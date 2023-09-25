Iker Lecuona (Honda): No memory of near fall
In Aragón, Iker Lecuona used a chassis with a Super Concession part on his CBR1000RR, which he had already tested for two days at MotorLand at the end of August. The findings and set-up data from the test helped the Spaniard to surprise in fifth place on the first day of practice.
In the Superpole on Saturday, he also achieved a good result with sixth place on the grid; the 23-year-old had last started from the second row in Misano. But a false start in the first run earned him a double long-lap penalty - only 10th place.
"Sixth place on the grid was a big step for us. As for the race, I have to apologise to the team because for the first time in my career I made a false start that might have cost me fourth or fifth position," Lecuona fretted. "Nevertheless, I'm happy because despite the penalty I was able to ride an excellent pace and fight my way back from 15th to the top-10. On the last lap I tried to overtake Bassani. We swapped places a few times, but in the end I didn't succeed."
On Sunday, the Honda rider convinced with two sixth places.
"Not a bad Sunday, I'm happy with it. We expected to be at this level because we knew from the test that our pace was good," said Lecuona. "During the weekend in Aragón I concentrated on my race pace and rode alone as often as possible. This was the best way to prepare for the races. In the second race I fought without problems in the second group in the top-10 and with a very good feeling on the bike. I got very close to Bassani again, but then I had a big moment in turn 12 in the last laps - I don't even know how I avoided the crash. When I realised I was still in the race, I settled for sixth."
With a total of 20 points, the Aragón meeting was one of Lecuona's better Superbike meetings. However, the best Honda rider in the overall standings remains teammate Xavier Vierge in 8th place with 132 points, with Lecuona following in 13th place in the World Championship with 114 points.
|Result Superbike World Championship Aragon, Race 2:
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Diff
|1.
|Alvaro Bautista (E)
|Ducati
|2.
|Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)
|Yamaha
|+ 4,064 sec
|3.
|Michael Rinaldi (I)
|Ducati
|+ 7,109
|4.
|Jonathan Rea (GB)
|Kawasaki
|+ 14,007
|5.
|Axel Bassani (I)
|Ducati
|+ 15,270
|6.
|Iker Lecuona (E)
|Honda
|+ 17,104
|7.
|Philipp Öttl (D)
|Ducati
|+ 18,152
|8.
|Xavier Vierge (E)
|Honda
|+ 18,574
|9.
|Remy Gardner (AUS)
|Yamaha
|+ 19,940
|10.
|Garrett Gerloff (USA)
|BMW
|+ 22,509
|11.
|Michael vd Mark (NL)
|BMW
|+ 23,129
|12.
|Dominique Aegerter (CH)
|Yamaha
|+ 27,041
|13.
|Loris Baz (F)
|BMW
|+ 27,818
|14.
|Scott Redding (GB)
|BMW
|+ 32,000
|15.
|Florian Marino (F)
|Kawasaki
|+ 34,509
|16.
|Lorenzo Baldassarri (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 34,821
|17.
|Bradley Ray (GB)
|Yamaha
|+ 36,678
|18.
|Tito Rabat (E)
|Kawasaki
|+ 42,804
|19.
|Eric Granado (BR)
|Honda
|+ 51,427
|20.
|Isaac Vinales (E)
|Kawasaki
|+ 51,690
|21.
|Oliver König (CZ)
|Kawasaki
|+ > 1 min
|-
|Andrea Locatelli (I)
|Yamaha
|-
|Danilo Petrucci (I)
|Ducati
|-
|Hafizh Syahrin (MAL)
|Honda
|-
|Gabriele Ruiu (I)
|BMW
|Result Superbike World Championship Aragon, Superpole Race:
|Pos
|Rider
|Motorbike
|Diff
|1.
|Alvaro Bautista (E)
|Ducati
|2.
|Jonathan Rea (GB)
|Kawasaki
|+ 0,179 sec
|3.
|Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)
|Yamaha
|+ 0,475
|4.
|Andrea Locatelli (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 5,013
|5.
|Michael Rinaldi (I)
|Ducati
|+ 6,013
|6.
|Iker Lecuona (E)
|Honda
|+ 7,024
|7.
|Xavier Vierge (E)
|Honda
|+ 8,592
|8.
|Philipp Öttl (D)
|Ducati
|+ 9,384
|9.
|Garrett Gerloff (USA)
|BMW
|+ 9,740
|10.
|Remy Gardner (AUS)
|Yamaha
|+ 10,103
|11.
|Scott Redding (GB)
|BMW
|+ 10,279
|12.
|Danilo Petrucci (I)
|Ducati
|+ 10,405
|13.
|Michael vd Mark (NL)
|BMW
|+ 15,185
|14.
