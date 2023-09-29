Garrett Gerloff: "Glad we noticed".

Bonovo-BMW rider Garrett Gerloff managed the second fastest time in the Superbike World Championship on Friday in Portimao. At the end of the day, the Texan is nevertheless not satisfied with his performance.

If you take a look at the combined times from FP1 and FP2, you can see that Garrett Gerloff from the German Bonovo action team set the second fastest time of the day. The American on his BMW already set the best lap time in the first free practice session. At the end of FP1 he was fastest, in FP2 Alvaro Bautista (Ducati) overtook him by 0.3 sec.

Gerloff copes better on the Portuguese track than last weekend in Aragon. "There the asphalt is very slippery and doesn't have much grip. I found the track difficult," he told SPEEDWEEK.com. "In addition, we had to deal with technical problems. In Portugal, however, the asphalt has grip, even when it gets hot, so it's easier for me to set a good time."

Despite the second fastest lap time, Gerloff is not satisfied with the day. In FP2, the team put on a fresh set of tyres and he ran a race simulation. "I like to do these race simulations on Friday. It's a good indicator of how competitive we can be and how the bike works throughout the race. The simulation was not satisfactory," complained the man from Katy in Texas. "We were not consistent. One lap I had good speed and the next I was eight tenths of a second slower."

Gerloff sees the good things: "I'm glad we noticed that in the simulation. Otherwise we wouldn't manage to get a good result on Saturday."