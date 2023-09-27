Superbike World Championship in Portimão: Lovely, fascinating

The spectacular race track in Portimão is a pearl in the Superbike World Championship calendar. The racing and the flair of the Portuguese track is unique.

Beautiful weather, dreamlike beaches, a picturesque landscape and rugged rocky cliffs - it's hard not to take the Portuguese Algarve to your heart. And in connection with the 4.6 km long "Autodrómo Internacional do Algarve" even more so.

The coastal town of Portimão (approx. 50,000 inhabitants) is located 300 km south of Lisbon and about 70 km west of Faro. One of the most fascinating race tracks in Europe was built in the hilly hinterland and inaugurated with the season finale of the Superbike World Championship in 2008 - the MotoGP only discovered Portimão for itself in 2020.

metres long straight as well as nine right-hand and six left-hand bends are the ingredients of a fascinating race track. Uphill and downhill sections, several changes of direction and gradient, crests, sometimes confusing passages, many long, fast corners and a winding infield make the track a challenge for riders and teams.

The drivers have to act aggressively. Driving skills, courage and physical fitness play a decisive role. When accelerating out of the bends, good steering behaviour is required. A key point is the last bend: Here it is important to carry enough speed onto the almost one-kilometre-long start-finish straight.

For tyre monopolist Pirelli, the Portimão track conditions do not pose a particular problem, even though grip conditions have deteriorated since 2008. But since high temperatures are possible, which can lead to blistering, appropriate rubber compounds are used. Especially the front tyre, which has to decelerate up to 80 metres at an angle, is stressed in Portimão. In 2014, however, we experienced rain races in Portimão.

Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki) is by far the most successful competitor in Portimão. The Northern Irishman won a total of 13 races, ahead of Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) with three. Tom Sykes (Kawasaki), Eugene Laverty (Aprilia), Marco Melandri (BMW/Yamaha), Max Biaggi (Aprilia) and Troy Bayliss (Ducati) each achieved two victories. Of the active riders, only Álvaro Bautista (1x, Ducati), Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) and Michael van der Mark (1x, BMW) were able to enter the winners' list with a triumph.

With 14 victories, Kawasaki leads the manufacturers' standings. Ducati took six at the Portuguese circuit, Yamaha five, Aprilia four, BMW two and Honda one.