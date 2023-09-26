Next attempt: Alex Lowes returns in Portimão

Immediately after Aragón, the 2023 Superbike World Championship squad travels on to Portimão for the penultimate race of the season. Kawasaki is counting on the success of Jonathan Rea and the return of Alex Lowes after knee surgery.

Kawasaki is the most successful manufacturer in Portimão. But not because of the ZX-10RR, but because of figurehead Jonathan Rea. The Northern Irishman has been responsible for 13 of Kawasaki's 14 victories, most recently in the second round in 2021. The other came from Tom Sykes in the 2014 season.

For Rea, this year's event is the last opportunity to succeed with and for Kawasaki. The six-time World Champion is aware that to prevail over Álvaro Bautista (Ducati) and Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha), he will have to deliver a perfect weekend.



"I have done some strong races in Portimão. The track is incredible and unique. It reminds me of my time as a motocross rider, with its waves and blind corners. It's a very demanding track," the 36-year-old knows. "You're always looking for the perfect lap and you always feel like you can do something a little bit better. After a series of solid race weekends, we will try to find perfection. Coming to Portimão we have to keep the podium in mind, enjoy the bike and work hard in free practice to be fast and also consistent in race conditions."

In Aragón, test rider Florian Marino took over the Kawasaki from Alex Lowes, and at the 2023 World Superbike Championship meeting in Portimão, the Englishman wants to attack again himself with his operated knee. The free practice sessions on Friday will show whether he is able to do so.



"Since my operation I have worked hard to get fit again. If things go well in the first practices on Friday and my knee feels good after the operation, I expect to be strong," Lowes is convinced. "The goal, as always, is to be fighting at the front and get back on the podium."