Michael Rinaldi's heart sank in the smoke

After his brilliant victory on Saturday, Ducati factory rider Michael Rinaldi was well on his way to taking second place in the second Superbike main race at Aragon. Then he was suddenly fogged in by Locatelli's Yamaha.

Sure, Michael Rinaldi owed his victory in the first race on Saturday not only to clever tactics but also to the fact that Aruba Ducati team-mate Alvaro Bautista had crashed while in the lead.

After finishing 5th in the Superpole race on Sunday morning, Rinaldi followed this up with a third place in the second main race in the afternoon - it could also have been second place. The Italian had managed his race well, spared the tyres and was within a few tenths of a second of the two Yamaha factory riders Andrea Locatelli and Toprak Razgatlioglu, who were second and third behind Bautista, who was sovereignly in front.

Then, in lap 15, the moment of shock: Locatelli's Yamaha was smoking heavily, the cause of which was a crack in the oil cooler, as it turned out later. While Toprak overtook immediately and thus avoided any risk of falling, Rinaldi briefly closed the throttle. With smoke, there is usually the highest risk of a crash, and the 27-year-old's heart slipped for 1.5 sec.

When he passed Locatelli, Toprak was exactly these 1.5 sec ahead of him. In the remaining three laps this gap could not be closed, Rinaldi finished third behind the two World Champions and thus closed the gap to World Championship fifth Axel Bassani (Motocorsa Ducati) to 24 points, who was the only rider to achieve a strong result in the second main race as fifth.

"My rear tyre was even better, that's why I was able to catch the two Yamaha," Rinaldi described to SPEEDWEEK.com. "When I caught up, I wanted to fight for second place. I didn't get past Locatelli straight away, unlike Toprak, because I was three or four tenths of a second behind him, so I didn't have the opportunity. For five corners the smoke was bad, I had no confidence to brake properly on the racing line. At that moment I lost my chance to fight with Toprak for second place. Overall, I'm still happy because I was able to fight in the leading group again - that's the most important thing. Third place is okay."

For the first time this season, Rinaldi experienced a weekend where nothing went wrong. Where he didn't have a problem with the bike, make a riding mistake or get cleared by an opponent. "I'm happy," grinned the five-time race winner, who does not yet have a team for 2024. "I have nothing to lose - I wish it had gone like this at the start of the season. But that's part of life - we live and learn. If you don't have a team place, then you don't have to think about results - because the worst case scenario is you stay without a seat." And added with a smile, "Winning always helps."