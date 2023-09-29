Portimao, FP1: BMW ahead thanks to new tyre with Gerloff

The Algarve is still enjoying dream weather at the end of September, even at night the temperatures do not drop below 20 degrees Celsius. When the first free practice started on Friday morning at 10.30 a.m. local time, Portimao is one hour behind CET, the air and the asphalt were 32 degrees.

World Champion Alvaro Bautista on the Ducati set the first notable best time after a quarter of an hour with 1:41.324 min.



By comparison, the fastest race lap was set by Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki) in 2022 in the Superpole race in 1:40.135 min. The Northern Irishman set the pole record in the same year with 1:39.610 min.



Bautista increased his best time to 1:41.196 min, in the last seconds of the 45-minute session Garrett Gerloff from the German BMW Team Bonovo action catapulted himself to the top. The Texan started with a new soft rear tyre, while many other drivers used the same set of tyres for the whole session.



As always in the free practice sessions, the times should therefore be treated with caution because the drivers and teams have different strategies and are not on identical tyres at the same time. While some are chasing times, others are working on the race set-up.



Gerloff finished first by 0.433 sec ahead of Bautista, Rea, Razgatlioglu, Rinaldi, Petrucci and Lecuona.



Philipp Öttl of Team Go Eleven Ducati was in sixth place halfway through the session and eventually finished tenth, with Swiss rider Dominique Aegerter (GRT Yamaha) in 18th.



Kawasaki factory rider Alex Lowes (14th) is back after his knee surgery, a week ago in Aragon the team let him sit out.