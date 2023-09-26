German champion Florian Alt: SBK premiere with Honda

Last Sunday, Alt was able to clinch the IDM Superbike title, following in the footsteps of riders like Martin Bauer, Karl Muggeridge, Xavi Fores and Markus Reiterberger. The reward is already waiting for him.

"You've got it going on" is probably the best way to describe the current mood of Superbike rider Florian Alt. A good a fortnight ago, the man from Gummersbach clinched the constructors' title with Team Honda Viltais at the Bol d'Or, the finale of the 2023 World Endurance Championship. One week later, the next title was due. Alt and his toughest opponent, BMW rider Ilya Mikhalchik, had actually delayed the decision until the very last race of the IDM Superbike at the finale in Hockenheim.

"I kept hearing strange noises on the bike in the second half of the race," reported new title winner Florian Alt after the Hockenheim race. "The race felt like a stint in a 24-hour race." But the Honda, prepared by Jens Holzhauer, did its job as it had done in all the other races before. The title was just as much a redemption for the full Honda team as it was for team boss Jens Holzhauer. For the last joint IDM title was already 13 years old and came from former Supersport 600 World Champion Karl Muggeridge, who had thus ended his career and returned to Australia.

Holzhauer did not dare to make the jump to the World Championship at that time. "Karl would have supported me in doing so," Holzhauer recalls. "But I decided against it." After that came a long dry spell, different riders, a new version of the Fireblade and even more riders. Since this year, then the new start with the cooperation of Holzhauer and Alt, who made a hook on his time with BMW and four IDM runner-up championships for it.

In the meantime, after winning the title, his chest is broad enough to think about WorldSBK again. "We had already applied for a wild card for Most," Holzhauer reveals, "but we were six days too late. Now we got the OK for the World Championship final in Jerez at the end of October." For this event, tyre manufacturer and IDM sole supplier Pirelli has been offering a care package for the respective champions for years and takes over the costs for the fees incurred, such as registration, and adds the tyre contingent for the World Championship weekend on top. For the rest of the World Championship chance, which is not exactly available at a bargain price, long-time sponsors of the IDM team HRP have once again pulled out their chequebooks.

Holzhauer started the WorldSBK project in his workshop in Wittenberge some time ago. "We ride our IDM motorbike," he explains. "However, with more power. We'll run a different fork set-up, a bigger tank and we'll also make changes to the brakes." The Holzhauer-Alt duo have already completed their first roll-out in Oschersleben. A serious test is still scheduled before they leave for Jerez.

And what does Alt say about this nice present? "Oh, leave me alone, I don't have a head for it yet," he explained with a smile during the IDM finale. The focus was still on winning the IDM title. "At the first test with the World Championship Honda, you could already feel a big difference," he let slip. "But it is more or less a stock Honda, with a different fork and a different brake. That's also the interesting thing about the number. I last rode in Jerez in 2019. But I've been there really often, I like the track. We want to get a good result there and then we'll see."

GP racing is something Alt has done in the past. But for his first World Superbike Championship race, he had to wait until he was 27. His comment appropriately confident: "I'm in my prime time."