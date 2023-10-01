Garrett Gerloff (BMW) almost tasted the champagne

Bonovo ace Garrett Gerloff again rode to fourth place in the second main race of the World Superbike Championship in Portimao on Sunday. He puts the success down to the latest improvements to his BMW M1000RR.

On Sunday, Garrett Gerloff put in another remarkable performance in Portugal. The American cited a clear answer as the reason for his good results (4th/8th/4th). "We made a big step forward with the bike," explained Gerloff. "You just have to look at the results of the last races. We've got a good feel for the set-up and we're moving within an optimal range."

In the second main race, the BMW rider started from 8th place and finished 2.8 sec behind winner Alvaro Bautista (Ducati) in fourth. "There were so many places where I felt superior to the other guys I passed," he told SPEEDWEEK.com happily. Only for 3rd place it was not enough once again, to Michael Rinaldi (Ducati) he was missing a good second. "I could almost taste the champagne. Michael was riding so well that I couldn't get close to him," Garrett regretted. "When I overtook Andrea Locatelli, that was my goal. In the end he was just too fast. But it's nice to be close."

The strong Ducati is not superior to his BMW, however, according to Garrett. "It seems that the acceleration of the Ducati is really good, but in top speed we are equal," he surmises. "I think we are very strong in many areas." Still, Gerloff knows what he and his Bonovo team need to work on: "Acceleration and grip in the corners."



The 28-year-old is now 13th in the World Championship with 135 points, making him the best of the BMW quartet.