Featherweight Bautista: "Have more disadvantages than advantages".

The combination of Alvaro Bautista and the Ducati Panigale V4R has been hard to beat since the 2022 World Superbike Championship. The Spaniard does not accept that he is only fast because he is so light.

After the two disastrous Honda years of 2020 and 2021, when no one talked about Alvaro Bautista being the lightest rider in the field, he returned to the fold of Mama Ducati and has been taking victory after victory ever since. In 2022, the now 38-year-old won 16 races and became world champion. This year, he has already been on top of the podium 22 times and has the second world championship title within his grasp.

Everyone in the paddock is aware that the combination of Bautista and the Ducati is unique - otherwise the other V4R riders would be similarly nippy. But the fact is that only Alvaro can make perfect use of the advantages of his very fast bike.

When Toprak Razgatlioglu declared for what felt like the 100th time after his defeat on Saturday that he had no chance against Bautista on the almost one kilometre long straight at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve against the Ducati rocket - which also corresponds to the facts - Alvaro could no longer hold back.

"I don't think my opponents understand the disadvantages I have," Bautista told SPEEDWEEK.com in Portugal in his usual matter-of-fact manner. "They don't feel how the bike moves underneath me. Or how difficult I sometimes find it to get the tyres up to temperature and how tedious direction changes are for me. They think these problems don't exist because they don't have them. But they do exist - for me. It would be nice if I could make them feel these problems."

The Ducati star continued, "After that, I'm sure they would say that I have advantages in some areas, but over a whole lap I have more disadvantages. Where do I have the advantage? Theoretically, on the straight. Okay, there is a straight here. And how many turns? Fifteen. So it's 15 to 1. Add to that the wind. I can't put any more power on the bike and it keeps dancing under me because of the wind. The front wheel is constantly slipping away from me in the corners and when I change direction I have to use my whole body to make the bike move."

"All these problems the others don't have. They don't say that I also have disadvantages because they can't understand them. That's why they only see my advantage. They think I ride with them without any problems - and then the straight comes and I shoot past them. But it's not like that. It's normal that the others only see the advantages. But believe me, I have many disadvantages. And I have to fight with the others. I don't say that I can't do this or that because I'm light. That's just how my starting position is and I have to get the maximum out of my situation."