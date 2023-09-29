Garrett Gerloff: "Glad we noticed".
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
If you take a look at the combined times from FP1 and FP2, you can see that Garrett Gerloff from the German Bonovo action team set the second fastest time of the day. The American on his BMW already set the best lap time in the first free practice session. At the end of FP1 he was fastest, in FP2 Alvaro Bautista (Ducati) overtook him by 0.3 sec.
Gerloff copes better on the Portuguese track than last weekend in Aragon. "There the asphalt is very slippery and doesn't have much grip. I found the track difficult," he told SPEEDWEEK.com. "In addition, we had to deal with technical problems. In Portugal, however, the asphalt has grip, even when it gets hot, so it's easier for me to set a good time."
Despite the second fastest lap time, Gerloff is not satisfied with the day. In FP2, the team put on a fresh set of tyres and he ran a race simulation. "I like to do these race simulations on Friday. It's a good indicator of how competitive we can be and how the bike works throughout the race. The simulation was not satisfactory," complained the man from Katy in Texas. "We were not consistent. One lap I had good speed and the next I was eight tenths of a second slower."
Gerloff sees the good things: "I'm glad we noticed that in the simulation. Otherwise we wouldn't manage to get a good result on Saturday."
|Combined times World Superbike Championship Portimao, FP1/FP2:
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|Diff
|1.
|Alvaro Bautista (E)
|Ducati
|1:40,476 min
|2.
|Garrett Gerloff (USA)
|BMW
|1:40,763
|+ 0,287 sec
|3.
|Michael Rinaldi (I)
|Ducati
|1:40,827
|+ 0,351
|4.
|Jonathan Rea (GB)
|Kawasaki
|1:41,018
|+ 0,542
|5.
|Remy Gardner (AUS)
|Yamaha
|1:41,022
|+ 0,546
|6.
|Michael vd Mark (NL)
|BMW
|1:41,177
|+ 0,701
|7.
|Danilo Petrucci (I)
|Ducati
|1:41,189
|+ 0,713
|8.
|Andrea Locatelli (I)
|Yamaha
|1:41,197
|+ 0,721
|9.
|Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)
|Yamaha
|1:41,199
|+ 0,723
|10.
|Dominique Aegerter (CH)
|Yamaha
|1:41,367
|+ 0,891
|11.
|Iker Lecuona (E)
|Honda
|1:41,379
|+ 0,903
|12.
|Philipp Öttl (D)
|Ducati
|1:41,386
|+ 0,910
|13.
|Axel Bassani (I)
|Ducati
|1:41,402
|+ 0,926
|14.
|Alex Lowes (GB)
|Kawasaki
|1:41,413
|+ 0,937
|15.
|Loris Baz (F)
|BMW
|1:41,694
|+ 1,218
|16.
|Scott Redding (GB)
|BMW
|1:41,708
|+ 1,232
|17.
|Xavier Vierge (E)
|Honda
|1:41,718
|+ 1,242
|18.
|Lorenzo Baldassarri (I)
|Yamaha
|1:41,927
|+ 1,451
|19.
|Bradley Ray (GB)
|Yamaha
|1:42,756
|+ 2,280
|20.
|Gabriele Ruiu (I)
|BMW
|1:42,825
|+ 2,349
|21.
|Isaac Vinales (E)
|Kawasaki
|1:42,877
|+ 2,401
|22.
|Tito Rabat (E)
|Kawasaki
|1:42,910
|+ 2,434
|23.
|Hafizh Syahrin (MAL)
|Honda
|1:43,005
|+ 2,529
|24.
|Eric Granado (BR)
|Honda
|1:43,429
|+ 2,953
|25.
|Eric Granado (BR)
|Kawasaki
|1:44,697
|+ 4,221
|Times World Superbike Championship Portimao, FP2:
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|Diff
|1.
|Alvaro Bautista (E)
|Ducati
|1:40,476 min
|2.
|Michael Rinaldi (I)
|Ducati
|1:40,827
|+ 0,351 sec
|3.
|Jonathan Rea (GB)
|Kawasaki
|1:41,018
|+ 0,542
|4.
|Remy Gardner (AUS)
|Yamaha
|1:41,022
|+ 0,546
|5.
|Michael vd Mark (NL)
|BMW
|1:41,177
|+ 0,701
|6.
