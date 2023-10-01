Portimao, Grid Race 2: Disaster for Kawasaki duo

The result of the sprint race partly defines the starting grid for the second Superbike main race on Sunday. SPEEDWEEK.com explains who will start where in Portimao.

In the first SBK race on Saturday and the sprint race on Sunday, the riders will start according to the results of Superpole.



For the second main race on Sunday, which starts at 3 p.m. CET in Portimao, the starting grid has been changed. The top nine of the sprint race will form the first three rows of the grid. The remaining riders, who will start the second race from 10th on the grid, will be lined up according to Superpole results.

If, for example, the winner of Superpole crashes in the sprint race, he falls back to grid position 10 for the second race in the worst case.



This is exactly what happened to Kawasaki factory riders Jonathan Rea and Alex Lowes, who both slipped in the sprint race, dropping them from first and second on the grid to 10th and 11th respectively.

The biggest beneficiary in Portimao is Ducati factory rider Michael Rinaldi, who moves up seven places from 13th to sixth on the grid.



Eric Granado (Petronas Honda) and Oliver König (Orelac Kawasaki) pulled out due to injury.

Results Superpole race:

1st Bautista, Ducati

2nd Razgatlioglu, Yamaha

3rd Locatelli, Yamaha

4th Gardner, Yamaha

5th Lecuona, Honda

6th Rinaldi, Ducati

7th Van der Mark, BMW

8th Gerloff, BMW

9th Vierge, Honda

10th Öttl, Ducati

11th Bassani, Ducati

12th Baz, BMW

13th Redding, BMW

14th Aegerter, Yamaha

15th Petrucci, Ducati

16th Baldassarri, Yamaha

17th Ray, Yamaha

18th Rabat, Kawasaki

19th Syahrin, Honda

20th Vinales, Kawasaki

21st Ruiu, BMW

- Lowes, Kawasaki

- Rea, Kawasaki

Not started: King, Kawasaki

Not started: Granado, Honda

Results Superpole:

1st Rea, Kawasaki

2nd Lowes, Kawasaki

3rd Locatelli, Yamaha

4th Razgatlioglu, Yamaha

5th Bautista, Ducati

6th Lecuona, Honda

7th Van der Mark, BMW

8th Petrucci, Ducati

9th Gardner, Yamaha

10th Öttl, Ducati

11th Redding, BMW

12th Gerloff, BMW

13th Rinaldi, Ducati

14th Vierge, Honda

15th Bassani, Ducati

16th Baz, BMW

17th Aegerter, Yamaha

18th Ray, Yamaha

19th Baldassarri, Yamaha

20th Rabat, Kawasaki

21st Syahrin, Honda

22nd Vinales, Kawasaki

23rd Granado, Honda

24th Ruiu, BMW

25th King, Kawasaki

This results in the following starting grid for race 2:



Row 1: Bautista, Razgatlioglu, Locatelli



Row 2: Gardner, Lecuona, Rinaldi



Row 3: Van der Mark, Gerloff, Vierge



Row 4: Rea, Lowes, Petrucci



Row 5: Öttl, Redding, Bassani



Row 6: Baz, Aegerter, Ray



Row 7: Baldassarri, Rabat, Syahrin



Row 8: Vinales, Ruiu



