Portimão, FP2: Bautista outstanding, BMW solid

While Ducati star Álvaro Bautista rode an impressive race simulation in the first day of practice of the 2023 World Superbike Championship in Portimão, two BMW riders, Garrett Gerloff and Michael vd Mark, made it into the top-10.

Bonovo ace Garrett Gerloff went an astonishing 0.4 sec faster than the rest in the first practice in 1:40.763 min with a new tyre. But even the BMW rider's time was still 0.6 sec slower than Jonathan Rea's (Kawasaki) lap record from last year.

At the beginning of FP2 in the afternoon it was dry, almost windless and with 27 degrees summerly warm. Danilo Petrucci (Ducati) set the first personal best lap time in 1'41.209. Half the field went faster on his first run than in the morning, which was proof of improved track conditions. A little later, Álvaro Bautista (Ducati) took the lead in 1'40.744".

In the top 15 after 20 minutes still without improvement: Gerloff, Philipp Öttl (Ducati) and Scott Redding (BMW).

Only after twelve laps and an impressive series of high 1:40 min Bautista headed for the pit lane. The Spaniard recorded a fastest time of 1:40.476 min on his last lap. Rea was second, 0.6s behind, followed by Petrucci, Michael Rinaldi (Ducati) and Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha). Öttl followed in 13th place, Dominique Aegerter (Yamaha) in 17th.

With 13 minutes left, most riders went or were on track for a second run. But the time of the World Champion remained untouched, Rinaldi and Rea shortened their gap by 0.5 sec. Remy Gardner (Yamaha) and Michael van der Mark (BMW) improved significantly, finishing the second session in positions 4 and 5. Öttl also improved (+0.9 sec).

In the combined timesheet, Bautista leads ahead of Gerloff and Rinaldi, who were the only ones to achieve a lap time under 1:41 min. Rea was fourth, Razgatlioglu ninth and Iker Lecuona was the best Honda rider in eleventh. Dominique Aegerter finished the first day of practice in 10th position, Philipp Öttl in twelfth.

As always, the times in the free practice sessions should be treated with caution, because only the teams know what strategy their riders were using.