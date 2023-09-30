Jonathan Rea (3rd): "The slower Kawasaki will be".

With 13 wins, Jonathan Rea is the most successful Superbike rider in Portimão. Why the Kawasaki rider lost out to Álvaro Bautista (Ducati) and Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) in the first race.

Taking pole position, just 0.010 sec above his own record, Jonathan Rea proved his superior riding skills on the challenging Portuguese circuit in Superpole. The closest to him was his Kawasaki teammate Alex Lowes, whom the six-time world champion pulled in for a fast lap.

Over a longer distance, however, Kawasaki's usual problems quickly made themselves felt. As soon as the grip of the tyres decreases, and this happens faster than with Ducati and Yamaha, Rea can no longer keep up with the lap times.

From third place, 6.8 sec off the podium, the 36-year-old was bitterly disappointed. "I started having problems early on. I was running a low 1:41 min for the weekend, but they kept pulling away from me," Rea told SPEEDWEEK.com. "From the middle of the race onwards the problems at the exit of the corners became bigger and bigger. The tyre was spinning and the electronics were constantly changing. It was a bad combination and frustrated me. I have to admit that I expected more for the race, which is very disappointing."

The problem worsened in the second half of the race when the Kawasaki rider was up to a second slower than race leader Bautista. "The more the tyre goes down, the more difficult the bike is to ride. I tried to ride as smooth and round as possible so that the electronics don't regulate, but the slower the lap times then become," explained the Northern Irishman. "So we can still improve something for Sunday to become faster. Toprak also drove absolutely on the limit, I could see that - he did fantastic. He also got into trouble, but he didn't give up and followed Álvaro."

Rea has hope for the Superpole race over just ten laps. "In the Superpole race we can use the SCX, with which there will probably be fewer problems. However, ten laps at Portimão is still a challenge," Rea mused. "It won't be easy to match Álvaro's pace. If he wants to, he can catch up."

Result World Superbike Championship Portimao, Race 1:
Pos Rider Bike Diff
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha + 2,098 sec
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 6,790
4. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW + 12,093
5. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki + 13,148
6. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha + 13,714
7. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW + 14,171
8. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 15,442
9. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 17,792
10. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 21,198
11. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 21,723
12. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 21,910
13. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati + 23,381
14. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 23,457
15. Scott Redding (GB) BMW + 29,872
16. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha + 34,162
17. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha + 36,702
18. Loris Baz (F) BMW + 40,829
19. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki + 46,446
20. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda + 52,185
21. Eric Granado (BR) Honda + 53,598
22. Gabriele Ruiu (I) BMW + 53,916
23. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki + > 1 min
- Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati
- Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki
World Superbike Championship 2023: Standings after 31 of 36 races
Pos Rider Bike Points
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati 529
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha 477
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki 344
4. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha 282
5. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati 240
6. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati 213
7. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati 195
8. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki 140
9. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda 138
10. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha 133
11. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha 130
12. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda 122
13. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW 120
14. Scott Redding (GB) BMW 116
15. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati 95
16. Loris Baz (F) BMW 57
17. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW 40
18. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha 19
19. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha 12
20. Tom Sykes (GB) Kawa/BMW 11
21. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda 10
22. Leon Haslam(GB) BMW 2
23. Ivo Lopes (PT) BMW 1
23. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki 1
24. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki 1
24. Hannes Soomer (EST) Honda 1
24. Florian Marino (F) Kawasaki 1