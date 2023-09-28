Dominique Aegerter (Yamaha): "That's where we belong!"

Portimão was not a completely new circuit for Dominique Aegerter when he switched to the Supersport World Championship in 2021. After all, the Portuguese track had been on the Moto2 calendar since 2020. But despite his incredible win rate of 61 per cent and a podium rate of even 79 per cent, the Swiss rider 'only' managed one win and one third place in Portimão.

Nevertheless, Aegerter has his sights set high for his debut with the Superbike.



"My goal for Portimão is to be consistently in the top-10 and to fight for the honour of the best-placed privateer and rookie, because that's where we belong," announced the 32-year-old. "I'm looking forward to Portimão and I can't wait to race there again. I want to put in a strong performance from the start this weekend. The track is very special, almost unique because of its good mix of fast and slow corners, which are mostly approached blind, the many elevation changes and the long start-finish straight, which first rises and then drops again in the braking zone to the first corner. One lap is like a rollercoaster ride."

Aegerter is not travelling to the Autódromo Internacional do Algarve unprepared. His shoulder injury, which was still bothering him in Aragón, has continued to improve, and a test in Portimão at the beginning of the season means that set-up data is already available.



"Last weekend it didn't go as well as I wanted. But that's history and now we're starting all over again. In the last few days I gave my shoulder a little rest. I spent the short break in Barcelona, Lisbon and Portimão," revealed the Yamaha rider. "We had a test at the beginning of the season. So we already have data to work with before the race weekend starts. That is certainly a plus point."