Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki): First fourth, then dentist

by Kay Hettich - Automatic translation from German
Gold & Goose

Jonathan Rea finished the free practice sessions on Friday rather inconspicuously in fourth place. The Kawasaki rider will not only have to bite his proverbial teeth at the 2023 World Superbike Championship meeting.

SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.

Jonathan Rea woke up on Friday morning with a toothache, yet the Northern Irishman pulled through the first day of practice in Portimão as if nothing was wrong. Third in the morning and afternoon, the Kawasaki star was fourth on the combined timesheet. In 1:41.018 min the 36-year-old lost 0.542 sec on the day's best time of world championship leader Álvaro Bautista (Ducati).

Rea preferred to focus on race preparation in the free practice sessions. "The practice day went really well," attested the record world champion. "The team had a good plan in place to explore the tyres available for the rest of the weekend. At the same time, we were able to refine the set-up. With the front tyre we made a big progress, I felt more competitive than before just towards the end of a run. I really think we improved that area over the distance."

What suits Rea and Kawasaki is that Pirelli have withdrawn the SCQ tyre from their range for the eleventh meeting of the season, limiting the SCQ soft race tyre to the Superpole race!

Rea is a proven Portimão specialist. The Northern Irishman has achieved 13 wins, most recently in 2021 in the second round, and 24 podiums. "Riding the bike today was great fun - it was also nice to see numerous fans," Rea was pleased to say.


Combined times World Superbike Championship Portimao, FP1/FP2:
Pos Rider Motorbike Time Diff
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati 1:40,476 min
2. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW 1:40,763 + 0,287 sec
3. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati 1:40,827 + 0,351
4. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki 1:41,018 + 0,542
5. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha 1:41,022 + 0,546
6. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW 1:41,177 + 0,701
7. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati 1:41,189 + 0,713
8. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha 1:41,197 + 0,721
9. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha 1:41,199 + 0,723
10. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha 1:41,367 + 0,891
11. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda 1:41,379 + 0,903
12. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati 1:41,386 + 0,910
13. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati 1:41,402 + 0,926
14. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki 1:41,413 + 0,937
15. Loris Baz (F) BMW 1:41,694 + 1,218
16. Scott Redding (GB) BMW 1:41,708 + 1,232
17. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda 1:41,718 + 1,242
18. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha 1:41,927 + 1,451
19. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha 1:42,756 + 2,280
20. Gabriele Ruiu (I) BMW 1:42,825 + 2,349
21. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki 1:42,877 + 2,401
22. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki 1:42,910 + 2,434
23. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda 1:43,005 + 2,529
24. Eric Granado (BR) Honda 1:43,429 + 2,953
25. Eric Granado (BR) Kawasaki 1:44,697 + 4,221
Times World Superbike Championship Portimao, FP2:
Pos Rider Bike Time Diff
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati 1:40,476 min
2. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati 1:40,827 + 0,351 sec
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki 1:41,018 + 0,542
4. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha 1:41,022 + 0,546
5. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW 1:41,177 + 0,701
6. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati 1:41,189 + 0,713
7. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha 1:41,197 + 0,721
8. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha 1:41,199 + 0,723
9. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW 1:41,320 + 0,844
10. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha 1:41,367 + 0,891
11. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda 1:41,379 + 0,903
12. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati 1:41,386 + 0,910
13. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati 1:41,402 + 0,926
14. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki 1:41,413 + 0,937
15. Loris Baz (F) BMW 1:41,694 + 1,218
16. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda 1:41,718 + 1,242
17. Scott Redding (GB) BMW 1:41,729 + 1,253
18. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha 1:41,927 + 1,451
19. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha 1:42,756 + 2,280
20. Gabriele Ruiu (I) BMW 1:42,825 + 2,349
21. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki 1:42,877 + 2,401
22. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki 1:42,910 + 2,434
23. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda 1:43,096 + 2,620
24. Eric Granado (BR) Honda 1:43,429 + 2,953
25. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki 1:44,697 + 4,221
Times Superbike World Championship Portimao, FP1:
Pos Rider Bike Time Diff
1. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW 1:40,763 min
2. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati 1:41,196 + 0,433 sec
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki 1:41,394 + 0,631
4. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha 1:41,419 + 0,656
5. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati 1:41,480 + 0,717
6. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati 1:41,495 + 0,732
7. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda 1:41,563 + 0,800
8. Scott Redding (GB) BMW 1:41,708 + 0,945
9. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha 1:41,749 + 0,986
10. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati 1:41,784 + 1,021
11. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW 1:41,978 + 1,215
12. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda 1:42,024 + 1,261
13. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha 1:42,101 + 1,338
14. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki 1:42,115 + 1,352
15. Loris Baz (F) BMW 1:42,154 + 1,391
16. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati 1:42,154 + 1,391
17. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha 1:42,201 + 1,438
18. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha 1:42,369 + 1,606
19. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha 1:42,782 + 2,019
20. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda 1:43,005 + 2,242
21. Gabriele Ruiu (I) BMW 1:43,376 + 2,613
22. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki 1:43,582 + 2,819
23. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki 1:43,741 + 2,978
24. Eric Granado (BR) Honda 1:43,803 + 3,040
25. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki 1:46,446 + 5,683