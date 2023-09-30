Garrett Gerloff (4th/BMW): "Had podium potential".

After modest placings on Friday and in Superpole, Garrett Gerloff was a changed man in the first race. In qualifying, the American BMW rider did not manage a fast lap, so that he only reached 11th place on the grid. But unlike in qualifying, the 28-year-old got to grips with the bike and track surprisingly well in race trim. "For some reason I had problems with consistency in Superpole. A good sector was always followed by a bad one. That was frustrating," Gerloff admitted. "For the race we didn't change anything. I think the fact of racing changed a lot. Because of my fellow racers, I had a reference that helped me a lot."

The American is convinced that with a better starting position he would have fought for the podium. "That is wasted potential," the Texan is annoyed. "In the race, I had no idea at first that I was in fourth place. Then it got me thinking. I wished I had had a good qualifying session to have a chance at the podium. With a normal qualifying session, I definitely would have had potential for that."

After Assen 2021, when he brushed aside fellow brand mate Toprak Razgatlioglu and was taken to task by Yamaha, Gerloff rode below his potential for a long time. In the BMW Team Bonovo action he is increasingly blossoming again.

In Portimão he rode into the top-5 for the third time this year and is gaining more and more confidence in the M1000RR. "I feel like I can do things on the BMW that I didn't dare to do on the Yamaha. That's really promising," he told SPEEDWEEK.com happily. "Today we were fast from the start. We want to keep working on that. I feel better and more comfortable on the bike. I dare to put more pressure on the rear wheel or to relieve the front on corner entry. That is really very helpful."