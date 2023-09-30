Portimão, Superpole: Rea in front, Öttl tenth

Jonathan Rea just missed his own record in the Superpole of the 2023 World Superbike Championship in Portimão. Kawasaki team-mates Alex Lowes and Andrea Locatelli (Yamaha) on row 1, Philipp Öttl a solid tenth.

Superpole in the World Superbike Championship is a traditional qualifying session in which all riders have 15 minutes to set the best possible time. Pirelli does not have a qualifying tyre for the penultimate race weekend, so the soft racing tyre SCX is used in Superpole, with which Álvaro Bautista set the fastest time of the weekend so far in 1:39.811 min in the third practice session.

Alex Lowes set the first notable time in fantastic weather in 1:39.762 min, 0.2 sec slower was Kawasaki team-mate Jonathan Rea. The Northern Irishman holds the pole record of 1:39.610 min, set last year. Scott Redding, whose BMW was smoking, was unlucky.

After two flying laps, the riders headed for the pit lane to have a new tyre fitted for the final time chase. Behind the Kawasaki duo were Bautista, Michael van der Mark (BMW), Iker Lecuona (Honda), Philipp Öttl (Ducati) and Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha), who stumbled at Portimão.

With seven minutes left, Rea took the second attempt first and took the lead in 1:39.620 min. Then many riders set sector bests, but the record world champion's time was not beaten. Second on the grid was Lowes, who crashed on his last lap.

For Andrea Locatelli, 3rd place is only important for the Superpole race on Sunday, because because he did not leave the track immediately with his smoking Yamaha in the second main race in Aragon, he has to start from the last grid position in the first race.

Yellow flags made it difficult for other riders to improve their times, because besides Lowes, Honda ace Xavi Vierge had also crashed. Their fastest laps were cancelled for Michael Rinaldi (Ducati) and Remy Gardner (Yamaha).

On the second row of the grid Razgatlioglu, Bautista and Iker Lecuona line up with the best Honda. Best BMW rider was Michael van der Mark, strong in Portimão, in seventh position.

Go Eleven Ducati rider Philipp Öttl finished tenth on the grid, from which more solid results are possible. Dominique Aegerter (Yamaha) put his Yamaha in a disappointing 17th position.