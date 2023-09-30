Michael Rinaldi: Is Honda worth the wait?

For which team will Michael Rinaldi, still a Ducati factory rider, compete in 2024 and in which championship? SPEEDWEEK.com reveals which options still remain for the Italian.

For weeks, Michael Rinaldi's management has been carefully evaluating options for 2024. The Italian will lose his place after three years in the Ducati factory team to Supersport World Championship leader Nicolo Bulega and has to think about new paths.

Financially and also in terms of prestige, a place in the Honda factory team would be the most attractive should HRC relegate Iker Lecuona to the MotoGP World Championship when Marc Marquez leaves for Gresini Ducati.



How long the superstar with the number 93 will play for time and delay his decision, only he knows. The longer Rinaldi waits, the fewer alternatives he has. And he does not get a guarantee from the Japanese that he will get the place at Honda if Lecuona leaves the team.

The Moto2 World Championship team Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact has been talking to Rinaldi's manager for weeks, but in the meantime the five-time Superbike winner has received a refusal. Because the Pierer Group, to which Husqvarna belongs along with KTM and GASGAS, is looking for an up-and-coming youngster - the 27-year-old Rinaldi does not fit into this picture.

Leaving aside the theoretical possibility at Honda and concentrating on real offers, Rinaldi has two options.

Number one would be a contract with Manuel Puccetti's team, who wants to switch from Kawasaki to Ducati for 2024. Rinaldi could remain part of the Ducati family, keep his sponsor Aruba and Puccetti would have the advantage that his rider has the best relations with the factory in Bologna and also with the factory team. Michael is held in high esteem at Ducati, even if he has not been able to meet expectations in the past three years with 19 podiums and four victories.

Rinaldi knows, however, that he cannot return to the factory team from a private Ducati team - that train has sailed.



So he is also thinking hard about going in a different direction.

Yamaha has contracts with Andrea Locatelli, Jonathan Rea, Dominique Aegerter and Remy Gardner for 2024, and Bradley Ray will also continue.

Lorenzo Baldassarri, who is riding for Team GMT94 this year, will lose his place. Yamaha Europe has made an offer to Rinaldi, at 27 years old he still fits their scheme. With good performances, Rinaldi could be transferred to the Giansanti team in 2025 and even to the number 1 team Pata in 2026.

Would Rinaldi prefer to move to another manufacturer or ride for another Ducati team?



"It depends on many details," the man from Rimini told SPEEDWEEK.com. "We know how strong the Ducati package is. When I ride a Ducati in another team, I know what we can do. But every now and then you need a new challenge. Does this one look promising, a good project, why not? I haven't decided yet. Money is important, but not the most important thing for me. I enjoy riding the bike and try to finish the races at the top."

Rinaldi continued, "Look at Scott Redding, who is stumbling a lot at the moment. He's making more money at BMW for sure than he did before at Ducati, but he also tells me that it's more fun when you're riding at the front. So it's both important, the money and riding in front. Maybe next year BMW will be successful, he will enjoy riding again and earn more money. At the end of the day, you have to be honest with yourself and be able to look in the mirror. You have to be happy with your decision."