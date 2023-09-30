Garrett Gerloff (4th/BMW): "Had podium potential".

by Kai Schulte-Lippern - Automatic translation from German
After a weak Superpole, Bonovo action BMW rider Garrett Gerloff showed his best side again in the first Superbike round in Portimão. Starting from 11th place, he crossed the finish line in fourth.

After modest placings on Friday and in Superpole, Garrett Gerloff was a changed man in the first race. In qualifying, the American BMW rider did not manage a fast lap, so that he only reached 11th place on the grid. But unlike in qualifying, the 28-year-old got to grips with the bike and track surprisingly well in race trim. "For some reason I had problems with consistency in Superpole. A good sector was always followed by a bad one. That was frustrating," Gerloff admitted. "For the race we didn't change anything. I think the fact of racing changed a lot. Because of my fellow racers, I had a reference that helped me a lot."

The American is convinced that with a better starting position he would have fought for the podium. "That is wasted potential," the Texan is annoyed. "In the race, I had no idea at first that I was in fourth place. Then it got me thinking. I wished I had had a good qualifying session to have a chance at the podium. With a normal qualifying session, I definitely would have had potential for that."

After Assen 2021, when he brushed aside fellow brand mate Toprak Razgatlioglu and was taken to task by Yamaha, Gerloff rode below his potential for a long time. In the BMW Team Bonovo action he is increasingly blossoming again.

In Portimão he rode into the top-5 for the third time this year and is gaining more and more confidence in the M1000RR. "I feel like I can do things on the BMW that I didn't dare to do on the Yamaha. That's really promising," he told SPEEDWEEK.com happily. "Today we were fast from the start. We want to keep working on that. I feel better and more comfortable on the bike. I dare to put more pressure on the rear wheel or to relieve the front on corner entry. That is really very helpful."

Result World Superbike Championship Portimao, race 1:
Pos Rider Bike Diff
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha + 2,098 sec
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 6,790
4. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW + 12,093
5. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki + 13,148
6. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha + 13,714
7. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW + 14,171
8. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 15,442
9. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 17,792
10. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 21,198
11. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 21,723
12. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 21,910
13. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati + 23,381
14. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 23,457
15. Scott Redding (GB) BMW + 29,872
16. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha + 34,162
17. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha + 36,702
18. Loris Baz (F) BMW + 40,829
19. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki + 46,446
20. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda + 52,185
21. Eric Granado (BR) Honda + 53,598
22. Gabriele Ruiu (I) BMW + 53,916
23. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki + > 1 min
- Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati
- Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki
World Superbike Championship 2023: Standings after 31 of 36 races
Pos Rider Bike Points
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati 529
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha 477
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki 344
4. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha 282
5. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati 240
6. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati 213
7. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati 195
8. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki 140
9. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda 138
10. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha 133
11. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha 130
12. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda 122
13. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW 120
14. Scott Redding (GB) BMW 116
15. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati 95
16. Loris Baz (F) BMW 57
17. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW 40
18. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha 19
19. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha 12
20. Tom Sykes (GB) Kawa/BMW 11
21. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda 10
22. Leon Haslam(GB) BMW 2
23. Ivo Lopes (PT) BMW 1
23. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki 1
24. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki 1
24. Hannes Soomer (EST) Honda 1
24. Florian Marino (F) Kawasaki 1