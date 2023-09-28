First BMW test: Toprak hopes for approval from Yamaha

Toprak Razgatlioglu's contract with Yamaha runs until the end of November 2023, so the Turk cannot actually test for his future BMW team until January. His manager Kenan Sofuoglu is trying to change that.

The 2023 World Superbike Championship ends on the last weekend of October in Jerez - three weeks earlier than last year. So the teams will have enough time to set the course for next season at the first winter tests in November. They could also test until mid-December, but then it will be too cold even in southern Spain more often.

Several top riders are changing teams at the same time, and we are eagerly awaiting their premieres on the new bikes. Toprak Razgatlioglu goes from Yamaha to BMW, Jonathan Rea from Kawasaki to Yamaha and Axel Bassani moves up from Ducati privateer to Kawasaki factory rider.

When Razgatlioglu will be allowed to test the BMW for the first time is currently being negotiated by his manager Kenan Sofuoglu - because Toprak's Yamaha contract runs until the end of November.

"After that we are allowed to test, but that is a lot of lost time," Sofuoglu told SPEEDWEEK.com. "We are talking to Yamaha about Toprak being free to test in November. Maybe they will allow us. Kawasaki will also allow Jonathan to test for Yamaha in November. I told them that they will block us, but get a rider from another brand themselves. We will talk about it again, I guess they are a bit more flexible now. Yamaha like Toprak, I think they will allow him. BMW has also expressed this wish to Yamaha, factory to factory."

For BMW and Razgatlioglu, the November test is elementally important, as it is the only way the 2021 World Champion can influence the development of the M1000RR for next year. The teams will test again in Europe in mid to late January, with the official Dorna tests at Phillip Island in Australia on 19/20 February. The season starts on the last weekend in February at the same circuit.