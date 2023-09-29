Michael Rinaldi: "Very low probability".

Still-Ducati factory rider Michael Rinaldi has no job for 2024. Nevertheless, the Italian would be so selfless at the World Superbike Championship in Portimao and let his team-mate Alvaro Bautista go first.

After his strong performances in Aragon (1st/5th/3rd), Michael Rinaldi had a perfect start in Portimao on Friday: 3rd place in the combined timesheet from FP1 and FP2, a good three tenths of a second behind his Aruba Ducati teammate Alvaro Bautista, who set the fastest time.

Ducati can achieve two big goals this weekend: Nicolo Bulega is on the verge of winning the Supersport World Championship title. And Alvaro Bautista will become Superbike champion, provided he scores at least 15 points more than Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha).

This raises the question of whether the Aruba team has given Michael Rinaldi instructions regarding Bautista.

"We have no team orders," Alvaro underlined. "If Michael can win, let him. That's what I want as well. If a rider is better than me, then I want people to see that he can beat me. The important thing is that there are no incidents. I don't ask for help, everyone has to look after themselves. If a rider wins, it's for a reason."

"He doesn't need my help anyway," Rinaldi held firm in conversation with SPEEDWEEK.com. "He has shown often enough this year that he wins with his own talent and performances. I don't think I will be in a position to give him anything. But if the team asks me for something, then of course I will comply. If I really am ahead of him in a race, it depends on where he is. Therefore, we are talking about a very low probability that such a case will occur. The times are very close, it is difficult to predict whether I will fight for 2nd, 1st or 5th place. Alvaro has a bit more up his sleeve than the rest of us and Toprak always finds a few tenths of a second from Friday to Saturday. So it won't be easy to win. But the podium is a possible target."

Combined times World Superbike Championship Portimao, FP1/FP2:
Pos Rider Bike Time Diff
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati 1:40,476 min
2. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW 1:40,763 + 0,287 sec
3. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati 1:40,827 + 0,351
4. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki 1:41,018 + 0,542
5. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha 1:41,022 + 0,546
6. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW 1:41,177 + 0,701
7. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati 1:41,189 + 0,713
8. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha 1:41,197 + 0,721
9. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha 1:41,199 + 0,723
10. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha 1:41,367 + 0,891
11. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda 1:41,379 + 0,903
12. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati 1:41,386 + 0,910
13. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati 1:41,402 + 0,926
14. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki 1:41,413 + 0,937
15. Loris Baz (F) BMW 1:41,694 + 1,218
16. Scott Redding (GB) BMW 1:41,708 + 1,232
17. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda 1:41,718 + 1,242
18. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha 1:41,927 + 1,451
19. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha 1:42,756 + 2,280
20. Gabriele Ruiu (I) BMW 1:42,825 + 2,349
21. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki 1:42,877 + 2,401
22. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki 1:42,910 + 2,434
23. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda 1:43,005 + 2,529
24. Eric Granado (BR) Honda 1:43,429 + 2,953
25. Eric Granado (BR) Kawasaki 1:44,697 + 4,221
