Iker Lecuona (Honda): No memory of near fall

On the first day of practice of the 2023 World Superbike Championship, Iker Lecuona surprised with the fifth-best lap time and was correspondingly confident for the race weekend. What the Honda rider showed in the races was convincing.

In Aragón, Iker Lecuona used a chassis with a Super Concession part on his CBR1000RR, which he had already tested for two days at MotorLand at the end of August. The findings and set-up data from the test helped the Spaniard to surprise in fifth place on the first day of practice.

In the Superpole on Saturday, he also achieved a good result with sixth place on the grid; the 23-year-old had last started from the second row in Misano. But a false start in the first run earned him a double long-lap penalty - only 10th place.



"Sixth place on the grid was a big step for us. As for the race, I have to apologise to the team because for the first time in my career I made a false start that might have cost me fourth or fifth position," Lecuona fretted. "Nevertheless, I'm happy because despite the penalty I was able to ride an excellent pace and fight my way back from 15th to the top-10. On the last lap I tried to overtake Bassani. We swapped places a few times, but in the end I didn't succeed."

On Sunday, the Honda rider convinced with two sixth places.



"Not a bad Sunday, I'm happy with it. We expected to be at this level because we knew from the test that our pace was good," said Lecuona. "During the weekend in Aragón I concentrated on my race pace and rode alone as often as possible. This was the best way to prepare for the races. In the second race I fought without problems in the second group in the top-10 and with a very good feeling on the bike. I got very close to Bassani again, but then I had a big moment in turn 12 in the last laps - I don't even know how I avoided the crash. When I realised I was still in the race, I settled for sixth."

With a total of 20 points, the Aragón meeting was one of Lecuona's better Superbike meetings. However, the best Honda rider in the overall standings remains teammate Xavier Vierge in 8th place with 132 points, with Lecuona following in 13th place in the World Championship with 114 points.