
|1
|24.
|Hannes Soomer (EST)
|Honda
|1
|24.
|Florian Marino (F)
|Kawasaki
|1