Alex Lowes wonders: Why is that the case with Kawasaki?

Kawasaki factory rider Alex Lowes is back at the World Superbike Championship in Portimao after his meniscus operation. He showed an amazing performance in qualifying and the first race.

Although he said he was fit, Kawasaki put Alex Lowes on the bench for the races in Aragon a week ago so as not to negatively influence the recovery process after meniscus surgery.

In Portimao he is back - and was just as convincing as second in qualifying as he was fifth in the race. He lost seven seconds to team-mate Jonathan Rea, who finished third.

"It was good to be back on track after having to sit out because of the injury," he said happily. "My knee is not too bad, I'm just a bit out of practice. In the World Superbike Championship everyone is so close. If you are just a few tenths of a second slower, you are several rows down on the grid. Qualifying is crucial, it can change your whole weekend. So I was even happier to be able to set my fastest lap ever here."

In the race Lowes was initially able to keep pace with the eventual top three of Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Ducati), Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha) and Rea, but later had to concede to fast BMW rider Garrett Gerloff (Bonovo BMW).

"Although I held back towards the middle of the race, Gerloff had a lot more grip than me at the end," Lowes analysed in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "I wasn't able to fight back when he got past me. I managed the race for about ten laps, but fourth place would have been the maximum either way. it was similar with Johnny: he was up front with the music, but couldn't keep up at the end. We have to find out why that is. If we don't have grip anymore, then it goes backwards."

In the overall standings, Lowes is eighth overall after 31 races, 55 points behind seventh-placed Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Ducati).

Result World Superbike Championship Portimao, Race 1:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha + 2,098 sec
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 6,790
4. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW + 12,093
5. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki + 13,148
6. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha + 13,714
7. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW + 14,171
8. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 15,442
9. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 17,792
10. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 21,198
11. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 21,723
12. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 21,910
13. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati + 23,381
14. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 23,457
15. Scott Redding (GB) BMW + 29,872
16. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha + 34,162
17. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha + 36,702
18. Loris Baz (F) BMW + 40,829
19. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki + 46,446
20. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda + 52,185
21. Eric Granado (BR) Honda + 53,598
22. Gabriele Ruiu (I) BMW + 53,916
23. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki + > 1 min
- Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati
- Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki
World Superbike Championship 2023: Standings after 31 of 36 races
Pos Rider Bike Points
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati 529
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha 477
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki 344
4. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha 282
5. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati 240
6. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati 213
7. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati 195
8. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki 140
9. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda 138
10. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha 133
11. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha 130
12. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda 122
13. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW 120
14. Scott Redding (GB) BMW 116
15. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati 95
16. Loris Baz (F) BMW 57
17. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW 40
18. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha 19
19. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha 12
20. Tom Sykes (GB) Kawa/BMW 11
21. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda 10
22. Leon Haslam(GB) BMW 2
23. Ivo Lopes (PT) BMW 1
23. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki 1
24. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki 1
24. Hannes Soomer (EST) Honda 1
24. Florian Marino (F) Kawasaki 1