Portimão, race 2: Bautista wins epic duel

by Kay Hettich - Automatic translation from German
Gold & Goose

The second round in Portimão was one of the best races of the 2023 World Superbike Championship. At the end of an epic duel, Álvaro Bautista (Ducati) defeated the unfortunate Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) on the home straight.

SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.

The Superpole race significantly changed the starting grid for the second round of the World Superbike Championship in Portimão. Superpole winner Jonathan Rea dropped back to 10th on the grid due to his crash in the sprint. Álvaro Bautista (Ducati) started from row 1, next to the Yamaha factory riders Toprak Razgatlioglu and Andrea Locatelli. Iker Lecuona (Honda) was fifth on the second row, Michael van der Mark (BMW) was seventh on row 3 and Philipp Öttl (Ducati) slipped to 13th.

The start was won by Razgatlioglu, who led the field into the first corner with a late braking manoeuvre. From the end of the first lap, the Yamaha star had to defend the lead against Bautista with late braking manoeuvres. This went on for laps, with pleasure elsewhere on the track. Until the last lap, the two currently best riders delivered a battle for the lead worth seeing with countless overtaking manoeuvres and impressive actions. The cat-and-mouse game will go down in Superbike history as one of the best and fairest duels.

In the end, the scene from the Superpole race repeated itself when the 38-year-old accelerated better out of the last corner and dashed across the finish line as the winner. The Turk thrashed the tank of his Yamaha in frustration.

Bautista now goes into the season finale in Jerez with a 60-point lead over Razgatlioglu and needs just two points to be crowned World Superbike Champion for the second time.

For Rea, meanwhile, the second race was another disaster. In lap 1, the Northern Irishman collided with Scott Redding (BMW) and Xavi Vierge (Honda) and dropped to the back of the field, on top of which he received a long-lap penalty as the culprit. The gruelling chase of the Kawasaki star ended in 10th place.

There was no real battle for 3rd place, with Michael Rinaldi, Andrea Locatelli and Garrett Gerloff riding respectfully behind each other for most of the race. Towards the end of the race, the Ducati rider pulled away to take the final podium spot, while Gerloff increased the pressure on Locatelli. The BMW rider had greater reserves in the final and secured another fourth place.

Best Honda rider was Iker Lecuona in seventh position.

Dominique Aegerter rode the best race of the weekend, fighting in the top-10 from the start, and the two-time Supersport World Champion brought his Yamaha home in a good eighth position. Ducati rider Philipp Öttl also had a solid second race, finishing ninth, two seconds behind the Swiss.

Here is how the race went

Start: Razgatlioglu ahead of Bautista and Locatelli into the first corner. Rea collided with Redding and Vierge and dropped to the back of the field.

Lap 1: Razgatlioglu defends the lead against Bautista on the brakes in turn 1. Aegerter 11th, Öttl 13th, Rea 17th.

Lap 2: Gardner, Locatelli and Rinaldi fight for 3rd place, then Lecuona (6th), Gerloff (7th) and Bassani (8th).

Lap 3: Razgatlioglu and Bautista 1.8 sec ahead of the chasing group.

Lap 4: Fastest lap Bautista in 1:40,989 min. Aegerter in 10th, Öttl 12th. Rea in 15th.

Lap 5: The chasers go faster than the top 2. Gerloff (5th) in 1:40,829 min the fastest man on the track.

Lap 6: Razgatlioglu fights hard against Bautista and brakes his way past again and again. Crash Baz. Rinaldi in 1:40,738 min with the fastest lap.

Lap 7: Bautista has taken the lead and is a few metres ahead in 1:40,475 min. Aegerter still tenth.

Lap 8: Razgatlioglu keeps up and rides his personal fastest lap in 1:40,575 min. Gerloff is fighting with Locatelli for 4th place.

Lap 9: Razgatlioglu overtakes Bautista and regains the lead - on the straight the Ducati rider rushes past him again. Aegerter ninth, Öttl tenth.

Lap 10: The cat-and-mouse game continues.

Lap 11: Razgatlioglu and Bautista 2 sec ahead of Rinaldi and Locatelli. Gardner drops out with a defect. Aegerter and Öttl move up one position. Rea in 14th.

Lap 12: Rinaldi, Locatelli and Gerloff fight for 3rd and Petrucci/Aegerter for 7th.

Lap 13: Lecuona safe in 6th, Rea now 12th.

Lap 14: Rinaldi (3rd) only 1 sec back!

