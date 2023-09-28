Sofuoglu disagrees: "It will be difficult for Rea".

Record Superbike champion Jonathan Rea will ride his ninth season in the Kawasaki factory team in 2023. The switch to Yamaha for the next two years poses challenges for the veteran.

Jonathan Rea has 119 victories in the World Superbike Championship, 104 of them for Kawasaki. For 2024 and 2025, the Northern Irishman has signed a contract with the Yamaha factory team, after their previous figurehead Toprak Razgatlioglu will rope himself off to BMW after this year.

The prevailing opinion is that Rea's chances of success with Yamaha are significantly higher than Toprak's with BMW. Kenan Sofuoglu, friend, mentor and manager of the 26-year-old, disagrees. "A new challenge is always nice," the five-time Supersport champion held in conversation with SPEEDWEEK.com. "Jonathan has achieved a lot on the Kawasaki. I'll be honest: I don't think it will be easy for him to adapt to the new bike after nine years, with the different set-up variations. For us, after four years with Yamaha, everything is set up. We also have to do a lot of new things at BMW, Toprak has to adapt his style. But for Jonathan it will be more difficult overall."

Kenan continued, "Johnny is one of the most talented in this paddock. There are only a few great talents, Johnny is one of them. He will continue to fight for podiums. But beating Toprak or Bautista will not be easy for him - it will be very difficult. But maybe the new challenge will give him extra motivation, that could be too."