Official: Motocorsa Ducati and Bassani part ways

It is no surprise that Kawasaki would not find an equivalent successor for Jonathan Rea, who has switched to Yamaha, as only Toprak Razgatlioglu is currently regarded as such in the SBK paddock.



So the Japanese manufacturer looked around for the next best rider and found one in Axel Bassani. The Italian switched to the Superbike World Championship after a lousy Supersport season in 2020 (only 17th place) and was able to achieve strong results right away with the Ducati Panigale V4R of the private Motocorsa team. He surprisingly finished ninth in the World Championship and seventh last year. Currently, the curly-headed rider is in fifth place overall. In 103 races he has taken six podium places, which makes him one of the best privateers of the past ten years. In 72 races he scored single-digit results, in just under a third of his runs he roared into the top-5.



The contracts of the factory teams in the World Superbike Championship are very extensive and detailed, and it takes a correspondingly long time for the lawyers of the factories and riders to agree on every wording.



Motocorsa-Ducati team boss Lorenzo Mauri wanted to coordinate the timing with Kawasaki and, as usual, only announce the separation from Axel Bassani when Kawasaki presented him as the new rider a little later.



But because the bureaucracy in Japan takes so long, the Italian's patience thread snapped in Portimao - he owes Kawasaki nothing anyway.



"Axel is leaving us for another, an official team for 2024," Mauri announced in Portimao on Friday. "The whole Motocorsa Racing team and all the sponsors would like to thank our flag bearer for the wonderful years together and the results achieved. The entire Motocorsa family thanks Axel for his commitment and professionalism in the work he has done during these three years of mutual satisfaction. We wish him a successful future with all our hearts. He will continue to be a part of our family and a part of our heart will accompany him."



Bassani's teammate at Kawasaki has already been decided: Englishman Alex Lowes.