The miracle of Portimão: BMW's last SBK victory

BMW is working tirelessly for success in the World Superbike Championship, but a podium finish has not been achieved so far this year. The last victory was taken by Michael vd Mark in Portimão in 2021, where the eleventh meeting of the season will take place.

Michael van der Mark's season has been marked by serious injuries. Most recently at his home race in Assen, when he broke the neck of his left femur after a highsider in the second race. Of the 30 races so far, the Dutchman has only completed 18, most of them not in full possession of his strength.

Last weekend in Aragón, he finished eleventh in the second race, his best result since Assen. "You can't be very proud of an eleventh place. What was good was that I was getting more and more into the swing of things and was able to ride a decent rhythm," the BMW rider told WorldSBK. "Now I'm really looking forward to Portimão. It's one of my favourite tracks on the calendar. I love going back there and it's great to have back-to-back races. With the progress BMW has made in the last few races, I can't wait to get back to the front as well."

Indeed, Portimão is a special circuit for the 30-year-old. He has taken seven of his 40 podiums at the Portuguese circuit, including one victory - at no other circuit has he been more successful. His triumph in the 2021 Superpole race also dates BMW's last victory in the World Superbike Championship.

It was a rain race. "It seems like ages ago, but at the same time I remember it very well," said the 2014 Supersport World Champion. "It was wet and from the first moment I hit the track the feeling with the bike was incredibly good. I was so fast in the conditions that I didn't even have to risk anything. Those are nice memories. Unfortunately it looks like it's not going to rain this weekend."