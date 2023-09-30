Razgatlioglu (Yamaha): "What we have is not enough".

The starting position before the two races on Sunday is simple: If Alvaro Bautista scores ten points more than Toprak Razgatlioglu, he will have successfully defended his 2022 World Championship title ahead of time. At the moment, his lead is 52 points. There is a maximum of 62 points up for grabs in one weekend, after Portimao there is only the Jerez event on the last weekend of October.

"I'm bored," Toprak said of how the first race in Portugal went, which he once again finished second behind Bautista. "The whole lap I catch up, then the straight comes and Alvaro has the advantage again. After that I do the same again, but it's not enough for the win. And it's always like that. It's not good for motivation. In the last laps, I was hoping that his rear tyre would degrade, but his pace was strong until the end. Still, I didn't give up, never closed the throttle and pushed to the limit every lap. The Ducati is very strong and fast, what we have is not enough. When he opens the throttle, his bike accelerates enormously. My bike has much less acceleration. Especially in the last six or seven laps, it's incredible."

Razgatlioglu always talks about Ducati's advantages, but in reality only the combination of the Panigale V4R and exceptional rider Bautista is almost invincible.



"I never said Alvaro was a slow rider," the Turk stressed to SPEEDWEEK.com. "He is very strong. But with Alvaro on board, the Ducati has a big advantage on the straights. He is light and narrow, but I still respect him. Also because he is very clever and plans his races carefully. He doesn't just ride easily. With his bike, he has a very good package. Sometimes your bike is not perfect, so you have to adapt. We can't get a good set-up for my bike here, so I just ride. My bike is not bad, but it is not 100 per cent. Mentally I am very strong, which helps me especially in the Superpole race. That's why I want to win that on Sunday. In the second race it will be more difficult."