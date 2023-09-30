Portimão, Race 1: Bautista with his 22nd win of the season

At the start of the first round of the 2023 World Superbike Championship in Portimão at 2 p.m. local time, the thermometer showed 30 degrees, the sun heated the asphalt to 40 degrees. The Kawasaki duo Jonathan Rea and Alex Lowes started from the front row, with Toprak Razgatlioglu on the Yamaha in third.

With World Championship leader Álvaro Bautista (Ducati). Iker Lecuona (Honda) and Michael van der Mark (BMW) in row 2, every manufacturer had at least one bike on the first two rows of the grid. Philipp Öttl (Ducati) started the first race in ninth position, Dominique Aegerter (Yamaha) in 16th.

After a few laps, the usual trio of Razgatlioglu, Rea and Bautista pulled away at the front. Rea had to let go from the middle of the race when the Ducati rider took the lead after a turbulent opening phase and picked up the pace. Razgatlioglu followed the world championship leader until the end of the race, but also lost metre by metre. After 20 laps, the World Champion won 2 sec ahead of Razgatlioglu and 6.8 sec ahead of the Kawasaki rider.





With his 22nd victory of the season, Bautista brought Ducati's win of the manufacturers' championship to a close.

The battle for fourth place was exciting and entertaining, involving BMW riders Michael van der Mark and Garrett Gerloff, as well as Kawasaki ace Alex Lowes and Yamaha customer rider Remy Gardner until the last lap. In the end, Bonovo ace Gerloff had the biggest reserves and secured a strong fourth place ahead of Lowes, Gardner and van der Mark. For the Dutchman, it was nevertheless his best race after the serious injury he suffered in the second race at Assen.

The best Honda was brought home by Iker Lecuona in eighth position.

Philipp Öttl was eleventh in the first race, possibly not the result he had hoped for, but still a very respectable one - the rider from Ainring brought his Ducati home ahead of Danilo Petrucci and Axel Bassani. In 14th place Dominique Aegerter (Yamaha) is still looking for his strong form from the first third of the season.

This is how the race went:

Start: Razgatlioglu ahead of Lowes and Rea into the first corner. Then Bautista and van der Mark.



Lap 1: Razgatlioglu ahead of Lowes and Bautista. Rea almost hits the rear of Bautista and drops back to 6th. Öttl in 14th, Aegerter 17th.



Lap 2: Lowes passes Razgatlioglu at the end of the straight, then Bautista. Rea passes van der Mark for 5th place. Fastest lap Rea in 1:40,743 min.



Lap 3: Rea snatches 3rd place from Bautista. Top-5 already 1.7 sec ahead of Gardner and Lecuona. Öttl (14th), Aegerter (15th).



Lap 4: The top-5 fight like in the last lap. Beneficiary is Razgatlioglu, who leads ahead of Bautista, Rea, van der Mark and Lowes.



Lap 5: Bautista lurks behind Razgatlioglu for an overtaking opportunity. Van der Mark drops back to 5th behind Lowes. But with his tyre choice, the BMW rider could have an advantage at the end of the race.



Lap 6: Bautista passes, but Razgatlioglu defends the lead on the brakes with a crowbar. The top 3 pull away. Öttl in 14th.



Lap 7: Bautista to the line in front, Razgatlioglu and Rea follow within 0.5 sec.



Lap 8: Bautista in 1:40.489 min ahead of Razgatlioglu and Rea by 0.7 sec. Van der Mark (5th) faster than his pursuers. Rinaldi apparently retires with a defect.



Lap 9: Bautista continues to pull away. Öttl is getting faster and is targeting Redding (11th) and Vierge (10th) in twelfth.



Lap 10: Lowes and van der Mark fight for 4th place, Gerloff (7th) catches up with Gardner.



Lap 11: Razgatlioglu (2nd) closes the gap to Bautista to 0,8 sec. Rea (3rd) already 2 sec behind. BMW on the advance; Van der Mark overtakes Lowes, Gerloff Gardner.



Lap 12: Only Bautista and Razgatlioglu go under 1'41". Öttl with connection to 9th place.



Lap 13: Van der Mark (4.) is matching the times of Rea (3.). Gerloff (6th) catches up with Lowes (5th). Lecuona safe in 8th.



Lap 14: In front Bautista and Razgatlioglu with identical times. Rea 3 sec behind, safe in 3rd. Öttl (12th) can't find a gap to Vierge.



Lap 15: Bautista 1.1 sec ahead of Razgatlioglu. Gerloff (6th) the fastest chaser and catching up to Lowes (5th) and van der Mark (4th).



Lap 16: Van der Mark in trouble - the tyre poker didn't pay off. Gerloff (5th) passed Lowes.



Lap 17: Bautista 1.3 sec ahead of Razgatlioglu. Finally - Öttl overtakes Vierge and is eleventh.



Lap 18: Van der Mark defends himself to the best of his ability, but loses 4th place to Gerloff. Öttl (10th) and Vierge (11th) pass Bassani (12th).



Lap 19: Bautista leads 1.9 sec ahead of Razgatlioglu and 5.7 ahead of Rea. Gerloff, Lowes, van der Mark and Gardner continue to fight for 4th place. Vierge catches Öttl.



Last lap: Bautista wins. Gerloff is fourth, Lecuona eighth. Öttl is eleventh ahead of Petrucci and Bassani. Aegerter on 14th.