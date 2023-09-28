100 years of BMW: From the R32 to the M1000RR superbike

The success story of BMW Motorrad began in autumn 1923 with the presentation of the BMW R32 at the Berlin Motor Show. In the World Superbike Championship, the M1000RR is still waiting for a breakthrough.

BMW's origins date back to 7 March 1916, in the middle of the First World War. At that time, the Bayrische Flugzeug Werke (BFW) was founded, which was later renamed Bayrische Motoren Werke. Aviation was one of the up-and-coming economic sectors at the time, not only because of the First World War. The production of aircraft engines was discovered as a market niche in Munich. This is also where the stylised propeller in the logo comes from.

After a kind of finger exercise had been undertaken in Munich with the Helios motorbikes, the first thoroughbred BMW, the R32, was developed by chief designer Max Friz in the early 1920s and presented to the public at the German Motor Show from 28 September to 7 October 1923.

This motorbike caused a sensation mainly due to its transversely mounted, air-cooled two-cylinder boxer engine and the cardan drive. Rudolf Schleicher later developed the R37 from the R32. With its improved chassis and a revised engine, it was much more suitable for motor sport competition. As early as 1924, Franz Bieber won the first German championship for BMW.

The proof of this motorbike's competitiveness prompted the Munich-based company to enter a works team from 1925 onwards. The R39 was developed for the quarter-litre class, an 'overhead' single-cylinder machine, and again they were successful. Josef 'Peppi' Stelzer in the 250cc class and Rudi Reich in the half-litre class were the German champions at the end of the year.

Ernst Henne celebrated his first major international triumph in 1928 at the Sicilian Targa Florio, an endurance race for motorbikes. In the same year, the Bavarians added automobiles to their production range. One year later, Ernst Henne set a much-noted motorbike speed world record of 216 km/h on the Munich-Ingolstadt country road. The 749-cc supercharged machine had 142 hp, weighed only 149 kg and was fuelled with almost pure alcohol.

In road racing, Karl Gall and Georg, called Schorsch, Meier, who had come from off-road racing, brought the Munich team many successes in the 1930s. In 1939, the 'cast-iron man' was the first foreigner to win the Senior TT on a non-English model. A short time later, the Second World War began and the motorsport competition was over for the time being.

After the inferno, it was initially Schorsch Meier again who won the national 500cc championship in series with a pre-war BMW. For the international competitions, the newly founded FIM banned supercharging, and BMW had to come up with something new. The result was the legendary RS models, whereby the characteristic construction methods were retained.

Schorsch Meier was still the number one at BMW, but serious competition was emerging in the form of the young Walter Zeller. In 1953, BMW took its first tentative steps in the world championship, which had been introduced in 1949. The first victory almost came at the home Grand Prix in Schotten. Walter Zeller finished first in the 500cc class, but this race, like the 350cc race, was subsequently cancelled because the renowned factory teams had boycotted the track. At the end of the year, Schorsch Meier announced his retirement from racing. BMW reduced the works team, although it was no longer officially called that, for the new season to Walter Zeller for the half-litre soloists, and Wilhelm Noll and Fritz Cron for the sidecars. For the 500cc RS, they had another expansion stage ready.

In the three-wheelers, success came quickly after the concentration of forces. First Grand Prix victory in 1954 by Noll/Cron at the home GP at Stuttgart's Solitude. After two more victories in Bern and Monza, the previous serial winner Eric Oliver could still be caught and the first world championship was brought to Munich. In the 500cc category, major successes were initially a long time coming. In 1956, Walter Zeller finally won the runner-up world championship in the top class behind John Surtees (MV Agusta). All in all, the Munich team could be satisfied with the runner-up title against the superior Italian four-cylinder and the strong British single-cylinder.

In the sidecar class, BMW set out on a unique triumphant march and followed up its first world championship title with 18 more. In addition to the aforementioned riders, who also scored the most points in 1956, Willy Faust/Karl Remmert, Fritz Hillebrand/Manfred Grunwald, Walter Schneider/Hans Strauß (2 x), Helmut Fath/Alfred Wohlgemuth, Max Deubel/Emil Hörner (4 x), Fritz Scheidegger/John Robinson (CH/GB, 2 x), Klaus Enders/Ralf Engelhardt (5 x) and Klaus Enders/Wolfgang Kalauch made it into the statistics of the world champions until 1974. The triumph was favoured by the lack of competition in the sidecar class from other brands. Thus, after the sidecar races almost became a one-make cup, BMW did not have to make too much of an effort and gradually withdrew. Until the 1970s, the engines were hardly modified at all, and changes to the kneelers were mainly made on the company's own initiative, above all by Helmut Fath.

Later, apart from the Paris-Dakar Rally, the motorsport stage was often used rather neglectfully. Thus, apart from the pseudo-appearance in 2012 with a Suter-BMW of a so-called claiming-rule team for racing machines with production engines, they consistently avoid the premier class MotoGP.

In the Superbike World Championship, the successes are manageable. Marco Melandri came closest to the 2012 world championship title, until the new BMW sports director Stephan Schaller offered the world championship leader and the entire team in the decisive phase of the season, tactically unwise, that the project would be buried at the end of the year. The Italian promptly crashed in several races and only finished third in the world championship.

Since 2019, the factory has been trying its hand again in the top category of the production-based world championship, but with limited success so far. Michael van der Mark achieved the best World Championship final rank to date in 2021 as World Championship sixth. The Dutchman achieved the only victory to date with the M1000RR in Portimao in the same year. Currently, the best BMW rider, Englishman Scott Redding, is twelfth, with individual results showing an upward trend towards the end of the season.

In MotoGP, two 1000cc BMW road cruisers are once again taking a lap around the circuit between races on the fringes of perception.