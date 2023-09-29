Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki): First fourth, then dentist

Jonathan Rea finished the free practice sessions on Friday rather inconspicuously in fourth place. The Kawasaki rider will not only have to bite his proverbial teeth at the 2023 World Superbike Championship meeting.

Jonathan Rea woke up on Friday morning with a toothache, yet the Northern Irishman pulled through the first day of practice in Portimão as if nothing was wrong. Third in the morning and afternoon, the Kawasaki star was fourth on the combined timesheet. In 1:41.018 min the 36-year-old lost 0.542 sec on the day's best time of world championship leader Álvaro Bautista (Ducati).

Rea preferred to focus on race preparation in the free practice sessions. "The practice day went really well," attested the record world champion. "The team had a good plan in place to explore the tyres available for the rest of the weekend. At the same time, we were able to refine the set-up. With the front tyre we made a big progress, I felt more competitive than before just towards the end of a run. I really think we improved that area over the distance."

What suits Rea and Kawasaki is that Pirelli have withdrawn the SCQ tyre from their range for the eleventh meeting of the season, limiting the SCQ soft race tyre to the Superpole race!

Rea is a proven Portimão specialist. The Northern Irishman has achieved 13 wins, most recently in 2021 in the second round, and 24 podiums. "Riding the bike today was great fun - it was also nice to see numerous fans," Rea was pleased to say.