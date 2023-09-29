Portimão, FP2: Bautista outstanding, BMW solid
Bonovo ace Garrett Gerloff went an astonishing 0.4 sec faster than the rest in the first practice in 1:40.763 min with a new tyre. But even the BMW rider's time was still 0.6 sec slower than Jonathan Rea's (Kawasaki) lap record from last year.
At the beginning of FP2 in the afternoon it was dry, almost windless and with 27 degrees summerly warm. Danilo Petrucci (Ducati) set the first personal best lap time in 1'41.209. Half the field went faster on his first run than in the morning, which was proof of improved track conditions. A little later, Álvaro Bautista (Ducati) took the lead in 1'40.744".
In the top 15 after 20 minutes still without improvement: Gerloff, Philipp Öttl (Ducati) and Scott Redding (BMW).
Only after twelve laps and an impressive series of high 1:40 min Bautista headed for the pit lane. The Spaniard recorded a fastest time of 1:40.476 min on his last lap. Rea was second, 0.6s behind, followed by Petrucci, Michael Rinaldi (Ducati) and Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha). Öttl followed in 13th place, Dominique Aegerter (Yamaha) in 17th.
With 13 minutes left, most riders went or were on track for a second run. But the time of the World Champion remained untouched, Rinaldi and Rea shortened their gap by 0.5 sec. Remy Gardner (Yamaha) and Michael van der Mark (BMW) improved significantly, finishing the second session in positions 4 and 5. Öttl also improved (+0.9 sec).
In the combined timesheet, Bautista leads ahead of Gerloff and Rinaldi, who were the only ones to achieve a lap time under 1:41 min. Rea was fourth, Razgatlioglu ninth and Iker Lecuona was the best Honda rider in eleventh. Dominique Aegerter finished the first day of practice in 10th position, Philipp Öttl in twelfth.
As always, the times in the free practice sessions should be treated with caution, because only the teams know what strategy their riders were using.
|Combined times World Superbike Championship Portimao, FP1/FP2:
|Pos
|Rider
|Motorbike
|Time
|Diff
|1.
|Alvaro Bautista (E)
|Ducati
|1:40,476 min
|2.
|Garrett Gerloff (USA)
|BMW
|1:40,763
|+ 0,287 sec
|3.
|Michael Rinaldi (I)
|Ducati
|1:40,827
|+ 0,351
|4.
|Jonathan Rea (GB)
|Kawasaki
|1:41,018
|+ 0,542
|5.
|Remy Gardner (AUS)
|Yamaha
|1:41,022
|+ 0,546
|6.
|Michael vd Mark (NL)
|BMW
|1:41,177
|+ 0,701
|7.
|Danilo Petrucci (I)
|Ducati
|1:41,189
|+ 0,713
|8.
|Andrea Locatelli (I)
|Yamaha
|1:41,197
|+ 0,721
|9.
|Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)
|Yamaha
|1:41,199
|+ 0,723
|10.
|Dominique Aegerter (CH)
|Yamaha
|1:41,367
|+ 0,891
|11.
|Iker Lecuona (E)
|Honda
|1:41,379
|+ 0,903
|12.
|Philipp Öttl (D)
|Ducati
|1:41,386
|+ 0,910
|13.
|Axel Bassani (I)
|Ducati
|1:41,402
|+ 0,926
|14.
|Alex Lowes (GB)
|Kawasaki
|1:41,413
|+ 0,937
|15.
|Loris Baz (F)
|BMW
|1:41,694
|+ 1,218
|16.
|Scott Redding (GB)
|BMW
|1:41,708
|+ 1,232
|17.
|Xavier Vierge (E)
|Honda
|1:41,718
|+ 1,242
|18.
|Lorenzo Baldassarri (I)
|Yamaha
|1:41,927
|+ 1,451
|19.
|Bradley Ray (GB)
|Yamaha
|1:42,756
|+ 2,280
|20.
|Gabriele Ruiu (I)
|BMW
|1:42,825
|+ 2,349
|21.
|Isaac Vinales (E)
|Kawasaki
|1:42,877
|+ 2,401
|22.
|Tito Rabat (E)
|Kawasaki
|1:42,910
|+ 2,434
|23.
|Hafizh Syahrin (MAL)
|Honda
|1:43,005
|+ 2,529
|24.
|Eric Granado (BR)
|Honda
|1:43,429
|+ 2,953
|25.
|Eric Granado (BR)
|Kawasaki
|1:44,697
|+ 4,221
|Times World Superbike Championship Portimao, FP2:
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|Diff
|1.
|Alvaro Bautista (E)
|Ducati
|1:40,476 min
|2.
|Michael Rinaldi (I)
|Ducati
|1:40,827
|+ 0,351 sec
|3.
