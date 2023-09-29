Motocorsa Ducati asks itself: Philipp Öttl or Baz?

On Friday lunchtime, Motocorsa boss Lorenzo Mauri announced that Axel Bassani would be leaving his team after this season to join "another official team". Regular watchers of this motorsport portal have known since the beginning of September that the Italian will succeed Jonathan Rea in the Kawasaki factory team, who is going to Yamaha because Toprak Razgatlioglu is moving from there to BMW.

Mauri needs a quick successor to Bassani, who has claimed six podiums in his three years with Motocorsa so far and is fifth in the World Championship ahead of this weekend's races in Portimao.



According to Mauri, there are only two riders left to test at the same track on the Monday after the final race in Jerez on October 29. "The test will not be stressful for the two riders, I don't care about the lap time," the team boss assured. "I want to see how they work and fit in with the team. It's not a shoot-out. After that, I will make my decision."



SPEEDWEEK.com found out: the two riders are the Bavarian Philipp Öttl and the Frenchman Loris Baz. Öttl loses his place in the Go Eleven Ducati team to former MotoGP rider Andrea Iannone, Baz has to make way for Englishman Scott Redding at Bonovo action BMW.



Motocorsa is the successful private team this year, and the place is correspondingly coveted. There may even be two bikes. "I will know by next Tuesday," said Mauri. "By then, the sponsor of a rider from the Spanish Moto2 championship has to promise me."



If that doesn't happen, Motocorsa will continue with a Ducati Panigale V4R. A second bike would require at least 700,000 euros for the material and crew.



On paper, Baz has advantages over Öttl. The Frenchman won two of his 203 Superbike races, 20 times he stood on the podium for Kawasaki, Yamaha and Ducati. Now 30, he also rode MotoGP for three years, but Baz is considered a crash rider.



Öttl completed the Moto3 and Moto2 World Championships, then rode two years in the Supersport World Championship (3rd and 5th) and has been in the Superbike World Championship since 2022. Recently, he showed a clear upward trend and followed three top-10 results in Magny-Cours with three top-8 finishes in Aragon. Many experts believe Öttl has not yet reached his zenith and has the necessary potential to improve further. His best finish in the highest class is 5th place, which he captured in Australia at the beginning of the season.