Portimao, FP3: Three Ducati in front - Öttl strong 3rd.

Superbike World Champion Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Ducati) was also the measure of all things in the third free practice in Portimao and clearly ahead. Johnny Rea and Toprak Razgatlioglu pursued a different strategy.

Alvaro Bautista had set the fastest time on Friday with 1:40.476 min and thus already set the bar very high.



For orientation: The fastest race lap was set by Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki) in 2022 in the Superpole race in 1:40.135 min, the pole record was set by the Northern Irishman in the same year with 1:39.610 min.

When the third free practice session started at 9am on Saturday morning, Portimao is one hour behind CET, it was already warm with 24 degrees Celsius air and asphalt temperature, in the afternoon the thermometer will climb to over 30 degrees.

The first notable best time was set by Bautista on his Ducati V4R on the fifth lap with 1:40.751 min, by then the riders at the top of the timesheet had changed several times. At the halfway point of the 30-minute session, the Ducati star improved to 1'40.483".

With eleven minutes to go, Garrett Gerloff (Bonovo action BMW) was first out on the softest rear SCX tyre, setting the fastest time of the weekend so far at 1'40.451". Four minutes later, Philipp Öttl (Go Eleven Ducati) catapulted into first place with 1:40.107 min.

In the last seven minutes, the times tumbled and in the end Bautista was the only one to stay under 1:40 min with 1:39.811 min, 0.296 min ahead of second place, his Aruba team-mate Michael Rinaldi. Öttl finished a strong third ahead of Remy Gardner (Yamaha), Iker Lecuona (Honda), Scott Redding (BMW) and Danilo Petrucci (Ducati).

Swiss rider Dominique Aegerter (11th) also refrained from using the soft rear tyre, as did Jonathan Rea (14th) and Toprak Razgatlioglu (15th).

Axel Bassani (Motocorsa Ducati) had a technical problem in the third lap, the Italian only managed eight laps in total and finished 19th.

As always in the free practice sessions, the times should be treated with caution because the riders and teams have different strategies and are not on identical tyres at the same time. While some are chasing times, others are working on the race set-up.