Michael vd Mark (BMW): No seventh place was better

by Kay Hettich - Automatic translation from German
In the first Superbike round in Portimão, Michael van der Mark rode the best race since his terrible accident in Assen. The BMW rider's seventh place is all the more impressive.

It was good to see Michael van der Mark in fourth place as the best BMW rider over many laps in the first Superbike round in Portimão. For the Dutchman has been through a long ordeal: after his highsider in the second race at Assen on 23 April, in which he broke the neck of his left femur, he was out of action for weeks. Since his return to the M1000RR in Most, the 30-year-old is gradually approaching his normal form again, but did not achieve a single-digit result.

The fact that he slipped through to 7th place in the last two rounds on the Portuguese track was something the 2014 Supersport World Champion could get over. "Lack of race practice, but I also got problems with the front tyre towards the end of the race," the ROKiT rider explained in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "The lack of laps made itself felt and I was playing it a bit too safe. The corner speed was too slow, but I will work on that. When the front tyre goes, you inevitably slow down, but as a racer you usually find a way to still get the maximum out of it."

For the record, van der Mark was the only rider on the first three rows of the grid to opt for a harder front tyre.

Fourth place went to Garrett Gerloff of BMW Team Bonovo action, making him the best BMW rider and confirming BMW's recent upward trend. "I'm really happy with the race," asserted van der Mark. "I'm especially happy that we didn't adjust anything on the bike, so to speak, from the first day. So the package is behaving stable and my confidence is getting bigger. The feeling to the front was not quite as good as in FP3 or Superpole, so that frustrated me a bit. I expected to be able to go a bit faster. In the end, I'm still happy."


Result World Superbike Championship Portimao, race 1:
Pos Rider Bike Diff
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha + 2,098 sec
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 6,790
4. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW + 12,093
5. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki + 13,148
6. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha + 13,714
7. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW + 14,171
8. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 15,442
9. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 17,792
10. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 21,198
11. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 21,723
12. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 21,910
13. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati + 23,381
14. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 23,457
15. Scott Redding (GB) BMW + 29,872
16. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha + 34,162
17. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha + 36,702
18. Loris Baz (F) BMW + 40,829
19. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki + 46,446
20. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda + 52,185
21. Eric Granado (BR) Honda + 53,598
22. Gabriele Ruiu (I) BMW + 53,916
23. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki + > 1 min
- Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati
- Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki
World Superbike Championship 2023: Standings after 31 of 36 races
Pos Rider Bike Points
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati 529
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha 477
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki 344
4. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha 282
5. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati 240
6. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati 213
7. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati 195
8. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki 140
9. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda 138
10. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha 133
11. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha 130
12. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda 122
13. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW 120
14. Scott Redding (GB) BMW 116
15. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati 95
16. Loris Baz (F) BMW 57
17. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW 40
18. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha 19
19. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha 12
20. Tom Sykes (GB) Kawa/BMW 11
21. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda 10
22. Leon Haslam(GB) BMW 2
23. Ivo Lopes (PT) BMW 1
23. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki 1
24. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki 1
24. Hannes Soomer (EST) Honda 1
24. Florian Marino (F) Kawasaki 1