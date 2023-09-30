Alvaro Bautista (1st): One step closer to the World Championship title

On Saturday afternoon, Ducati star Alvaro Bautista won the first Superbike main race in Portimao, his 22nd victory this year. If he scores ten more points than Toprak Razgatliglu on Sunday, he will be champion.

Alvaro Bautista needs to score 15 points more than Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha) over the Portimao weekend to be World Champion again before the finale in Jerez at the end of October.

With his victory in the first race, the Spaniard scored five points more than the Turk and thus came a small step closer to his goal. Razgatlioglu did not make it easy for him, after 20 laps they were separated by only 2 sec.

"That was exhausting," Bautista groaned. "And one thing I can also say is that in these conditions it's not good to be light. The wind was blowing unbelievably, I stumbled quite a bit. It was sometimes stronger and sometimes weaker and came from different directions, I had to readjust every lap. I never felt comfortable on the bike, so I couldn't push like I did on Friday or Saturday morning. That's why my focus was on not making any mistakes. And I wanted to avoid going over the limit."

"In the first laps we had a great fight, but my feeling was not perfect," added the 38-year-old. "It was difficult to ride this bike. My big problem was not that Toprak was pushing behind me, although that doesn't make it easier. The problem was the wind."

Ducati won the Constructors' title early in Portugal, with Yamaha and Kawasaki already set for second and third respectively. BMW will be able to keep Honda behind them on current form and escape the embarrassment of last place.

Result Superbike World Championship Portimao, Race 1:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha + 2,098 sec
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 6,790
4. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW + 12,093
5. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki + 13,148
6. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha + 13,714
7. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW + 14,171
8. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 15,442
9. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 17,792
10. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 21,198
11. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 21,723
12. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 21,910
13. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati + 23,381
14. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 23,457
15. Scott Redding (GB) BMW + 29,872
16. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha + 34,162
17. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha + 36,702
18. Loris Baz (F) BMW + 40,829
19. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki + 46,446
20. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda + 52,185
21. Eric Granado (BR) Honda + 53,598
22. Gabriele Ruiu (I) BMW + 53,916
23. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki + > 1 min
- Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati
- Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki
World Superbike Championship 2023: Standings after 31 of 36 races
Pos Rider Bike Points
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati 529
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha 477
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki 344
4. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha 282
5. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati 240
6. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati 213
7. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati 195
8. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki 140
9. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda 138
10. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha 133
11. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha 130
12. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda 122
13. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW 120
14. Scott Redding (GB) BMW 116
15. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati 95
16. Loris Baz (F) BMW 57
17. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW 40
18. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha 19
19. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha 12
20. Tom Sykes (GB) Kawa/BMW 11
21. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda 10
22. Leon Haslam(GB) BMW 2
23. Ivo Lopes (PT) BMW 1
23. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki 1
24. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki 1
24. Hannes Soomer (EST) Honda 1
24. Florian Marino (F) Kawasaki 1