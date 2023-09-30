Alex Lowes wonders: Why is that the case with Kawasaki?

Kawasaki factory rider Alex Lowes is back at the World Superbike Championship in Portimao after his meniscus operation. He showed an amazing performance in qualifying and the first race.

Although he said he was fit, Kawasaki put Alex Lowes on the bench for the races in Aragon a week ago so as not to negatively influence the recovery process after meniscus surgery.



In Portimao he is back - and was just as convincing as second in qualifying as he was fifth in the race. He lost seven seconds to team-mate Jonathan Rea, who finished third.

"It was good to be back on track after having to sit out because of the injury," he said happily. "My knee is not too bad, I'm just a bit out of practice. In the World Superbike Championship everyone is so close. If you are just a few tenths of a second slower, you are several rows down on the grid. Qualifying is crucial, it can change your whole weekend. So I was even happier to be able to set my fastest lap ever here."

In the race Lowes was initially able to keep pace with the eventual top three of Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Ducati), Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha) and Rea, but later had to concede to fast BMW rider Garrett Gerloff (Bonovo BMW).

"Although I held back towards the middle of the race, Gerloff had a lot more grip than me at the end," Lowes analysed in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "I wasn't able to fight back when he got past me. I managed the race for about ten laps, but fourth place would have been the maximum either way. it was similar with Johnny: he was up front with the music, but couldn't keep up at the end. We have to find out why that is. If we don't have grip anymore, then it goes backwards."

In the overall standings, Lowes is eighth overall after 31 races, 55 points behind seventh-placed Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Ducati).