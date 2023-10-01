Garrett Gerloff (BMW) almost tasted the champagne
On Sunday, Garrett Gerloff put in another remarkable performance in Portugal. The American cited a clear answer as the reason for his good results (4th/8th/4th). "We made a big step forward with the bike," explained Gerloff. "You just have to look at the results of the last races. We've got a good feel for the set-up and we're moving within an optimal range."
In the second main race, the BMW rider started from 8th place and finished 2.8 sec behind winner Alvaro Bautista (Ducati) in fourth. "There were so many places where I felt superior to the other guys I passed," he told SPEEDWEEK.com happily. Only for 3rd place it was not enough once again, to Michael Rinaldi (Ducati) he was missing a good second. "I could almost taste the champagne. Michael was riding so well that I couldn't get close to him," Garrett regretted. "When I overtook Andrea Locatelli, that was my goal. In the end he was just too fast. But it's nice to be close."
The strong Ducati is not superior to his BMW, however, according to Garrett. "It seems that the acceleration of the Ducati is really good, but in top speed we are equal," he surmises. "I think we are very strong in many areas." Still, Gerloff knows what he and his Bonovo team need to work on: "Acceleration and grip in the corners."
The 28-year-old is now 13th in the World Championship with 135 points, making him the best of the BMW quartet.
|Result Superbike World Championship Portimao, Race 2:
|Pos
|Rider
|Motorbike
|Diff
|1.
|Alvaro Bautista (E)
|Ducati
|2.
|Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)
|Yamaha
|+ 0,126 sec
|3.
|Michael Rinaldi (I)
|Ducati
|+ 1,764
|4.
|Garrett Gerloff (USA)
|BMW
|+ 2,864
|5.
|Andrea Locatelli (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 6,373
|6.
|Danilo Petrucci (I)
|Ducati
|+ 9,305
|7.
|Iker Lecuona (E)
|Honda
|+ 10,154
|8.
|Dominique Aegerter (CH)
|Yamaha
|+ 10,262
|9.
|Philipp Öttl (D)
|Ducati
|+ 12,253
|10.
|Jonathan Rea (GB)
|Kawasaki
|+ 19,155
|11.
|Michael vd Mark (NL)
|BMW
|+ 20,468
|12.
|Axel Bassani (I)
|Ducati
|+ 20,970
|13.
|Lorenzo Baldassarri (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 23,800
|14.
|Scott Redding (GB)
|BMW
|+ 29,871
|15.
|Xavier Vierge (E)
|Honda
|+ 41,408
|16.
|Tito Rabat (E)
|Kawasaki
|+ 42,685
|17.
|Isaac Vinales (E)
|Kawasaki
|+ 42,967
|18.
|Bradley Ray (GB)
|Yamaha
|+ 51,507
|19.
|Gabriele Ruiu (I)
|BMW
|+ 51,529
|-
|Remy Gardner (AUS)
|Yamaha
|-
|Loris Baz (F)
|BMW
|-
|Hafizh Syahrin (MAL)
|Honda
|Result Superbike World Championship Portimao, Superpole Race:
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Diff
|1.
|Alvaro Bautista (E)
|Ducati
|2.
|Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)
|Yamaha
|+ 0,142 sec
|3.
|Andrea Locatelli (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 4,024
|4.
|Remy Gardner (AUS)
|Yamaha
|+ 6,984
|5.
|Iker Lecuona (E)
|Honda
|+ 7,236
|6.
|Michael Rinaldi (I)
|Ducati
|+ 7,549
|7.
|Michael vd Mark (NL)
|BMW
|+ 8,387
|8.
|Garrett Gerloff (USA)
|BMW
|+ 9,898
|9.
|Xavier Vierge (E)
|Honda
|+ 11,003
|10.
|Philipp Öttl (D)
|Ducati
|+ 11,230
|11.
|Axel Bassani (I)
|Ducati
|+ 11,362
|12.
|Loris Baz (F)
|BMW
|+ 12,751
|13.
|Scott Redding (GB)
|BMW
|+ 12,806
|14.
|Dominique Aegerter (CH)
|Yamaha
|+ 13,053
|15.
|Danilo Petrucci (I)
|Ducati
|+ 13,609
|16.
|Lorenzo Baldassarri (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 18,858
|17.
|Bradley Ray (GB)
|Yamaha
|+ 21,305
|18.