|Dominique Aegerter (CH)
|Yamaha
|+ 15,300
|15.
|Axel Bassani (I)
|Ducati
|+ 15,699
|16.
|Florian Marino (F)
|Kawasaki
|+ 20,947
|17.
|Tito Rabat (E)
|Kawasaki
|+ 23,827
|18.
|Bradley Ray (GB)
|Yamaha
|+ 27,934
|19.
|Hafizh Syahrin (MAL)
|Honda
|+ 28,005
|20.
|Isaac Vinales (E)
|Kawasaki
|+ 29,003
|21.
|Lorenzo Baldassarri (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 34,311
|22.
|Oliver König (CZ)
|Kawasaki
|+ 42,997
|-
|Eric Granado (BR)
|Honda
|-
|Gabriele Ruiu (I)
|BMW
|-
|Loris Baz (F)
|BMW
|Result Superbike World Championship Aragon, Race 1:
|Pos
|Rider
|Motorbike
|Diff
|1.
|Michael Rinaldi (I)
|Ducati
|2.
|Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)
|Yamaha
|+ 1,253 sec
|3.
|Jonathan Rea (GB)
|Kawasaki
|+ 2,837
|4.
|Andrea Locatelli (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 5,902
|5.
|Danilo Petrucci (I)
|Ducati
|+ 7,553
|6.
|Philipp Öttl (D)
|Ducati
|+ 14,427
|7.
|Remy Gardner (AUS)
|Yamaha
|+ 17,014
|8.
|Garrett Gerloff (USA)
|BMW
|+ 17,259
|9.
|Axel Bassani (I)
|Ducati
|+ 18,469
|10.
|Iker Lecuona (E)
|Honda
|+ 19,424
|11.
|Scott Redding (GB)
|BMW
|+ 21,653
|12.
|Xavier Vierge (E)
|Honda
|+ 21,960
|13.
|Michael vd Mark (NL)
|BMW
|+ 23,690
|14.
|Loris Baz (F)
|BMW
|+ 23,971
|15.
|Dominique Aegerter (CH)
|Yamaha
|+ 24,523
|16.
|Florian Marino (F)
|Kawasaki
|+ 28,279
|17.
|Lorenzo Baldassarri (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 37,369
|18.
|Bradley Ray (GB)
|Yamaha
|+ 38,489
|19.
|Hafizh Syahrin (MAL)
|Honda
|+ 46,123
|20.
|Isaac Vinales (E)
|Kawasaki
|+ 46,478
|21.
|Gabriele Ruiu (I)
|BMW
|+ > 1 min
|22.
|Oliver König (CZ)
|Kawasaki
|+ > 1 min
|-
|Alvaro Bautista (E)
|Ducati
|-
|Eric Granado (BR)
|Honda
|-
|Tito Rabat (E)
|Kawasaki
|World Superbike Championship 2023: Standings after 30 of 36 races
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1.
|Alvaro Bautista (E)
|Ducati
|504
|2.
|Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)
|Yamaha
|457
|3.
|Jonathan Rea (GB)
|Kawasaki
|328
|4.
|Andrea Locatelli (I)
|Yamaha
|275
|5.
|Axel Bassani (I)
|Ducati
|237
|6.
|Michael Rinaldi (I)
|Ducati
|213
|7.
|Danilo Petrucci (I)
|Ducati
|191
|8.
|Xavier Vierge (E)
|Honda
|132
|9.
|Alex Lowes (GB)
|Kawasaki
|129
|10.
|Dominique Aegerter (CH)
|Yamaha
|128
|11.
|Remy Gardner (AUS)
|Yamaha
|123
|12.
|Scott Redding (GB)
|BMW
|115
|13.
|Iker Lecuona (E)
|Honda
|114
|14.
|Garrett Gerloff (USA)
|BMW
|107
|15.
|Philipp Öttl (D)
|Ducati
|90
|16.
|Loris Baz (F)
|BMW
|57
|17.
|Michael vd Mark (NL)
|BMW
|31
|18.
|Bradley Ray (GB)
|Yamaha
|19
|19.
|Lorenzo Baldassarri (I)
|Yamaha
|12
|20.
|Tom Sykes (GB)
|Kawa/BMW
|11
|21.
|Hafizh Syahrin (MAL)
|Honda
|10
|22.
|Leon Haslam(GB)
|BMW
|2
|23.
|Ivo Lopes (PT)
|BMW
|1
|23.
|Isaac Vinales (E)
|Kawasaki
|1
|24.
|Tito Rabat (E)
|Kawasaki
|1
|24.
|Hannes Soomer (EST)
|Honda
|1
|24.
|Florian Marino (F)
|Kawasaki
|1