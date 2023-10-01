Portimão, Superpole Race: Ducati power beats Toprak

The sprint race in the Superbike category over ten laps is called a Superpole race because the result is included in the starting grid for the second race. The top 9 receive up to 12 World Championship points and take the first nine grid positions, the other positions according to Saturday's Superpole. The race tyre used is usually the SCX, the softest tyre available at the eleventh meeting of the season.

At the start of the race at 11 a.m. it was already 27 degrees and the sky was cloudless. Since Andrea Locatelli's (Yamaha) grid penalty only applied to the first race, the starting grid corresponded to the result of Superpole and the Yamaha rider was able to start the race from third position. Ahead of the Italian on the front row were Kawasaki riders Jonathan Rea and Alex Lowes. Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) and Álvaro Bautista (Ducati) followed on grid positions 4 and 5. After a crash in the warm-up, Eric Granado (Petronas Honda) was missing.

At the start, Razgatlioglu dashed into the lead with a lightning start and easily pulled away from the chasers. For the Kawasaki riders, however, the race was already over in turn 5 when both celebrated an identical crash. Through the turmoil, Bautista initially had to work his way up from 5th place. Over the short distance, the advantage of the Ducati rider, who is particularly gentle with the tyres, was not as effective as in a long race. Accordingly, the Spaniard had to face more resistance.

From lap 6 onwards, Bautista rode on the rear wheel of the Yamaha rider, one lap later he overtook the Turk on the straight, but the latter defended his lead on the brakes. It went on like that until the last lap. The Spaniard accelerated perfectly out of the last corner and easily overtook the 26-year-old to the finish line. Victory for Bautista ahead of the Yamaha riders Razgatlioglu and Locatelli.

Remy Gardner (Yamaha) rode a strong race in fourth position. Encouraging also 5th place of Honda ace Iker Lecuona. Best BMW rider was Michael van der Mark in seventh position.

Philipp Öttl had started in tenth place and at times moved up to eighth. Fighting in a group of up to seven riders, the Bavarian in the Go Eleven Ducati team crossed the finish line again in tenth.

Dominique Aegerter (Yamaha) rode an unremarkable race in 14th position.

This is how the race went:

Start: Razgatlioglu ahead of Locatelli and Rea into the first corner. In turn 5 both Kawasaki riders crash.



Lap 1: Razgatlioglu ahead of Locatelli, van der Mark and Bautista. Öttl in 8th place, Aegerter in 14th.



Lap 2: Razgatlioglu in 1:39.826 min by 0.6 sec ahead of Locatelli and 1.3 ahead of Bautista. Then Lecuona, Gardner, van der Mark, Rinaldi and Öttl.



Lap 3: The top 3 unchanged. Rinaldi passes van der Mark for 6th.



Lap 4: Razgatlioglu 0.9 sec ahead of Bautista, who sets the fastest time. Öttl and Vierge are fighting for 8th place.



Lap 5: Bautista works his way up to Razgatlioglu. Locatelli safe in 3rd. Top-9 within 7 sec. Aegerter in 14th.



Lap 6: Razgatlioglu only 0.3 sec ahead of Bautista. Öttl (9th) under pressure from Gerloff and Bassani.



Lap 7: Bautista passes on the straight, in turn 1 Razgatlioglu prevails.



Lap 8: Bautista follows Razgatlioglu like a shadow. Lecuona fourth, van der Mark seventh. Öttl loses 9th place to Gerloff.



Lap 9: Lecuona drops back to 6th behind Gardner (4th) and Rinaldi (5th).



Last lap: Bautista wins ahead of Razgatlioglu and Locatelli.