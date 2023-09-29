Philipp Öttl convinced: "I can repeat this".

by Kai Schulte-Lippern - Automatic translation from German
Gold & Goose

Philipp Öttl from the Go Eleven Ducati team firmly believes that he can finish in the top 10 again in the World Superbike Championship in Portimao. He showed good pace during his long run in FP2 on Friday.

Ducati rider Philipp Öttl rates the first day of the race weekend in Portimao as solid. After 10th place in FP1, the German ranks 12th in the combined timesheet after FP2.

His long run in FP2 resulted in only minor changes to the bike for the team. All in all, the 14-lap race simulation goes okay for him. "We are very happy with the speed," he told SPEEDWEEK.com. "We are now trying to set up the bike with small changes for Saturday, then we'll see."

The result of the long run motivates Öttl for the upcoming races. After three top-10 finishes in Magny-Cours and three top-8 positions in Aragon, the Bavarian wants to score more good results in Portimao. "I can repeat the speed from Magny-Cours and Aragon," Öttl is convinced. "It is important that we continue to work as we have been doing. I am not faster than in Most, but we are working better overall. I think we will continue to be fast here."

Combined times World Superbike Championship Portimao, FP1/FP2:
Pos Rider Bike Time Diff
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati 1:40,476 min
2. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW 1:40,763 + 0,287 sec
3. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati 1:40,827 + 0,351
4. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki 1:41,018 + 0,542
5. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha 1:41,022 + 0,546
6. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW 1:41,177 + 0,701
7. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati 1:41,189 + 0,713
8. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha 1:41,197 + 0,721
9. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha 1:41,199 + 0,723
10. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha 1:41,367 + 0,891
11. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda 1:41,379 + 0,903
12. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati 1:41,386 + 0,910
13. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati 1:41,402 + 0,926
14. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki 1:41,413 + 0,937
15. Loris Baz (F) BMW 1:41,694 + 1,218
16. Scott Redding (GB) BMW 1:41,708 + 1,232
17. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda 1:41,718 + 1,242
18. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha 1:41,927 + 1,451
19. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha 1:42,756 + 2,280
20. Gabriele Ruiu (I) BMW 1:42,825 + 2,349
21. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki 1:42,877 + 2,401
22. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki 1:42,910 + 2,434
23. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda 1:43,005 + 2,529
24. Eric Granado (BR) Honda 1:43,429 + 2,953
25. Eric Granado (BR) Kawasaki 1:44,697 + 4,221
Times World Superbike Championship Portimao, FP2:
Pos Rider Bike Time Diff
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati 1:40,476 min
2. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati 1:40,827 + 0,351 sec
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki 1:41,018 + 0,542
4. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha 1:41,022 + 0,546
5. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW 1:41,177 + 0,701
6. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati 1:41,189 + 0,713
7. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha 1:41,197 + 0,721
8. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha 1:41,199 + 0,723
9. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW 1:41,320 + 0,844
10. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha 1:41,367 + 0,891
11. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda 1:41,379 + 0,903
12. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati 1:41,386 + 0,910
13. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati 1:41,402 + 0,926
14. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki 1:41,413 + 0,937
15. Loris Baz (F) BMW 1:41,694 + 1,218
16. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda 1:41,718 + 1,242
17. Scott Redding (GB) BMW 1:41,729 + 1,253
18. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha 1:41,927 + 1,451
19. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha 1:42,756 + 2,280
20. Gabriele Ruiu (I) BMW 1:42,825 + 2,349
21. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki 1:42,877 + 2,401
22. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki 1:42,910 + 2,434
23. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda 1:43,096 + 2,620
24. Eric Granado (BR) Honda 1:43,429 + 2,953
25. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki 1:44,697 + 4,221
Times Superbike World Championship Portimao, FP1:
Pos Rider Bike Time Diff
1. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW 1:40,763 min
2. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati 1:41,196 + 0,433 sec
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki 1:41,394 + 0,631
4. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha 1:41,419 + 0,656
5. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati 1:41,480 + 0,717
6. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati 1:41,495 + 0,732
7. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda 1:41,563 + 0,800
8. Scott Redding (GB) BMW 1:41,708 + 0,945
9. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha 1:41,749 + 0,986
10. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati 1:41,784 + 1,021
11. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW 1:41,978 + 1,215
12. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda 1:42,024 + 1,261
13. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha 1:42,101 + 1,338
14. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki 1:42,115 + 1,352
15. Loris Baz (F) BMW 1:42,154 + 1,391
16. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati 1:42,154 + 1,391
17. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha 1:42,201 + 1,438
18. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha 1:42,369 + 1,606
19. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha 1:42,782 + 2,019
20. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda 1:43,005 + 2,242
21. Gabriele Ruiu (I) BMW 1:43,376 + 2,613
22. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki 1:43,582 + 2,819
23. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki 1:43,741 + 2,978
24. Eric Granado (BR) Honda 1:43,803 + 3,040
25. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki 1:46,446 + 5,683