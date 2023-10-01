Portimao, Grid Race 2: Disaster for Kawasaki duo
In the first SBK race on Saturday and the sprint race on Sunday, the riders will start according to the results of Superpole.
For the second main race on Sunday, which starts at 3 p.m. CET in Portimao, the starting grid has been changed. The top nine of the sprint race will form the first three rows of the grid. The remaining riders, who will start the second race from 10th on the grid, will be lined up according to Superpole results.
If, for example, the winner of Superpole crashes in the sprint race, he falls back to grid position 10 for the second race in the worst case.
This is exactly what happened to Kawasaki factory riders Jonathan Rea and Alex Lowes, who both slipped in the sprint race, dropping them from first and second on the grid to 10th and 11th respectively.
The biggest beneficiary in Portimao is Ducati factory rider Michael Rinaldi, who moves up seven places from 13th to sixth on the grid.
Eric Granado (Petronas Honda) and Oliver König (Orelac Kawasaki) pulled out due to injury.
Results Superpole race:
1st Bautista, Ducati
2nd Razgatlioglu, Yamaha
3rd Locatelli, Yamaha
4th Gardner, Yamaha
5th Lecuona, Honda
6th Rinaldi, Ducati
7th Van der Mark, BMW
8th Gerloff, BMW
9th Vierge, Honda
10th Öttl, Ducati
11th Bassani, Ducati
12th Baz, BMW
13th Redding, BMW
14th Aegerter, Yamaha
15th Petrucci, Ducati
16th Baldassarri, Yamaha
17th Ray, Yamaha
18th Rabat, Kawasaki
19th Syahrin, Honda
20th Vinales, Kawasaki
21st Ruiu, BMW
- Lowes, Kawasaki
- Rea, Kawasaki
Not started: King, Kawasaki
Not started: Granado, Honda
Results Superpole:
1st Rea, Kawasaki
2nd Lowes, Kawasaki
3rd Locatelli, Yamaha
4th Razgatlioglu, Yamaha
5th Bautista, Ducati
6th Lecuona, Honda
7th Van der Mark, BMW
8th Petrucci, Ducati
9th Gardner, Yamaha
10th Öttl, Ducati
11th Redding, BMW
12th Gerloff, BMW
13th Rinaldi, Ducati
14th Vierge, Honda
15th Bassani, Ducati
16th Baz, BMW
17th Aegerter, Yamaha
18th Ray, Yamaha
19th Baldassarri, Yamaha
20th Rabat, Kawasaki
21st Syahrin, Honda
22nd Vinales, Kawasaki
23rd Granado, Honda
24th Ruiu, BMW
25th King, Kawasaki
This results in the following starting grid for race 2:
Row 1: Bautista, Razgatlioglu, Locatelli
Row 2: Gardner, Lecuona, Rinaldi
Row 3: Van der Mark, Gerloff, Vierge
Row 4: Rea, Lowes, Petrucci
Row 5: Öttl, Redding, Bassani
Row 6: Baz, Aegerter, Ray
Row 7: Baldassarri, Rabat, Syahrin
Row 8: Vinales, Ruiu
Row 9: Petrucci