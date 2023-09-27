Surprise: SBK World Championship in Portimão with three SSP-Honda

At the 2023 World Superbike Championship meeting in Portimão, five guest entrants will complete the regular field. The line-up of Petronas Honda in the Supersport World Championship is striking.

Portimão is a gem of the World Superbike Championship, the first series ever to hold a race weekend at the circuit, which opened in 2008. The layout is spectacular and the races are mostly competitive and exciting. The 4592-metre 'Autodromo Internacional do Algarva' is very popular with the riders.

For the Supersport World Championship 300, Portimão is the season finale, as it is for the riders of the WorldSSP Challenge in the intermediate category, including Max Kofler(Ducati).

There will be five guest entrants across all series next weekend. In the World Superbike Championship, Gabriele Ruiu will once again bring a fifth BMW onto the grid. The Italian will be making his seventh wildcard appearance, most recently in Aragón where he retired in two of the three races.

Yeray Ruiz also competed in the Supersport World Championship at Aragón. The 20-year-old is actually competing in the Moto2 European Championship this year, but proved his speed as the Spanish Supersport Champion in 2022. In the MotorLand, he took a respectable 12th and 15th place with Team MDR Yamaha.

Team Petronas Honda provides a special feature. In addition to the regular riders Tarran Mackenzie and Adam Norrodin, a third CBR600RR will be used for Muhammad Mohd - called Ibrahim - Norrodin. Ibrahim is the two years younger brother of Adam Norrodin, whom he represented in Aragón.

In the Supersport World Championship 300, Kawasaki riders Tomas Alonso and Dinis Borges complete the field. The two Portuguese have already taken part in the junior series more often.

By the way: In addition to the three World Championships, the R3 Superfinal will take place in Portimão. The only German-speaking participant is Mitja Borgelt from Rheda-Wiedenbrück in Germany.