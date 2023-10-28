Álvaro Bautista (38): His path to a second SBK title

A year ago, Álvaro Bautista secured Ducati's first World Championship title since Carlos Checa in 2011, and the Spaniard follows that up with victory in the first race of the 2023 World Superbike Championship in Jerez.

Álvaro Bautista started the 2023 World Superbike Championship as the world champion and was considered the favourite for the title, also because Ducati gave the Panigale V4R a successful update. With three victories at the season opener on Phillip Island, the 38-year-old fully lived up to expectations. The Ducati rider was also the dominant rider at the Mandalika Circuit, only a crash in the Superpole race prevented another triple - it was not to remain the veteran's only mistake.

But first Bautista added victories in a row and stood on the top podium in every race in Assen, Barcelona and Misano; he also won the first race in Donington. His lead over the runner-up, Yamaha star Toprak Razgatlioglu, was already an extraordinary 91 points. But the Turk inflicted the first 'real' defeat on Bautista in the Superpole race and proved to be a persistent and increasingly strong opponent from then on.

A crash by the Ducati rider in the first race in Most caused the lead to melt away more clearly for the first time. In the sprint race in the Czech Republic, too, the Yamaha rider as well as Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki) prevailed over Bautista. The Spaniard proved his nerve with a victory in the second race. In Magny-Cours Razgatlioglu further reduced his deficit with two wins, Bautista answered again with victory in the second main race.

The meeting in Aragón started again with a crash of the world champion, who seemed to become increasingly nervous - Bautista dismissed this assumption into the realm of fables with two wins on Sunday.



In Portimao he won three races in breathtaking fashion against the outstanding Razgatlioglu.

With a 60-point lead over Razgatlioglu, Bautista entered the final meeting of the season in Jerez. If Razgatlioglu had won, 14th place in the first race would have been enough for Bautista to win the title early. Alvaro acts in the style of a champion at his home race - and won from pole position in outstanding style!



For Ducati it is the 19th win in the manufacturers' championship and the 16th riders' title.

With two World Superbike Championships, 57 wins and 87 podiums, Bautista is one of the most successful riders in the top category of the production-based World Championship. As early as 4 May, the Spaniard decided to continue his title hunt with Ducati in the World Superbike Championship in 2024.



With Toprak Razgatlioglu moving to BMW and Jonathan Rea to Yamaha, Bautista is once again the favourite.