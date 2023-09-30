Alvaro Bautista (1st): One step closer to the World Championship title

On Saturday afternoon, Ducati star Alvaro Bautista won the first Superbike main race in Portimao, his 22nd victory this year. If he scores ten more points than Toprak Razgatliglu on Sunday, he will be champion.

Alvaro Bautista needs to score 15 points more than Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha) over the Portimao weekend to be World Champion again before the finale in Jerez at the end of October.

With his victory in the first race, the Spaniard scored five points more than the Turk and thus came a small step closer to his goal. Razgatlioglu did not make it easy for him, after 20 laps they were separated by only 2 sec.

"That was exhausting," Bautista groaned. "And one thing I can also say is that in these conditions it's not good to be light. The wind was blowing unbelievably, I stumbled quite a bit. It was sometimes stronger and sometimes weaker and came from different directions, I had to readjust every lap. I never felt comfortable on the bike, so I couldn't push like I did on Friday or Saturday morning. That's why my focus was on not making any mistakes. And I wanted to avoid going over the limit."

"In the first laps we had a great fight, but my feeling was not perfect," added the 38-year-old. "It was difficult to ride this bike. My big problem was not that Toprak was pushing behind me, although that doesn't make it easier. The problem was the wind."

Ducati won the Constructors' title early in Portugal, with Yamaha and Kawasaki already set for second and third respectively. BMW will be able to keep Honda behind them on current form and escape the embarrassment of last place.