|Tito Rabat (E)
|Kawasaki
|+ 21,363
|19.
|Hafizh Syahrin (MAL)
|Honda
|+ 23,818
|20.
|Isaac Vinales (E)
|Kawasaki
|+ 24,348
|21.
|Gabriele Ruiu (I)
|BMW
|+ 31,299
|-
|Alex Lowes (GB)
|Kawasaki
|-
|Jonathan Rea (GB)
|Kawasaki
|-
|Oliver King (CZ)
|Kawasaki
|Result Superbike World Championship Portimao, Race 1:
|Pos
|Rider
|Motorbike
|Diff
|1.
|Alvaro Bautista (E)
|Ducati
|2.
|Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)
|Yamaha
|+ 2,098 sec
|3.
|Jonathan Rea (GB)
|Kawasaki
|+ 6,790
|4.
|Garrett Gerloff (USA)
|BMW
|+ 12,093
|5.
|Alex Lowes (GB)
|Kawasaki
|+ 13,148
|6.
|Remy Gardner (AUS)
|Yamaha
|+ 13,714
|7.
|Michael vd Mark (NL)
|BMW
|+ 14,171
|8.
|Iker Lecuona (E)
|Honda
|+ 15,442
|9.
|Andrea Locatelli (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 17,792
|10.
|Xavier Vierge (E)
|Honda
|+ 21,198
|11.
|Philipp Öttl (D)
|Ducati
|+ 21,723
|12.
|Danilo Petrucci (I)
|Ducati
|+ 21,910
|13.
|Axel Bassani (I)
|Ducati
|+ 23,381
|14.
|Dominique Aegerter (CH)
|Yamaha
|+ 23,457
|15.
|Scott Redding (GB)
|BMW
|+ 29,872
|16.
|Lorenzo Baldassarri (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 34,162
|17.
|Bradley Ray (GB)
|Yamaha
|+ 36,702
|18.
|Loris Baz (F)
|BMW
|+ 40,829
|19.
|Tito Rabat (E)
|Kawasaki
|+ 46,446
|20.
|Hafizh Syahrin (MAL)
|Honda
|+ 52,185
|21.
|Eric Granado (BR)
|Honda
|+ 53,598
|22.
|Gabriele Ruiu (I)
|BMW
|+ 53,916
|23.
|Oliver König (CZ)
|Kawasaki
|+ > 1 min
|-
|Michael Rinaldi (I)
|Ducati
|-
|Isaac Vinales (E)
|Kawasaki
|World Superbike Championship 2023: Standings after 33 of 36 races
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1.
|Alvaro Bautista (E)
|Ducati
|566
|2.
|Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)
|Yamaha
|506
|3.
|Jonathan Rea (GB)
|Kawasaki
|350
|4.
|Andrea Locatelli (I)
|Yamaha
|300
|5.
|Axel Bassani (I)
|Ducati
|244
|6.
|Michael Rinaldi (I)
|Ducati
|233
|7.
|Danilo Petrucci (I)
|Ducati
|205
|8.
|Alex Lowes (GB)
|Kawasaki
|140
|8.
|Xavier Vierge (E)
|Honda
|140
|10.
|Remy Gardner (AUS)
|Yamaha
|139
|11.
|Dominique Aegerter (CH)
|Yamaha
|138
|12.
|Iker Lecuona (E)
|Honda
|136
|13.
|Garrett Gerloff (USA)
|BMW
|135
|14.
|Scott Redding (GB)
|BMW
|118
|15.
|Philipp Öttl (D)
|Ducati
|102
|16.
|Loris Baz (F)
|BMW
|57
|17.
|Michael vd Mark (NL)
|BMW
|48
|18.
|Bradley Ray (GB)
|Yamaha
|19
|19.
|Lorenzo Baldassarri (I)
|Yamaha
|15
|20.
|Tom Sykes (GB)
|Kawa/BMW
|11
|21.
|Hafizh Syahrin (MAL)
|Honda
|10
|22.
|Leon Haslam(GB)
|BMW
|2
|23.
|Ivo Lopes (PT)
|BMW
|1
|23.
|Isaac Vinales (E)
|Kawasaki
|1
|24.
|Tito Rabat (E)
|Kawasaki
|1
|24.
|Hannes Soomer (EST)
|Honda
|1
|24.
|Florian Marino (F)
|Kawasaki
|1