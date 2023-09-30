Razgatlioglu (Yamaha): "What we have is not enough".

Toprak Razgatlioglu's chances of becoming World Superbike Champion in 2023 are only mathematical. After the first race in Portimao, the Turk was once again annoyed that he has no chance against Ducati.

The starting position before the two races on Sunday is simple: If Alvaro Bautista scores ten points more than Toprak Razgatlioglu, he will have successfully defended his 2022 World Championship title ahead of time. At the moment, his lead is 52 points. There is a maximum of 62 points up for grabs in one weekend, after Portimao there is only the Jerez event on the last weekend of October.

"I'm bored," Toprak said of how the first race in Portugal went, which he once again finished second behind Bautista. "The whole lap I catch up, then the straight comes and Alvaro has the advantage again. After that I do the same again, but it's not enough for the win. And it's always like that. It's not good for motivation. In the last laps, I was hoping that his rear tyre would degrade, but his pace was strong until the end. Still, I didn't give up, never closed the throttle and pushed to the limit every lap. The Ducati is very strong and fast, what we have is not enough. When he opens the throttle, his bike accelerates enormously. My bike has much less acceleration. Especially in the last six or seven laps, it's incredible."

Razgatlioglu always talks about Ducati's advantages, but in reality only the combination of the Panigale V4R and exceptional rider Bautista is almost invincible.

"I never said Alvaro was a slow rider," the Turk stressed to SPEEDWEEK.com. "He is very strong. But with Alvaro on board, the Ducati has a big advantage on the straights. He is light and narrow, but I still respect him. Also because he is very clever and plans his races carefully. He doesn't just ride easily. With his bike, he has a very good package. Sometimes your bike is not perfect, so you have to adapt. We can't get a good set-up for my bike here, so I just ride. My bike is not bad, but it is not 100 per cent. Mentally I am very strong, which helps me especially in the Superpole race. That's why I want to win that on Sunday. In the second race it will be more difficult."

Result World Superbike Championship Portimao, race 1:
Pos Rider Bike Diff
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha + 2,098 sec
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 6,790
4. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW + 12,093
5. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki + 13,148
6. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha + 13,714
7. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW + 14,171
8. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 15,442
9. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 17,792
10. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 21,198
11. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 21,723
12. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 21,910
13. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati + 23,381
14. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 23,457
15. Scott Redding (GB) BMW + 29,872
16. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha + 34,162
17. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha + 36,702
18. Loris Baz (F) BMW + 40,829
19. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki + 46,446
20. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda + 52,185
21. Eric Granado (BR) Honda + 53,598
22. Gabriele Ruiu (I) BMW + 53,916
23. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki + > 1 min
- Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati
- Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki
World Superbike Championship 2023: Standings after 31 of 36 races
Pos Rider Bike Points
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati 529
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha 477
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki 344
4. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha 282
5. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati 240
6. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati 213
7. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati 195
8. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki 140
9. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda 138
10. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha 133
11. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha 130
12. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda 122
13. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW 120
14. Scott Redding (GB) BMW 116
15. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati 95
16. Loris Baz (F) BMW 57
17. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW 40
18. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha 19
19. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha 12
20. Tom Sykes (GB) Kawa/BMW 11
21. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda 10
22. Leon Haslam(GB) BMW 2
23. Ivo Lopes (PT) BMW 1
23. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki 1
24. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki 1
24. Hannes Soomer (EST) Honda 1
24. Florian Marino (F) Kawasaki 1