SBK-Portimão on TV: Important decisions ahead

The title will be decided in the last race of the Supersport World Championship 300 in Portimão on Sunday. And in the Superbike category, Alvaro Bautista (Ducati) could also win his second World Championship early.

In the Supersport 300, World Championship leader Jeffrey Buis (Kawasaki) needs just three points to win the World Championship for the second time since 2020, even if World Championship runner-up Jose-Luis Perez wins the race. And if in the Superbike category Alvaro Bautista scores ten points more than Toprak Razgatlioglu in the Superpoie race and in the second race, the Spaniard will also be confirmed as world champion for the second time. This would be the case if the Ducati rider wins both races and the Yamaha star finishes a maximum of third.

So it is worth watching the race Sunday in Portimao live. For years, ServusTV and Eurosport have been the TV home of the Superbike World Championship in the German-speaking world. The Austrians also offer all races and Superpoles free of charge via streaming.

As usual, ServusTV will broadcast the second race of the Superbike category live and in HD on free TV. Immediately before that, the Superpole race will be repeated or summarised.

On the Eurosport channel, which belongs to Discovery, the races have so far been shown this year on the Eurosport 2 channel, which sometimes has to be paid for, and this is also the case for the eleventh meeting of the season. For this, the broadcast includes not only the second Superbike race, but also the second race of the Supersport World Championship, which was won by Nicolo Bulega (Ducati) on Saturday.

The alternative is the video pass on the official website of the World Superbike Championship. The rest of the season costs 9.99 euros. For this, you get access to the commercial-free livestreaming on the race weekends, including the free practice sessions of all classes. Also included are interviews and the video archive of the complete SBK races from 2006 onwards.