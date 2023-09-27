Alvaro Bautista: Toprak first world champion with BMW?

Fans and experts alike are asking whether Toprak Razgatlioglu's switch from Yamaha to BMW for the 2024 World Superbike Championship is a smart move. Alvaro Bautista says the move is not as crazy as many think.

Since entering the World Superbike Championship for the first time in 2009, BMW has only once had a rider finish in the top three overall - Marco Melandri in third place in 2012. So the German manufacturer is not the title favourite for next season.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 39-time round winner and 2021 champion, is nevertheless leaving the safe haven of Yamaha and has signed on with BMW for 2024 and 2025.

World champion Alvaro Bautista made a similar move when he turned his back on Ducati after the 2019 season and docked with the then-new Honda factory team. The result is well known: The Spaniard only took three third places in two years, as well as World Championship positions 9 and 10.

Does Razgatlioglu face a similar fate at BMW?



"They haven't won anything, but they have a bike and a team," Bautista says of BMW. "When I went to Honda, there was neither a bike nor a team. I signed but there was nothing. I decided to change because HRC is a very big company which has the power to build a good bike and set up a good team. At that time I thought it was the right decision. Then I found out that the bike was too new. I thought things would be a bit different in this championship. But the reality is that the level was too high and the other bikes were too good to just come along with a new bike and a new team, with a lot of people with no experience in this championship. On top of that there were all the Covid regulations, everything was very complicated."

"The move from Toprak to BMW is different," the man with the number 1 underlined to SPEEDWEEK.com. "This team has experience, the move is not so crazy. The current BMW riders fight for podiums every now and then, then they are twelfth again - but the potential is there. Toprak has a lot of talent, maybe he will be the first to win the World Championship with a BMW."

Bautista has been the standout rider of 2022 and 2023, claiming 56 podiums and 37 wins in that time. His successes have been instrumental in Razgatlioglu, and by extension Jonathan Rea, reorienting themselves for the future.