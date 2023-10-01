Portimão, race 2: Bautista wins epic duel

The second round in Portimão was one of the best races of the 2023 World Superbike Championship. At the end of an epic duel, Álvaro Bautista (Ducati) defeated the unfortunate Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) on the home straight.

The Superpole race significantly changed the starting grid for the second round of the World Superbike Championship in Portimão. Superpole winner Jonathan Rea dropped back to 10th on the grid due to his crash in the sprint. Álvaro Bautista (Ducati) started from row 1, next to the Yamaha factory riders Toprak Razgatlioglu and Andrea Locatelli. Iker Lecuona (Honda) was fifth on the second row, Michael van der Mark (BMW) was seventh on row 3 and Philipp Öttl (Ducati) slipped to 13th.

The start was won by Razgatlioglu, who led the field into the first corner with a late braking manoeuvre. From the end of the first lap, the Yamaha star had to defend the lead against Bautista with late braking manoeuvres. This went on for laps, with pleasure elsewhere on the track. Until the last lap, the two currently best riders delivered a battle for the lead worth seeing with countless overtaking manoeuvres and impressive actions. The cat-and-mouse game will go down in Superbike history as one of the best and fairest duels.

In the end, the scene from the Superpole race repeated itself when the 38-year-old accelerated better out of the last corner and dashed across the finish line as the winner. The Turk thrashed the tank of his Yamaha in frustration.

Bautista now goes into the season finale in Jerez with a 60-point lead over Razgatlioglu and needs just two points to be crowned World Superbike Champion for the second time.

For Rea, meanwhile, the second race was another disaster. In lap 1, the Northern Irishman collided with Scott Redding (BMW) and Xavi Vierge (Honda) and dropped to the back of the field, on top of which he received a long-lap penalty as the culprit. The gruelling chase of the Kawasaki star ended in 10th place.

There was no real battle for 3rd place, with Michael Rinaldi, Andrea Locatelli and Garrett Gerloff riding respectfully behind each other for most of the race. Towards the end of the race, the Ducati rider pulled away to take the final podium spot, while Gerloff increased the pressure on Locatelli. The BMW rider had greater reserves in the final and secured another fourth place.

Best Honda rider was Iker Lecuona in seventh position.

Dominique Aegerter rode the best race of the weekend, fighting in the top-10 from the start, and the two-time Supersport World Champion brought his Yamaha home in a good eighth position. Ducati rider Philipp Öttl also had a solid second race, finishing ninth, two seconds behind the Swiss.

Here is how the race went

Start: Razgatlioglu ahead of Bautista and Locatelli into the first corner. Rea collided with Redding and Vierge and dropped to the back of the field.



Lap 1: Razgatlioglu defends the lead against Bautista on the brakes in turn 1. Aegerter 11th, Öttl 13th, Rea 17th.



Lap 2: Gardner, Locatelli and Rinaldi fight for 3rd place, then Lecuona (6th), Gerloff (7th) and Bassani (8th).



Lap 3: Razgatlioglu and Bautista 1.8 sec ahead of the chasing group.



Lap 4: Fastest lap Bautista in 1:40,989 min. Aegerter in 10th, Öttl 12th. Rea in 15th.



Lap 5: The chasers go faster than the top 2. Gerloff (5th) in 1:40,829 min the fastest man on the track.



Lap 6: Razgatlioglu fights hard against Bautista and brakes his way past again and again. Crash Baz. Rinaldi in 1:40,738 min with the fastest lap.



Lap 7: Bautista has taken the lead and is a few metres ahead in 1:40,475 min. Aegerter still tenth.



Lap 8: Razgatlioglu keeps up and rides his personal fastest lap in 1:40,575 min. Gerloff is fighting with Locatelli for 4th place.



Lap 9: Razgatlioglu overtakes Bautista and regains the lead - on the straight the Ducati rider rushes past him again. Aegerter ninth, Öttl tenth.



Lap 10: The cat-and-mouse game continues.



Lap 11: Razgatlioglu and Bautista 2 sec ahead of Rinaldi and Locatelli. Gardner drops out with a defect. Aegerter and Öttl move up one position. Rea in 14th.



Lap 12: Rinaldi, Locatelli and Gerloff fight for 3rd and Petrucci/Aegerter for 7th.



Lap 13: Lecuona safe in 6th, Rea now 12th.



Lap 14: Rinaldi (3rd) only 1 sec back!



Lap 15: Razgatlioglu holds Bautista a whole lap behind.



Lap 16: Bautista passes Razgatlioglu and stays ahead in turn 1. Gerloff passes Locatelli and is fourth!



Lap 17: Razgatlioglu in front again! Rea (12th) within striking distance of van der Mark and Bassani.



Lap 18: Bautista and Razgatlioglu 1.6 sec ahead of Rinaldi and 2.4 sec ahead of Gerloff, who has shaken off Locatelli. Rea now tenth, but has an eight sec gap to Öttl (9th).



Lap 19: Petrucci and Aegerter pass Lecuona (8th).



Last lap: Bautista passes Razgatlioglu on the home straight and wins. Rinaldi finishes third.