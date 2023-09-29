Toprak Razgatlioglu (9th) showed off his Yamaha to Rea

by Kay Hettich - Automatic translation from German
Gold & Goose

Although Toprak Razgatlioglu only finished ninth on the first day of practice of the 2023 World Superbike Championship in Portimão, the Yamaha rider is fighting for the races. The Turk was also busy with other things.

SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.

Fourth in the first practice session, eighth in FP2 in the afternoon - in the combined timesheet Toprak Razgatlioglu's fastest time was only enough for ninth place. In 1:41.199 min the Yamaha rider lost a proud 0.723 sec on the best time of the day by Álvaro Bautista (Ducati). Razgatlioglu is the only one who can postpone the Spaniard's early title win until the finale in Jerez.

Striking: the 2021 world champion lost the most time in the fourth sector. "I am not so strong in the fourth sector, our acceleration is not good enough for that - at least not as good as Ducati," Toprak explained. "Basically my bike doesn't feel as perfect as it did a year ago and on our race simulation we got into trouble after about ten. We will compare the data from 2022 with this year. Because in some corners we are slower, in others we are stronger. It may balance out, but I will still try a different set-up."

Razgatlioglu had already started the weekend badly in Aragón, but then managed to turn things around and was on the podium in every race. "This Friday is much better than the one a week ago in Aragón - this is where I ride the bike," the Yamaha rider pointed out. "Assuming I was riding behind Álvaro, I could probably even follow him. On paper we don't look so strong, but I always rode alone and worked for the race. Definitely I will give my maximum as always. If we improve the bike just a little bit, something is possible."

In the morning the Yamaha rider did some laps with Jonathan Rea, in the afternoon Razgatlioglu surveyed BMW riders just as conspicuously. "Johnny and I walked the track together on Thursday and we agreed to start the first practice together. I followed him for a lap and overtook him afterwards - to show him his bike for next year," joked the 26-year-old. "And in the afternoon I took a closer look at the other bike."

Razgatlioglu might have liked what BMW showed on the first day of practice. Team Bonovo action's Garrett Gerloff set the second fastest time and his next-year teammate Michael van der Mark of the ROKiT team was sixth!

Combined times World Superbike Championship Portimao, FP1/FP2:
Pos Rider Bike Time Diff
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati 1:40,476 min
2. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW 1:40,763 + 0,287 sec
3. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati 1:40,827 + 0,351
4. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki 1:41,018 + 0,542
5. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha 1:41,022 + 0,546
6. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW 1:41,177 + 0,701
7. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati 1:41,189 + 0,713
8. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha 1:41,197 + 0,721
9. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha 1:41,199 + 0,723
10. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha 1:41,367 + 0,891
11. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda 1:41,379 + 0,903
12. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati 1:41,386 + 0,910
13. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati 1:41,402 + 0,926
14. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki 1:41,413 + 0,937
15. Loris Baz (F) BMW 1:41,694 + 1,218
16. Scott Redding (GB) BMW 1:41,708 + 1,232
17. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda 1:41,718 + 1,242
18. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha 1:41,927 + 1,451
19. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha 1:42,756 + 2,280
20. Gabriele Ruiu (I) BMW 1:42,825 + 2,349
21. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki 1:42,877 + 2,401
22. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki 1:42,910 + 2,434
23. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda 1:43,005 + 2,529
24. Eric Granado (BR) Honda 1:43,429 + 2,953
25. Eric Granado (BR) Kawasaki 1:44,697 + 4,221
Times World Superbike Championship Portimao, FP2:
Pos Rider Bike Time Diff
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati 1:40,476 min
2. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati 1:40,827 + 0,351 sec
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki 1:41,018 + 0,542
4. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha 1:41,022 + 0,546
5. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW 1:41,177 + 0,701
6. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati 1:41,189 + 0,713
7. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha 1:41,197 + 0,721
8. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha 1:41,199 + 0,723
9. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW 1:41,320 + 0,844
10. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha 1:41,367 + 0,891
11. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda 1:41,379 + 0,903
12. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati 1:41,386 + 0,910
13. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati 1:41,402 + 0,926
14. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki 1:41,413 + 0,937
15. Loris Baz (F) BMW 1:41,694 + 1,218
16. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda 1:41,718 + 1,242
17. Scott Redding (GB) BMW 1:41,729 + 1,253
18. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha 1:41,927 + 1,451
19. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha 1:42,756 + 2,280
20. Gabriele Ruiu (I) BMW 1:42,825 + 2,349
21. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki 1:42,877 + 2,401
22. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki 1:42,910 + 2,434
23. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda 1:43,096 + 2,620
24. Eric Granado (BR) Honda 1:43,429 + 2,953
25. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki 1:44,697 + 4,221
Times Superbike World Championship Portimao, FP1:
Pos Rider Bike Time Diff
1. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW 1:40,763 min
2. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati 1:41,196 + 0,433 sec
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki 1:41,394 + 0,631
4. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha 1:41,419 + 0,656
5. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati 1:41,480 + 0,717
6. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati 1:41,495 + 0,732
7. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda 1:41,563 + 0,800
8. Scott Redding (GB) BMW 1:41,708 + 0,945
9. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha 1:41,749 + 0,986
10. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati 1:41,784 + 1,021
11. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW 1:41,978 + 1,215
12. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda 1:42,024 + 1,261
13. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha 1:42,101 + 1,338
14. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki 1:42,115 + 1,352
15. Loris Baz (F) BMW 1:42,154 + 1,391
16. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati 1:42,154 + 1,391
17. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha 1:42,201 + 1,438
18. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha 1:42,369 + 1,606
19. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha 1:42,782 + 2,019
20. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda 1:43,005 + 2,242
21. Gabriele Ruiu (I) BMW 1:43,376 + 2,613
22. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki 1:43,582 + 2,819
23. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki 1:43,741 + 2,978
24. Eric Granado (BR) Honda 1:43,803 + 3,040
25. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki 1:46,446 + 5,683