Lap 15: Razgatlioglu holds Bautista a whole lap behind.

Lap 16: Bautista passes Razgatlioglu and stays ahead in turn 1. Gerloff passes Locatelli and is fourth!

Lap 17: Razgatlioglu in front again! Rea (12th) within striking distance of van der Mark and Bassani.

Lap 18: Bautista and Razgatlioglu 1.6 sec ahead of Rinaldi and 2.4 sec ahead of Gerloff, who has shaken off Locatelli. Rea now tenth, but has an eight sec gap to Öttl (9th).

Lap 19: Petrucci and Aegerter pass Lecuona (8th).

Last lap: Bautista passes Razgatlioglu on the home straight and wins. Rinaldi finishes third.

Result Superbike World Championship Portimao, Race 2:
Pos Rider Bike Diff
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha + 0,126 sec
3. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati + 1,764
4. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW + 2,864
5. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 6,373
6. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 9,305
7. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 10,154
8. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 10,262
9. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 12,253
10. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 19,155
11. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW + 20,468
12. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati + 20,970
13. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha + 23,800
14. Scott Redding (GB) BMW + 29,871
15. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 41,408
16. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki + 42,685
17. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki + 42,967
18. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha + 51,507
19. Gabriele Ruiu (I) BMW + 51,529
- Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha
- Loris Baz (F) BMW
- Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda
Result Superbike World Championship Portimao, Superpole Race:
Pos Rider Bike Diff
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha + 0,142 sec
3. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 4,024
4. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha + 6,984
5. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 7,236
6. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati + 7,549
7. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW + 8,387
8. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW + 9,898
9. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 11,003
10. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 11,230
11. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati + 11,362
12. Loris Baz (F) BMW + 12,751
13. Scott Redding (GB) BMW + 12,806
14. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 13,053
15. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 13,609
16. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha + 18,858
17. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha + 21,305
18. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki + 21,363
19. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda + 23,818
20. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki + 24,348
21. Gabriele Ruiu (I) BMW + 31,299
- Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki
- Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki
- Oliver King (CZ) Kawasaki
Result Superbike World Championship Portimao, Race 1:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha + 2,098 sec
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki + 6,790
4. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW + 12,093
5. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki + 13,148
6. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha + 13,714
7. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW + 14,171
8. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda + 15,442
9. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha + 17,792
10. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda + 21,198
11. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati + 21,723
12. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati + 21,910
13. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati + 23,381
14. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha + 23,457
15. Scott Redding (GB) BMW + 29,872
16. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha + 34,162
17. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha + 36,702
18. Loris Baz (F) BMW + 40,829
19. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki + 46,446
20. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda + 52,185
21. Eric Granado (BR) Honda + 53,598
22. Gabriele Ruiu (I) BMW + 53,916
23. Oliver König (CZ) Kawasaki + > 1 min
- Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati
- Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki
World Superbike Championship 2023: Standings after 33 of 36 races
Pos Rider Bike Points
1. Alvaro Bautista (E) Ducati 566
2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR) Yamaha 506
3. Jonathan Rea (GB) Kawasaki 350
4. Andrea Locatelli (I) Yamaha 300
5. Axel Bassani (I) Ducati 244
6. Michael Rinaldi (I) Ducati 233
7. Danilo Petrucci (I) Ducati 205
8. Alex Lowes (GB) Kawasaki 140
8. Xavier Vierge (E) Honda 140
10. Remy Gardner (AUS) Yamaha 139
11. Dominique Aegerter (CH) Yamaha 138
12. Iker Lecuona (E) Honda 136
13. Garrett Gerloff (USA) BMW 135
14. Scott Redding (GB) BMW 118
15. Philipp Öttl (D) Ducati 102
16. Loris Baz (F) BMW 57
17. Michael vd Mark (NL) BMW 48
18. Bradley Ray (GB) Yamaha 19
19. Lorenzo Baldassarri (I) Yamaha 15
20. Tom Sykes (GB) Kawa/BMW 11
21. Hafizh Syahrin (MAL) Honda 10
22. Leon Haslam(GB) BMW 2
23. Ivo Lopes (PT) BMW 1
23. Isaac Vinales (E) Kawasaki 1
24. Tito Rabat (E) Kawasaki 1
24. Hannes Soomer (EST) Honda 1
24. Florian Marino (F) Kawasaki 1