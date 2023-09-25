Iker Lecuona (Honda): No memory of near fall

by Kay Hettich - Automatic translation from German
On the first day of practice of the 2023 World Superbike Championship, Iker Lecuona surprised with the fifth-best lap time and was correspondingly confident for the race weekend. What the Honda rider showed in the races was convincing.

In Aragón, Iker Lecuona used a chassis with a Super Concession part on his CBR1000RR, which he had already tested for two days at MotorLand at the end of August. The findings and set-up data from the test helped the Spaniard to surprise in fifth place on the first day of practice.

In the Superpole on Saturday, he also achieved a good result with sixth place on the grid; the 23-year-old had last started from the second row in Misano. But a false start in the first run earned him a double long-lap penalty - only 10th place.

"Sixth place on the grid was a big step for us. As for the race, I have to apologise to the team because for the first time in my career I made a false start that might have cost me fourth or fifth position," Lecuona fretted. "Nevertheless, I'm happy because despite the penalty I was able to ride an excellent pace and fight my way back from 15th to the top-10. On the last lap I tried to overtake Bassani. We swapped places a few times, but in the end I didn't succeed."

On Sunday, the Honda rider convinced with two sixth places.

"Not a bad Sunday, I'm happy with it. We expected to be at this level because we knew from the test that our pace was good," said Lecuona. "During the weekend in Aragón I concentrated on my race pace and rode alone as often as possible. This was the best way to prepare for the races. In the second race I fought without problems in the second group in the top-10 and with a very good feeling on the bike. I got very close to Bassani again, but then I had a big moment in turn 12 in the last laps - I don't even know how I avoided the crash. When I realised I was still in the race, I settled for sixth."

With a total of 20 points, the Aragón meeting was one of Lecuona's better Superbike meetings. However, the best Honda rider in the overall standings remains teammate Xavier Vierge in 8th place with 132 points, with Lecuona following in 13th place in the World Championship with 114 points.


Result Superbike World Championship Aragon, Race 2:
Pos Rider Bike Diff
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha + 4,064 sec
3. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati + 7,109
4. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 14,007
5. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati + 15,270
6. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 17,104
7. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 18,152
8. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 18,574
9. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha + 19,940
10. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW + 22,509
11. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW + 23,129
12. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 27,041
13. Loris Baz (F) BMW + 27,818
14. Scott Redding (GB) BMW + 32,000
15. Florian Marino (F) Kawasaki + 34,509
16. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha + 34,821
17. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha + 36,678
18. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki + 42,804
19. Eric Granado (BR) Honda + 51,427
20. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki + 51,690
21. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki + > 1 min
- Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha
- Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati
- Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda
- Gabriele Ruiu (I) BMW
Result Superbike World Championship Aragon, Superpole Race:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati
2. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 0,179 sec
3. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha + 0,475
4. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 5,013
5. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati + 6,013
6. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 7,024
7. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 8,592
8. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 9,384
9. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW + 9,740
10. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha + 10,103
11. Scott Redding (GB) BMW + 10,279
12. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 10,405
13. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW + 15,185
14. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 15,300
15. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati + 15,699
16. Florian Marino (F) Kawasaki + 20,947
17. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki + 23,827
18. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha + 27,934
19. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda + 28,005
20. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki + 29,003
21. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha + 34,311
22. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki + 42,997
- Eric Granado (BR) Honda
- Gabriele Ruiu (I) BMW
- Loris Baz (F) BMW
Result Superbike World Championship Aragon, Race 1:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha + 1,253 sec
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 2,837
4. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 5,902
5. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 7,553
6. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 14,427
7. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha + 17,014
8. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW + 17,259
9. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati + 18,469
10. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 19,424
11. Scott Redding (GB) BMW + 21,653
12. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 21,960
13. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW + 23,690
14. Loris Baz (F) BMW + 23,971
15. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 24,523
16. Florian Marino (F) Kawasaki + 28,279
17. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha + 37,369
18. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha + 38,489
19. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda + 46,123
20. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki + 46,478
21. Gabriele Ruiu (I) BMW + > 1 min
22. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki + > 1 min
- Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati
- Eric Granado (BR) Honda
- Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki
World Superbike Championship 2023: Standings after 30 of 36 races
Pos Rider Bike Points
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati 504
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha 457
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki 328
4. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha 275
5. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati 237
6. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati 213
7. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati 191
8. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda 132
9. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki 129
10. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha 128
11. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha 123
12. Scott Redding (GB) BMW 115
13. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda 114
14. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW 107
15. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati 90
16. Loris Baz (F) BMW 57
17. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW 31
18. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha 19
19. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha 12
20. Tom Sykes (GB) Kawa/BMW 11
21. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda 10
22. Leon Haslam(GB) BMW 2
23. Ivo Lopes (PT) BMW 1
23. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki 1
24. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki 1
24. Hannes Soomer (EST) Honda 1
24. Florian Marino (F) Kawasaki 1