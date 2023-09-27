Formula 1 avoids Hockenheim: The World Superbike Championship should come here

The last time there was a World Superbike Championship event in Germany was in 2017, then at the Lausitzring. For 2020, Dorna had a one-year contract with the Motorsport Arena Oschersleben, but the event was not allowed to take place because of the official Corona regulations. The event could not be made up in 2021 either because there was no planning certainty in the political Corona confusion.

Subsequently, there was no renewal of the contract because since 2021 there has been an agreement with Most (Brüx) in northern Bohemia, just a few kilometres across the German-Czech border. Since then, more and more fans have been welcomed there every year, and this close and convenient venue is particularly attractive for motor sport enthusiasts from Saxony and Bavaria.

With the Hockenheimring in the north-western part of Baden-Württemberg, located in the south of the republic, a venue was found that does not hurt Most, nor Assen in the north-east of the Netherlands. The contact was made through the ADAC, partner for the MotoGP event at the Sachsenring since 1998.

Without Formula 1 in Germany, the automobile royal class will still be avoiding the Hockenheim and Nürburgring in 2024, the race tracks will have to secure other top-class events if they don't want to disappear into insignificance. In motorbike racing, the Superbike World Championship is the second most important international series after the MotoGP.

The last time Formula 1 was in Germany was in Corona times: in 2020, the Eifel Grand Prix was held at the Nürburgring. The last time we saw a German Grand Prix was in 2019 at the Hockenheimring.

On 27 September the calendar for the 2024 MotoGP World Championship was published, traditionally the SBK plans are only finalised afterwards. Negotiations with Hockenheim-Ring GmbH are well advanced, the only difficulty is finding a date. Currently, a weekend in April or June is being discussed, as this is the only time when Hockenheim still has dates available that are logistically suitable for SBK. Because then the races in Assen (April) and Donington Park (June) are scheduled and Hockenheim would be on the outward or return journey for the teams, most of which are based in southern Europe.

In the paddock, the prospect of races in Germany has met with much approval, as it is one of the most important sales markets. BMW, a German manufacturer, is represented in the World Superbike Championship with two factory teams and four motorbikes, and Ducati owner Audi is also in favour of such an event. With Marcel Schrötter, currently third in the Supersport World Championship, Germany has a top rider in the medium displacement category. And the chances are good that Philipp Öttl will ride a third season in the top Superbike class and find a competitive team - there are several promising options for the Bavarian.

Hockenheim has a rich history from the early days of the Superbike World Championship, with a total of 24 races held there: from 1988 to 1997, as well as in 1999 and 2000. The homologation of the track complies with the SBK specifications; as of today, only an asphalt run-off zone would have to be at least partially replaced by gravel.