SBK on TV: Will the first titles be awarded on Saturday?

The meeting in Portimão is the penultimate of the 2023 World Superbike Championship and the World Championship titles could already be awarded on the first day of racing in the Supersport series. Where to watch the action live.

The calculation is simple: If Supersport 300 World Championship leader Jeffrey Buis (Kawasaki) does not lose more than five points to Jose-Luis Perez, the Dutchman will be crowned World Champion after the first race. And in the Supersport World Championship, Nicolo Bulega (Ducati) must not lose more than 15 points to Stefano Manzi (Yamaha) in order to take the World Championship crown. If Manzi wins the first race, Bulega would have to finish at least third.



Both scenarios are very realistic!

For years, ServusTV and Eurosport have been the TV home of the Superbike World Championship in the German-speaking world. The Austrians also offer all races and Superpoles free of charge via streaming.

As usual, ServusTV will broadcast both races of the Superbike category live and in HD on free TV from Portimão. The Superpole will be repeated or summarised before the first race and the Superpole race before the second race.

On the Eurosport channel, which belongs to Discovery, the races have so far been shown this year on the Eurosport 2 channel, which sometimes has to be paid for, and this is also the case for the eleventh meeting of the season. For this, the broadcast includes not only the two Superbike races, but also the races of the Supersport World Championship.

The alternative is the video pass on the official website of the World Superbike Championship. The rest of the season costs 9.99 euros. For this, you get access to the commercial-free livestreaming on the race weekends, including the free practice sessions of all classes. Also included are interviews and the video archive of the complete SBK races from 2006 onwards.