Colleague Toprak or Rea: Andrea Locatelli on pressure

Andrea Locatelli is having a strong season in the World Superbike Championship, but at Pata Yamaha he is the clear number 2 behind Toprak Razgatlioglu. Which is why he nevertheless feels no pressure.

At the Superbike meeting in Aragon, Yamaha factory rider Andrea Locatelli finished fourth in both Race 1 and the Superpole race. In race 2, the Italian showed his best performance of the season so far and was well on his way to a podium finish when he retired four laps before the end due to a crack in the oil cooler of his Yamaha. Because he initially continued with his smoking R1, he earned himself a penalty for the next race in Portimao and will have to start from last place there on Saturday.

Nevertheless, the 26-year-old had a strong weekend in Aragon. After 30 races, he is in fourth place overall in the championship with 275 points - 53 points behind Kawasaki ace Jonathan Rea (328).

Following his World Championship title in the Supersport World Championship in 2020, Locatelli was promoted by Yamaha to the factory Superbike team for 2021 with a two-year contract and alongside Toprak Razgatlioglu. Due to consistently strong performances, Locatelli already extended his contract with Pata Yamaha in May this year until the end of 2025. Next year he will have a new teammate in Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki).

What is it like for Locatelli to have world champions like Toprak or Rea as a teammate? "I am proud to share the pit with a good teammate like Toprak or Johnny and learn something," he told SPEEDWEEK.com. "Honestly, it's not easy to have a driver like that by your side. But I certainly made a step forward because Toprak helped me. But it also often happens that Toprak follows me in Superpole to improve and then I follow him again. We work a lot together and improve together. I hope I can also learn from Johnny, he is a six-time world champion. It's an honour to share the pits with world champions and I try to be as close to them as possible."

Michael Rinaldi spoke recently about the pressure he feels in the Ducati factory team. He was unable to meet the high expectations, which is why the 27-year-old has to give up his place for next season to Supersport World Championship leader Nicolo Bulega. How does Locatelli deal with the pressure in a factory team? "I have to thank my team at this point. It's a very good team that doesn't put a lot of pressure on me. For me it is an honour to ride for Yamaha and I am very happy with the job we are doing. There is a family atmosphere within our team and we always work together. I never feel any pressure. It's really good."

Would it be different for Locatelli to ride as an Italian in the Ducati factory team? "Michael and I are different characters. I don't know. But also on my side I have many Italians in the Yamaha crew and we have a very good and trusting relationship. That's our recipe for success - it's a good squad, I'm very happy about that."