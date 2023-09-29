Alvaro Bautista (1st) stresses: He doesn't want handouts

Alvaro Bautista needs to score 15 more points than Toprak Razgatlioglu at the World Superbike Championship in Portimao to become champion this weekend. "It's not in my hands alone," the Ducati star knows.

If Alvaro Bautista wins all three races on the mountain-and-valley track in the hinterland of Portimao and Toprak Razgatlioglu finishes second each time, the Spaniard will gain 13 points more than the Turk.



Bautista, however, needs to score at least 15 more points to increase his lead from now 47 to then 62 or more points - and thus become world champion already this weekend.

With first place on Friday, Bautista showed his opponents what he was after in Portugal. "I felt good from the first lap in the morning," grinned the world championship leader when he met SPEEDWEEK.com. "The bike is working well, I was able to concentrate on my riding."

Does Alvaro know if his Aruba team has anything prepared in case he wins the title?



"You'll have to ask Federico (the press officer - the author)," grinned the 53-time heat winner. "I can only do my best on the track, the rest is out of my hands. All that matters is that we have something to celebrate at the end."

In 2022, Bautista became world champion in the 125cc class for the second time after 2006. Compared to his title win in Indonesia last year, he locates a big difference: "Back then it depended on me whether I became world champion. I had to finish second in every race, as long as Toprak won all three. It's not like that here. Even if I win all three races, Toprak can't finish second three times. That's why it's not important for me to win the title here. The important thing is that we do everything well. To win is always special - no matter where."

Bautista's teammate Michael Rinaldi took his first win of the season at Aragon after the Spaniard crashed while leading. Is Alvaro counting on his help in the event?



"We don't have a team order," the man with the number 1 underlined. "If Michael can win, then let him. That's what I want. If a driver is better than me, then I want people to see that he can beat me. The important thing is that there are no incidents. I don't ask for help, everyone has to look after themselves. If a rider wins, it's for a reason."