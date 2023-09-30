Jonathan Rea (3rd): "The slower Kawasaki will be".

With 13 wins, Jonathan Rea is the most successful Superbike rider in Portimão. Why the Kawasaki rider lost out to Álvaro Bautista (Ducati) and Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) in the first race.

Taking pole position, just 0.010 sec above his own record, Jonathan Rea proved his superior riding skills on the challenging Portuguese circuit in Superpole. The closest to him was his Kawasaki teammate Alex Lowes, whom the six-time world champion pulled in for a fast lap.

Over a longer distance, however, Kawasaki's usual problems quickly made themselves felt. As soon as the grip of the tyres decreases, and this happens faster than with Ducati and Yamaha, Rea can no longer keep up with the lap times.

From third place, 6.8 sec off the podium, the 36-year-old was bitterly disappointed. "I started having problems early on. I was running a low 1:41 min for the weekend, but they kept pulling away from me," Rea told SPEEDWEEK.com. "From the middle of the race onwards the problems at the exit of the corners became bigger and bigger. The tyre was spinning and the electronics were constantly changing. It was a bad combination and frustrated me. I have to admit that I expected more for the race, which is very disappointing."

The problem worsened in the second half of the race when the Kawasaki rider was up to a second slower than race leader Bautista. "The more the tyre goes down, the more difficult the bike is to ride. I tried to ride as smooth and round as possible so that the electronics don't regulate, but the slower the lap times then become," explained the Northern Irishman. "So we can still improve something for Sunday to become faster. Toprak also drove absolutely on the limit, I could see that - he did fantastic. He also got into trouble, but he didn't give up and followed Álvaro."

Rea has hope for the Superpole race over just ten laps. "In the Superpole race we can use the SCX, with which there will probably be fewer problems. However, ten laps at Portimão is still a challenge," Rea mused. "It won't be easy to match Álvaro's pace. If he wants to, he can catch up."