|Danilo Petrucci (I)
|Ducati
|1:41,189
|+ 0,713
|7.
|Andrea Locatelli (I)
|Yamaha
|1:41,197
|+ 0,721
|8.
|Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)
|Yamaha
|1:41,199
|+ 0,723
|9.
|Garrett Gerloff (USA)
|BMW
|1:41,320
|+ 0,844
|10.
|Dominique Aegerter (CH)
|Yamaha
|1:41,367
|+ 0,891
|11.
|Iker Lecuona (E)
|Honda
|1:41,379
|+ 0,903
|12.
|Philipp Öttl (D)
|Ducati
|1:41,386
|+ 0,910
|13.
|Axel Bassani (I)
|Ducati
|1:41,402
|+ 0,926
|14.
|Alex Lowes (GB)
|Kawasaki
|1:41,413
|+ 0,937
|15.
|Loris Baz (F)
|BMW
|1:41,694
|+ 1,218
|16.
|Xavier Vierge (E)
|Honda
|1:41,718
|+ 1,242
|17.
|Scott Redding (GB)
|BMW
|1:41,729
|+ 1,253
|18.
|Lorenzo Baldassarri (I)
|Yamaha
|1:41,927
|+ 1,451
|19.
|Bradley Ray (GB)
|Yamaha
|1:42,756
|+ 2,280
|20.
|Gabriele Ruiu (I)
|BMW
|1:42,825
|+ 2,349
|21.
|Isaac Vinales (E)
|Kawasaki
|1:42,877
|+ 2,401
|22.
|Tito Rabat (E)
|Kawasaki
|1:42,910
|+ 2,434
|23.
|Hafizh Syahrin (MAL)
|Honda
|1:43,096
|+ 2,620
|24.
|Eric Granado (BR)
|Honda
|1:43,429
|+ 2,953
|25.
|Oliver König (CZ)
|Kawasaki
|1:44,697
|+ 4,221
|Times Superbike World Championship Portimao, FP1:
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|Diff
|1.
|Garrett Gerloff (USA)
|BMW
|1:40,763 min
|2.
|Alvaro Bautista (E)
|Ducati
|1:41,196
|+ 0,433 sec
|3.
|Jonathan Rea (GB)
|Kawasaki
|1:41,394
|+ 0,631
|4.
|Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)
|Yamaha
|1:41,419
|+ 0,656
|5.
|Michael Rinaldi (I)
|Ducati
|1:41,480
|+ 0,717
|6.
|Danilo Petrucci (I)
|Ducati
|1:41,495
|+ 0,732
|7.
|Iker Lecuona (E)
|Honda
|1:41,563
|+ 0,800
|8.
|Scott Redding (GB)
|BMW
|1:41,708
|+ 0,945
|9.
|Andrea Locatelli (I)
|Yamaha
|1:41,749
|+ 0,986
|10.
|Philipp Öttl (D)
|Ducati
|1:41,784
|+ 1,021
|11.
|Michael vd Mark (NL)
|BMW
|1:41,978
|+ 1,215
|12.
|Xavier Vierge (E)
|Honda
|1:42,024
|+ 1,261
|13.
|Remy Gardner (AUS)
|Yamaha
|1:42,101
|+ 1,338
|14.
|Alex Lowes (GB)
|Kawasaki
|1:42,115
|+ 1,352
|15.
|Loris Baz (F)
|BMW
|1:42,154
|+ 1,391
|16.
|Axel Bassani (I)
|Ducati
|1:42,154
|+ 1,391
|17.
|Lorenzo Baldassarri (I)
|Yamaha
|1:42,201
|+ 1,438
|18.
|Dominique Aegerter (CH)
|Yamaha
|1:42,369
|+ 1,606
|19.
|Bradley Ray (GB)
|Yamaha
|1:42,782
|+ 2,019
|20.
|Hafizh Syahrin (MAL)
|Honda
|1:43,005
|+ 2,242
|21.
|Gabriele Ruiu (I)
|BMW
|1:43,376
|+ 2,613
|22.
|Isaac Vinales (E)
|Kawasaki
|1:43,582
|+ 2,819
|23.
|Tito Rabat (E)
|Kawasaki
|1:43,741
|+ 2,978
|24.
|Eric Granado (BR)
|Honda
|1:43,803
|+ 3,040
|25.
|Oliver König (CZ)
|Kawasaki
|1:46,446
|+ 5,683