Anti-doping rules: What Andrea Iannone must follow

On 16 December 2023, the four-year doping ban of former MotoGP rider Andrea Iannone will end. Strict conditions are attached to this ban, and all those involved in his return are acting with corresponding caution.

Andrea Iannone has been banned since 17 December 2019 because the banned substance drostanolone, an anabolic steroid, was detected in his urine sample from the Sepang GP on 3 November 2019. The 34-year-old Italian's doping ban runs until 16 December 2023.

"The Maniac" will return to professional racing in 2024 and has reached an agreement with the Ducati team Go Eleven. Nevertheless, it is very quiet around his person and no official confirmation of his commitment came until today.

The reason for this is the 75 DIN-A4-page anti-doping code of the motorbike world federation FIM, which corresponds to the specifications of the World Anti Doping Agency (WADA). These rules define down to the smallest detail what the consequences are if an athlete tests positive for banned substances.

Iannone, the Go-Eleven team and Ducati act accordingly cautious and reserved in their communication. Before any step is taken, consultation is held with the FIM and WADA so as not to make a mistake and jeopardise the return of the 13-time GP winner (1 MotoGP).

There is also the question of when Iannone will be allowed to test for the first time. His sentence does not end until 16 December. But there is paragraph 10.14.2. which states in summary that a rider may return to practice two months before the expiry of the penalty - that would be on 17 October.

At the moment, Team Go Eleven and Iannone are checking whether they are interpreting the rules correctly. As long as they do not have confirmation from the FIM and WADA, they will continue to exercise restraint.