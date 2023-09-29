Philipp Öttl convinced: "I can repeat this".
Ducati rider Philipp Öttl rates the first day of the race weekend in Portimao as solid. After 10th place in FP1, the German ranks 12th in the combined timesheet after FP2.
His long run in FP2 resulted in only minor changes to the bike for the team. All in all, the 14-lap race simulation goes okay for him. "We are very happy with the speed," he told SPEEDWEEK.com. "We are now trying to set up the bike with small changes for Saturday, then we'll see."
The result of the long run motivates Öttl for the upcoming races. After three top-10 finishes in Magny-Cours and three top-8 positions in Aragon, the Bavarian wants to score more good results in Portimao. "I can repeat the speed from Magny-Cours and Aragon," Öttl is convinced. "It is important that we continue to work as we have been doing. I am not faster than in Most, but we are working better overall. I think we will continue to be fast here."
|Combined times World Superbike Championship Portimao, FP1/FP2:
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|Diff
|1.
|Alvaro Bautista (E)
|Ducati
|1:40,476 min
|2.
|Garrett Gerloff (USA)
|BMW
|1:40,763
|+ 0,287 sec
|3.
|Michael Rinaldi (I)
|Ducati
|1:40,827
|+ 0,351
|4.
|Jonathan Rea (GB)
|Kawasaki
|1:41,018
|+ 0,542
|5.
|Remy Gardner (AUS)
|Yamaha
|1:41,022
|+ 0,546
|6.
|Michael vd Mark (NL)
|BMW
|1:41,177
|+ 0,701
|7.
|Danilo Petrucci (I)
|Ducati
|1:41,189
|+ 0,713
|8.
|Andrea Locatelli (I)
|Yamaha
|1:41,197
|+ 0,721
|9.
|Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)
|Yamaha
|1:41,199
|+ 0,723
|10.
|Dominique Aegerter (CH)
|Yamaha
|1:41,367
|+ 0,891
|11.
|Iker Lecuona (E)
|Honda
|1:41,379
|+ 0,903
|12.
|Philipp Öttl (D)
|Ducati
|1:41,386
|+ 0,910
|13.
|Axel Bassani (I)
|Ducati
|1:41,402
|+ 0,926
|14.
|Alex Lowes (GB)
|Kawasaki
|1:41,413
|+ 0,937
|15.
|Loris Baz (F)
|BMW
|1:41,694
|+ 1,218
|16.
|Scott Redding (GB)
|BMW
|1:41,708
|+ 1,232
|17.
|Xavier Vierge (E)
|Honda
|1:41,718
|+ 1,242
|18.
|Lorenzo Baldassarri (I)
|Yamaha
|1:41,927
|+ 1,451
|19.
|Bradley Ray (GB)
|Yamaha
|1:42,756
|+ 2,280
|20.
|Gabriele Ruiu (I)
|BMW
|1:42,825
|+ 2,349
|21.
|Isaac Vinales (E)
|Kawasaki
|1:42,877
|+ 2,401
|22.
|Tito Rabat (E)
|Kawasaki
|1:42,910
|+ 2,434
|23.
|Hafizh Syahrin (MAL)
|Honda
|1:43,005
|+ 2,529
|24.
|Eric Granado (BR)
|Honda
|1:43,429
|+ 2,953
|25.
|Eric Granado (BR)
|Kawasaki
|1:44,697
|+ 4,221
|Times World Superbike Championship Portimao, FP2:
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|Diff
|1.
|Alvaro Bautista (E)
|Ducati
|1:40,476 min
|2.
|Michael Rinaldi (I)
|Ducati
|1:40,827
|+ 0,351 sec
|3.
|Jonathan Rea (GB)
|Kawasaki
|1:41,018
|+ 0,542
|4.
|Remy Gardner (AUS)
|Yamaha
|1:41,022
|+ 0,546
|5.
|Michael vd Mark (NL)
|BMW
|1:41,177
|+ 0,701
|6.
|Danilo Petrucci (I)
|Ducati
|1:41,189
|+ 0,713
|7.
|Andrea Locatelli (I)
|Yamaha
|1:41,197
|+ 0,721
|8.
|Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)
|Yamaha
|1:41,199
|+ 0,723
|9.
|Garrett Gerloff (USA)
|BMW
|1:41,320
|+ 0,844
|10.
|Dominique Aegerter (CH)
|Yamaha
|1:41,367
|+ 0,891
|11.
|Iker Lecuona (E)
|Honda
|1:41,379
|+ 0,903
|12.
|Philipp Öttl (D)
|Ducati
|1:41,386
|+ 0,910
|13.
|Axel Bassani (I)
|Ducati
|1:41,402
|+ 0,926
|14.
|Alex Lowes (GB)
|Kawasaki
|1:41,413
|+ 0,937
|15.
|Loris Baz (F)
|BMW
|1:41,694
|+ 1,218
|16.
|Xavier Vierge (E)
|Honda
|1:41,718
|+ 1,242
|17.
|Scott Redding (GB)
|BMW
|1:41,729
|+ 1,253
|18.
|Lorenzo Baldassarri (I)
|Yamaha
|1:41,927
|+ 1,451
|19.
|Bradley Ray (GB)
|Yamaha
|1:42,756
|+ 2,280
|20.
|Gabriele Ruiu (I)
|BMW
|1:42,825
|+ 2,349
|21.
|Isaac Vinales (E)
|Kawasaki
|1:42,877
|+ 2,401
|22.
|Tito Rabat (E)
|Kawasaki
|1:42,910
|+ 2,434
|23.
|Hafizh Syahrin (MAL)
|Honda
|1:43,096
|+ 2,620
|24.
|Eric Granado (BR)
|Honda
|1:43,429
|+ 2,953
|25.
|Oliver König (CZ)
|Kawasaki
|1:44,697
|+ 4,221
|Times Superbike World Championship Portimao, FP1:
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|Diff
|1.
|Garrett Gerloff (USA)
|BMW
|1:40,763 min
|2.
|Alvaro Bautista (E)
|Ducati
|1:41,196
|+ 0,433 sec
|3.
|Jonathan Rea (GB)
|Kawasaki
|1:41,394
|+ 0,631
|4.
|Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)
|Yamaha
|1:41,419
|+ 0,656
|5.
|Michael Rinaldi (I)
|Ducati
|1:41,480
|+ 0,717
|6.
|Danilo Petrucci (I)
|Ducati
|1:41,495
|+ 0,732
|7.
|Iker Lecuona (E)
|Honda
|1:41,563
|+ 0,800
|8.
|Scott Redding (GB)
|BMW
|1:41,708
|+ 0,945
|9.
|Andrea Locatelli (I)
|Yamaha
|1:41,749
|+ 0,986
|10.
|Philipp Öttl (D)
|Ducati
|1:41,784
|+ 1,021
|11.
|Michael vd Mark (NL)
|BMW
|1:41,978
|+ 1,215
|12.
|Xavier Vierge (E)
|Honda
|1:42,024
|+ 1,261
|13.
|Remy Gardner (AUS)
|Yamaha
|1:42,101
|+ 1,338
|14.
|Alex Lowes (GB)
|Kawasaki
|1:42,115
|+ 1,352
|15.
|Loris Baz (F)
|BMW
|1:42,154
|+ 1,391
|16.
|Axel Bassani (I)
|Ducati
|1:42,154
|+ 1,391
|17.
|Lorenzo Baldassarri (I)
|Yamaha
|1:42,201
|+ 1,438
|18.
|Dominique Aegerter (CH)
|Yamaha
|1:42,369
|+ 1,606
|19.
|Bradley Ray (GB)
|Yamaha
|1:42,782
|+ 2,019
|20.
|Hafizh Syahrin (MAL)
|Honda
|1:43,005
|+ 2,242
|21.
|Gabriele Ruiu (I)
|BMW
|1:43,376
|+ 2,613
|22.
|Isaac Vinales (E)
|Kawasaki
|1:43,582
|+ 2,819
|23.
|Tito Rabat (E)
|Kawasaki
|1:43,741
|+ 2,978
|24.
|Eric Granado (BR)
|Honda
|1:43,803
|+ 3,040
|25.
|Oliver König (CZ)
|Kawasaki
|1:46,446
|+ 5,683