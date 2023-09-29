Toprak Razgatlioglu (9th) showed off his Yamaha to Rea

Although Toprak Razgatlioglu only finished ninth on the first day of practice of the 2023 World Superbike Championship in Portimão, the Yamaha rider is fighting for the races. The Turk was also busy with other things.

Fourth in the first practice session, eighth in FP2 in the afternoon - in the combined timesheet Toprak Razgatlioglu's fastest time was only enough for ninth place. In 1:41.199 min the Yamaha rider lost a proud 0.723 sec on the best time of the day by Álvaro Bautista (Ducati). Razgatlioglu is the only one who can postpone the Spaniard's early title win until the finale in Jerez.

Striking: the 2021 world champion lost the most time in the fourth sector. "I am not so strong in the fourth sector, our acceleration is not good enough for that - at least not as good as Ducati," Toprak explained. "Basically my bike doesn't feel as perfect as it did a year ago and on our race simulation we got into trouble after about ten. We will compare the data from 2022 with this year. Because in some corners we are slower, in others we are stronger. It may balance out, but I will still try a different set-up."

Razgatlioglu had already started the weekend badly in Aragón, but then managed to turn things around and was on the podium in every race. "This Friday is much better than the one a week ago in Aragón - this is where I ride the bike," the Yamaha rider pointed out. "Assuming I was riding behind Álvaro, I could probably even follow him. On paper we don't look so strong, but I always rode alone and worked for the race. Definitely I will give my maximum as always. If we improve the bike just a little bit, something is possible."

In the morning the Yamaha rider did some laps with Jonathan Rea, in the afternoon Razgatlioglu surveyed BMW riders just as conspicuously. "Johnny and I walked the track together on Thursday and we agreed to start the first practice together. I followed him for a lap and overtook him afterwards - to show him his bike for next year," joked the 26-year-old. "And in the afternoon I took a closer look at the other bike."

Razgatlioglu might have liked what BMW showed on the first day of practice. Team Bonovo action's Garrett Gerloff set the second fastest time and his next-year teammate Michael van der Mark of the ROKiT team was sixth!