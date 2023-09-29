Official: Axel Bassani to be Kawasaki factory rider in 2024

At noon on Friday, Motocorsa Ducati team boss Lorenzo Mauri announced the separation from Axel Bassani at the end of the season. By then, it was clear to even the most sceptical that the 24-year-old had signed with the Kawasaki factory team for the 2024 World Superbike Championship and would take over the ZX-10RR from Jonathan Rea, who in turn was moving to Yamaha.

Bassani is the best privateer and was the logical signing, even given his young age. "Our strategy for 2024 was set months ago, but Rea's move made us rethink the organisational approach at KRT," explained team manager Guim Roda. "We talked internally with KMC and decided to take a younger rider who has the potential to win races and who knows how to use all the experience of KRT. Axel is fresh, sincere, fun and he has great potential to represent Kawasaki's image in the world."

For Bassani, the deal with Kawasaki is not only lucrative, he can also take his skills to a higher level in the factory team organised by Provec Racing, which has the best set-up. "I am very excited about the opportunity Kawasaki is giving me. I will do my best on and off the track to achieve the best possible results in the hope of bringing joy and satisfaction to all Kawasaki fans," said Bassani, who supports his father in construction during non-race weeks. "I want to thank my family for the sacrifices, and Lorenzo Mauri for the path we have taken together, which has allowed me to excel over the past few years. I'll see you on the track soon."

Bassani's teammate will be Alex Lowes, who extended his contract with the Kawasaki Racing Team (KRT) back in June. The Englishman is initially expected to take on the leadership role. "Alex will now have to bring all his experience to bear, while Axel will have time to learn," Roda sees the 32-year-old in charge. "We are happy with our line-up for 2024 and are motivated to continue enjoying racing and exploiting the best aspects of the ZX-10RR. I hope the fans enjoy next season with this latest project."