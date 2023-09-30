Philipp Öttl (Ducati): Slipped past 10th place

by Kai Schulte-Lippern - Automatic translation from German
Gold & Goose

Go-Eleven Ducati rider Philipp Öttl almost finished in the top 10 for the seventh time in a row in the first race of the World Superbike Championship in Portimao. After a bad start, he had a good pace.

Due to the penalty circus after qualifying, Philipp Öttl started from the third row, but struggled with problems at the beginning of the race. "I lost a lot of time in the first two corners after I got trapped already after the start. Overall it was a good race in terms of speed, only the start was not good," explained Öttl, who dropped from position 9 to 14.

Philipp then made up a few places. He kept the two Ducati colleagues Danilo Petrucci and Axel Bassani behind him the whole time. "It wasn't easy," he told SPEEDWEEK.com. "Those two are riding at a very high level."

With two laps to go, Öttl was back in the top-10, having just laboriously overtaken Xavi Vierge (Honda) for 10th place when he almost went down on the penultimate lap. "I started to slide and lost another place," the Bavarian was annoyed. Öttl was unable to match the speed of ninth-placed Andrea Locatelli (Yamaha), who came from last on the grid. "He was a shade faster than me. In addition, after I passed Xavi, I didn't ride an optimal lap. Then there was the slide and in the end he slowed me down."

At the end of the day, Öttl takes the positives for Sunday in Portimao: "We had the speed for the top-10 once again. We went from the back to 11th. Of course I would have liked to be tenth, but apart from the start, the race went very well."

Result Superbike World Championship Portimao, Race 1:
Pos Rider Bike Diff
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha + 2,098 sec
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 6,790
4. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW + 12,093
5. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki + 13,148
6. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha + 13,714
7. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW + 14,171
8. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 15,442
9. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 17,792
10. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 21,198
11. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 21,723
12. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 21,910
13. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati + 23,381
14. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 23,457
15. Scott Redding (GB) BMW + 29,872
16. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha + 34,162
17. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha + 36,702
18. Loris Baz (F) BMW + 40,829
19. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki + 46,446
20. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda + 52,185
21. Eric Granado (BR) Honda + 53,598
22. Gabriele Ruiu (I) BMW + 53,916
23. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki + > 1 min
- Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati
- Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki
World Superbike Championship 2023: Standings after 31 of 36 races
Pos Rider Bike Points
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati 529
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha 477
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki 344
4. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha 282
5. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati 240
6. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati 213
7. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati 195
8. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki 140
9. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda 138
10. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha 133
11. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha 130
12. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda 122
13. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW 120
14. Scott Redding (GB) BMW 116
15. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati 95
16. Loris Baz (F) BMW 57
17. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW 40
18. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha 19
19. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha 12
20. Tom Sykes (GB) Kawa/BMW 11
21. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda 10
22. Leon Haslam(GB) BMW 2
23. Ivo Lopes (PT) BMW 1
23. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki 1
24. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki 1
24. Hannes Soomer (EST) Honda 1
24. Florian Marino (F) Kawasaki 1