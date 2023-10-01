Low point for Jonathan Rea: "A day to forget".

The Superbike meeting in Portimão ended with two disasters for Jonathan Rea. Instead of podium finishes in his luggage, the Kawasaki rider only brought disappointment.

After pole and 3rd place in the first race, Jonathan Rea tackled the race Sunday euphorically. The 36-year-old is the record holder in Portimão with 13 victories and wanted to extend his unique statistics. But the Superpole race ended for the Kawasaki star on the very first lap when he crashed in fourth place on the rear wheel of Andrea Locatelli (Yamaha) in turn 3. Curiously, teammate Alex Lowes crashed in identical fashion at the same moment.

And in the second race, again on the first lap, the Northern Irishman rammed into Honda ace Xavi Vierge and was given a long-lap penalty. His race to catch up ended in 10th place.

"A day to forget, I made two big mistakes," a visibly frustrated Rea admitted to SPEEDWEEK.com. "In the Superpole race I tried to pass Andrea on the inside, but I touched the kerb and my race was over. Of course, that had a massive impact on the second race, where I had to start tenth. I had to take the spare bike because there must have been something wrong with the race bike - but I didn't notice any difference. I touched Xavi Vierge in turn three. I felt really sorry because I destroyed his race. When I met him after the race, I apologised. I also messed up Scott's race, he got involved. I was frustrated, completed my penalty and just concentrated on my lap times. In the collision, the lever of the foot brake broke. Just a day to forget."

The six-time world champion continued, "My conclusion is a big disappointment. Portimão is actually a good track for us, we should have scored a lot more points here. We leave Portugal with a zero and a tenth place, which is frustrating. In the Superpole race I believed I had a chance to take my last win for Kawasaki - in Jerez I don't see that possibility. But I was too pushy because I wanted to force it."

Rea has a 55-point lead over Locatelli in the overall standings, and realistically third place in the World Championship can no longer be taken away from him.