Michael vd Mark (BMW): No seventh place was better

In the first Superbike round in Portimão, Michael van der Mark rode the best race since his terrible accident in Assen. The BMW rider's seventh place is all the more impressive.

It was good to see Michael van der Mark in fourth place as the best BMW rider over many laps in the first Superbike round in Portimão. For the Dutchman has been through a long ordeal: after his highsider in the second race at Assen on 23 April, in which he broke the neck of his left femur, he was out of action for weeks. Since his return to the M1000RR in Most, the 30-year-old is gradually approaching his normal form again, but did not achieve a single-digit result.

The fact that he slipped through to 7th place in the last two rounds on the Portuguese track was something the 2014 Supersport World Champion could get over. "Lack of race practice, but I also got problems with the front tyre towards the end of the race," the ROKiT rider explained in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "The lack of laps made itself felt and I was playing it a bit too safe. The corner speed was too slow, but I will work on that. When the front tyre goes, you inevitably slow down, but as a racer you usually find a way to still get the maximum out of it."

For the record, van der Mark was the only rider on the first three rows of the grid to opt for a harder front tyre.

Fourth place went to Garrett Gerloff of BMW Team Bonovo action, making him the best BMW rider and confirming BMW's recent upward trend. "I'm really happy with the race," asserted van der Mark. "I'm especially happy that we didn't adjust anything on the bike, so to speak, from the first day. So the package is behaving stable and my confidence is getting bigger. The feeling to the front was not quite as good as in FP3 or Superpole, so that frustrated me a bit. I expected to be able to go a bit faster. In the end, I'm still happy."