|Jonathan Rea (GB)
|Kawasaki
|1:41,018
|+ 0,542
|4.
|Remy Gardner (AUS)
|Yamaha
|1:41,022
|+ 0,546
|5.
|Michael vd Mark (NL)
|BMW
|1:41,177
|+ 0,701
|6.
|Danilo Petrucci (I)
|Ducati
|1:41,189
|+ 0,713
|7.
|Andrea Locatelli (I)
|Yamaha
|1:41,197
|+ 0,721
|8.
|Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)
|Yamaha
|1:41,199
|+ 0,723
|9.
|Garrett Gerloff (USA)
|BMW
|1:41,320
|+ 0,844
|10.
|Dominique Aegerter (CH)
|Yamaha
|1:41,367
|+ 0,891
|11.
|Iker Lecuona (E)
|Honda
|1:41,379
|+ 0,903
|12.
|Philipp Öttl (D)
|Ducati
|1:41,386
|+ 0,910
|13.
|Axel Bassani (I)
|Ducati
|1:41,402
|+ 0,926
|14.
|Alex Lowes (GB)
|Kawasaki
|1:41,413
|+ 0,937
|15.
|Loris Baz (F)
|BMW
|1:41,694
|+ 1,218
|16.
|Xavier Vierge (E)
|Honda
|1:41,718
|+ 1,242
|17.
|Scott Redding (GB)
|BMW
|1:41,729
|+ 1,253
|18.
|Lorenzo Baldassarri (I)
|Yamaha
|1:41,927
|+ 1,451
|19.
|Bradley Ray (GB)
|Yamaha
|1:42,756
|+ 2,280
|20.
|Gabriele Ruiu (I)
|BMW
|1:42,825
|+ 2,349
|21.
|Isaac Vinales (E)
|Kawasaki
|1:42,877
|+ 2,401
|22.
|Tito Rabat (E)
|Kawasaki
|1:42,910
|+ 2,434
|23.
|Hafizh Syahrin (MAL)
|Honda
|1:43,096
|+ 2,620
|24.
|Eric Granado (BR)
|Honda
|1:43,429
|+ 2,953
|25.
|Oliver König (CZ)
|Kawasaki
|1:44,697
|+ 4,221
|Times Superbike World Championship Portimao, FP1:
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|Diff
|1.
|Garrett Gerloff (USA)
|BMW
|1:40,763 min
|2.
|Alvaro Bautista (E)
|Ducati
|1:41,196
|+ 0,433 sec
|3.
|Jonathan Rea (GB)
|Kawasaki
|1:41,394
|+ 0,631
|4.
|Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)
|Yamaha
|1:41,419
|+ 0,656
|5.
|Michael Rinaldi (I)
|Ducati
|1:41,480
|+ 0,717
|6.
|Danilo Petrucci (I)
|Ducati
|1:41,495
|+ 0,732
|7.
|Iker Lecuona (E)
|Honda
|1:41,563
|+ 0,800
|8.
|Scott Redding (GB)
|BMW
|1:41,708
|+ 0,945
|9.
|Andrea Locatelli (I)
|Yamaha
|1:41,749
|+ 0,986
|10.
|Philipp Öttl (D)
|Ducati
|1:41,784
|+ 1,021
|11.
|Michael vd Mark (NL)
|BMW
|1:41,978
|+ 1,215
|12.
|Xavier Vierge (E)
|Honda
|1:42,024
|+ 1,261
|13.
|Remy Gardner (AUS)
|Yamaha
|1:42,101
|+ 1,338
|14.
|Alex Lowes (GB)
|Kawasaki
|1:42,115
|+ 1,352
|15.
|Loris Baz (F)
|BMW
|1:42,154
|+ 1,391
|16.
|Axel Bassani (I)
|Ducati
|1:42,154
|+ 1,391
|17.
|Lorenzo Baldassarri (I)
|Yamaha
|1:42,201
|+ 1,438
|18.
|Dominique Aegerter (CH)
|Yamaha
|1:42,369
|+ 1,606
|19.
|Bradley Ray (GB)
|Yamaha
|1:42,782
|+ 2,019
|20.
|Hafizh Syahrin (MAL)
|Honda
|1:43,005
|+ 2,242
|21.
|Gabriele Ruiu (I)
|BMW
|1:43,376
|+ 2,613
|22.
|Isaac Vinales (E)
|Kawasaki
|1:43,582
|+ 2,819
|23.
|Tito Rabat (E)
|Kawasaki
|1:43,741
|+ 2,978
|24.
|Eric Granado (BR)
|Honda
|1:43,803
|+ 3,040
|25.
|Oliver König (CZ)
|Kawasaki
|1:46,446
|+ 5,683