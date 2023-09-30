Philipp Öttl (Ducati): Slipped past 10th place

Go-Eleven Ducati rider Philipp Öttl almost finished in the top 10 for the seventh time in a row in the first race of the World Superbike Championship in Portimao. After a bad start, he had a good pace.

Due to the penalty circus after qualifying, Philipp Öttl started from the third row, but struggled with problems at the beginning of the race. "I lost a lot of time in the first two corners after I got trapped already after the start. Overall it was a good race in terms of speed, only the start was not good," explained Öttl, who dropped from position 9 to 14.

Philipp then made up a few places. He kept the two Ducati colleagues Danilo Petrucci and Axel Bassani behind him the whole time. "It wasn't easy," he told SPEEDWEEK.com. "Those two are riding at a very high level."

With two laps to go, Öttl was back in the top-10, having just laboriously overtaken Xavi Vierge (Honda) for 10th place when he almost went down on the penultimate lap. "I started to slide and lost another place," the Bavarian was annoyed. Öttl was unable to match the speed of ninth-placed Andrea Locatelli (Yamaha), who came from last on the grid. "He was a shade faster than me. In addition, after I passed Xavi, I didn't ride an optimal lap. Then there was the slide and in the end he slowed me down."

At the end of the day, Öttl takes the positives for Sunday in Portimao: "We had the speed for the top-10 once again. We went from the back to 11th. Of course I would have liked to be tenth, but apart from the start, the race went very well."