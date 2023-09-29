Philipp Öttl convinced: "I can repeat this".

Philipp Öttl from the Go Eleven Ducati team firmly believes that he can finish in the top 10 again in the World Superbike Championship in Portimao. He showed good pace during his long run in FP2 on Friday.

Ducati rider Philipp Öttl rates the first day of the race weekend in Portimao as solid. After 10th place in FP1, the German ranks 12th in the combined timesheet after FP2.

His long run in FP2 resulted in only minor changes to the bike for the team. All in all, the 14-lap race simulation goes okay for him. "We are very happy with the speed," he told SPEEDWEEK.com. "We are now trying to set up the bike with small changes for Saturday, then we'll see."

The result of the long run motivates Öttl for the upcoming races. After three top-10 finishes in Magny-Cours and three top-8 positions in Aragon, the Bavarian wants to score more good results in Portimao. "I can repeat the speed from Magny-Cours and Aragon," Öttl is convinced. "It is important that we continue to work as we have been doing. I am not faster than in Most, but we are working better overall. I think we will continue to be fast here."